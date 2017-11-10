Disney developing Marvel, High School Musical, Star Wars & Monsters Inc shows for streaming service




Disney is developing a new live-action Star Wars TV series, a new Marvel series, and a Monsters Inc. animated show and a High School Musical TV series (what happened to the 4th movie that was announced?) for their upcoming streaming service.
Disney boss Bob Iger said that they will also be releasing 4 to 5 original movie per year on their streming service.
Disney's streaming service is eyeing a late 2019 launch.

