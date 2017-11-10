Disney developing Marvel, High School Musical, Star Wars & Monsters Inc shows for streaming service
Disney Developing #Marvel, #HighSchoolMusical, #StarWars & #MonstersInc TV Shows for their upcoming streaming service https://t.co/lDVttpnE53 pic.twitter.com/ZjcQbhgsvH— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) November 10, 2017
Disney is developing a new live-action Star Wars TV series, a new Marvel series, and a Monsters Inc. animated show and a High School Musical TV series (what happened to the 4th movie that was announced?) for their upcoming streaming service.
Disney boss Bob Iger said that they will also be releasing 4 to 5 original movie per year on their streming service.
Disney's streaming service is eyeing a late 2019 launch.
source
They can never recreate this masterpiece. But watch them try it with Garrett Clayton.
No more Marvel series please. Not until Fox sells their ugly souls and Bryan Singer is murdered.
Live-action Star Wars? They got the budget for that?
Depending on the setting/when it's set, I would 100% be here for this.
Damnit.
I figured they'd pull out the stops though to try and justify opening their own streaming service.
I'm curious as to how Cloak and Dagger will work on fucking Freeform of all networks.
It's what I always wanted
Gimme Knights of the Old Republic thanks
Unless it's a trick and they really mean it's in the style of The Clone Wars and Rebels then no thanks. I love the stories but the style bothers me.