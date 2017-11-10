Disney developing Marvel, High School Musical, Star Wars & Monsters Inc shows for streaming service

I hate to be that person but god I'm so sick of sequels and remakes, either in movie or TV form. Reply

no to all of these, kill it with fire, etc. Reply

I’d only be into Monsters Inc if they kept their voice cast. Otherwise, no thank you. Reply

yes this. id be all for more monsters inc merch too Reply

Haven't we already had a HSM TV show? Reply

I'm still mad about how off the rails this show went after the first half of the season. Reply

I love this comment. Reply

There are too many streaming services. Reply

Mhm and everyone wants their own but eventually they will realize people are just going to pick a few. Reply

lol yeah it's dumb Reply

I'm mad, HSM was my childhood. Leave it be. Reply

They can never recreate this masterpiece. But watch them try it with Garrett Clayton. They can never recreate this masterpiece. But watch them try it with Garrett Clayton. Reply

They can always get Finn Wolfhard and his Zac Efron impression lmao Reply

Still not going to pay for this. Reply

so... the disney channel on demand? Reply

Get Billy, John, Jennifer, Steve, etc back for Monster's Inc and we'll talk. Maybe they can get the same girl who played Boo but now have her be a young adult.



No more Marvel series please. Not until Fox sells their ugly souls and Bryan Singer is murdered.



Live-action Star Wars? They got the budget for that? Reply

Disney is developing a new live-action Star Wars TV series



Depending on the setting/when it's set, I would 100% be here for this.



Damnit.



I figured they'd pull out the stops though to try and justify opening their own streaming service. Reply

Hmm wonder what the Marvel series will be about. Reply

Three white people, one asian, and one half-black guy, all OC's, fighting thinly-veiled versions of Marvel villains.



I'm curious as to how Cloak and Dagger will work on fucking Freeform of all networks. Reply

Live action Star Wars tv series? 👀👀👀



It's what I always wanted



Gimme Knights of the Old Republic thanks



Unless it's a trick and they really mean it's in the style of The Clone Wars and Rebels then no thanks. I love the stories but the style bothers me. Reply

They also confirmed that Rian has been "given" a new SW trilogy not related to the Skywalkers! Reply

God I hope he does something set in an earlier time line I would give my first born to see Sith planets on the big screen Reply

Capitalism 101 Reply

Nah, keep it Reply

No, gimme more Descendants lol Reply

