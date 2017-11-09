I see people are already speculating that it’s not really Cas and I really hope they are wrong. Let’s wrap that plot up and move onto other stories. Reply

Oh, I guess Cas is back.





Serves me right for being a few episodes behind





Though also, duh Reply

I miss when this show was fun. It was nice mindless escapism. With the first 5 seasons being really good. Reply

The first 5 were great. And it was still watchable til 10. It just continues to derail. Reply

i almost want to take it's decline personally. it was one of the shows that i watched and helped get me through after my mom died. I think season 10 was when i checked out of being a die hard, watch every ep as soon as it aired, type. never got into the fandom, never invested in the actors, just enjoyed the show. it gets worse every year and there are so many reasons for it, and reasons why it didn't have to get this bad. Reply

Thread



mte. the overall story arc was just great. I know people didn't like the angels/Heaven stuff, but I thought it all worked really well and everything fit together. Though I'm definitely biased because I loved the angels, haha. Such assholes! Reply

Thread



the heaven/hell stuff added to the show, there was just more specific writing problems within those seasons that kind of started to break down the show gradually (sam and ruby, all the filler in s5, etc., but it was at least mostly cohesive for the main arc). then s6 happened and s7 was the nail in the coffin lol. Reply

Thread



i stopped watching sometime during season 7 but this summer i watched all the stand alone monsters of the week episodes from seasons 8-12 and those episodes are still actually good. the comedy ones were fun and the scary~ ones were creepy. in the earlier seasons these episode took over most of the season and they spaced out the main plots and had them towards the end and i think that's what really made the show so good.



imo once the angels/demons/heaven/hell/god/lucifer crap started happening they went into overload with those main plots and it really takes out what was fun because they apparently can't make it work without being exhausting. if they had stuck to the earlier season pace with most of the season being monsters of the week, having some of those episodes include characters that will be essential to the plot, and then bringing them back towards the end of the season and having like the last three episodes focus on the big plot then i'd still be a good show. but now it's just doing the same shit over and over again every other episode.



Thread



I gave up on this show about 5 years ago, but I was thinking about it earlier today



literally just because I'm still bewildered that people can prefer Sam to Dean Reply

Thread

my friend is a ~Sam girl~ and it defies logic Reply

Thread



omg that's the thing too I feel like fans who prefer Sam are more likely to still define themselves as "Sam girls" like ok buddy it's 2017 I think we're past that but you do you Reply

Thread



And here I am wondering what part of Dean's assholery to everyone in reach anyone likes. Reply

Thread



Great casting for Cas Jr. Alexander Calvert, in some angles, kinda looks like Misha, and he has the Cas head tilt down pat. Reply

There wasn't much to the motw but it was nicely done and I'm sad that the kid died :(

Cas is finally back next week! <333 Reply

This episode was really sad. Like, if you take out the ghosty elements it's about two friends who go check out a spooky house, are ambushed by a psychopath, one of them brutally murdered, the other managing to escape but ending up kidnapped and murdered anyway. And the parents will never know why (unless S/D told the mom? honestly was only paying about 70% attn.) Reply

