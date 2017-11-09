Justice League cast share who they want to join the team for a sequel
-The cast of JL were tasked with answering who'd they like to join them for a possible JL Sequel
-Ben wants Black Canary to join. Thinks they need more women.
-Henry wants Supergirl to join due to the family connection.
-Ray wants Zantanna to join.
-Ezra wants a female Green Lantern.
-Jason wants Mera to join since that's his onscreen wife.
Who would you like to see join a JL sequel?
Uh huh.
VIXEN GODDAMNIT.
green arrow, black canary, mister miracle, big barda, martian manhunter, zatanna, the atom, wally, etc etc.
Jk
there's such a huge nostalgia market for teen titans tbh
But yes black canary cuz she can kick Batman’s ass in canon