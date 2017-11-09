WW

Justice League cast share who they want to join the team for a sequel



-The cast of JL were tasked with answering who'd they like to join them for a possible JL Sequel

-Ben wants Black Canary to join. Thinks they need more women.

-Henry wants Supergirl to join due to the family connection.

-Ray wants Zantanna to join.

-Ezra wants a female Green Lantern.

-Jason wants Mera to join since that's his onscreen wife.

