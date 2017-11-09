SZA on a collaboration with Normani: "It's going down!"
Normani solo management team (S10) has been teasing a possible collaboration between the two artits recently on their Instastories
SZA got asked about a collaboration with the Fifth Harmony singer on an interview with Clevertv:
"Yeah, I love her. She's super beautiful energy-wise. It's going down! She's busy as hell. When she gets some time to slow down... when we both slowdown and find each other it'll happen."
collaborations with Khalid & SZA on the way? the new princess of urban pop is truly coming!
*also why doesn't SZA have a tag already?
The KhalidxNormani duet has already been recorded. The two artists got help from producer/songwriter/singer Tayla Parks (Ariana Grande 'My Everything', Fifth harmony 'Deliver', Demi Lovato 'Cry Baby')
Normani Kordei talks to KODE Mag about creating a “special” record with Khalid: “We still text each other like, ‘that record though...’” pic.twitter.com/6pypKGmT8w— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2017
I'm here for this.
Also SZA is freaking beautiful.
she acknowledged that what she wrote was horrible and from what i know, it never happened again.
her apology seemed honest, and she took responsibility for what she said
CTRL is one of my favorite albums of the year.