SZA on a collaboration with Normani: "It's going down!"

"Yeah, I love her. She's super beautiful energy-wise. It's going down! She's busy as hell. When she gets some time to slow down... when we both slowdown and find each other it'll happen."

Normani Kordei talks to KODE Mag about creating a “special” record with Khalid: “We still text each other like, ‘that record though...’” pic.twitter.com/6pypKGmT8w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2017

*also why doesn't SZA have a tag already?

Normani solo management team (S10) has been teasing a possible collaboration between the two artits recently on their InstastoriesSZA got asked about a collaboration with the Fifth Harmony singer on an interview with Clevertv:The KhalidxNormani duet has already been recorded. The two artists got help from producer/songwriter/singer Tayla Parks (Ariana Grande 'My Everything', Fifth harmony 'Deliver', Demi Lovato 'Cry Baby')sources 1