SZA on a collaboration with Normani: "It's going down!"

I'm here for this.

Khalid AND SZA collabs? Ok, Normani, sis.

If they can deliver a sexy soul/r&b song like Sweet November, I'm here for it

Edited at 2017-11-10 01:23 am (UTC)

Also SZA is freaking beautiful.

sza is seriously gorgeous, love that photo of her

fuck her tbqh, my poor bf bought tickets for my birthday for us to see her at bryson tiller's show in zurich and she bailed.

I guess she does in fact skrrt skrrt on neegas.

cackling

what she NEEDS to do is give us a hit single this era before you do your own thing

SZA is gorgeous and her album is perfection. Shame about the homophobia though.

that was years ago and she made an honest apology about the situation (not a "sorry if you're offended" apology)

she acknowledged that what she wrote was horrible and from what i know, it never happened again.



her apology seemed honest, and she took responsibility for what she said

i mean, how old was she when she wrote that shit? good for her for apologizing but eh....

CRIES!!!! THESE TWO QUEENS

The difference in their vocals though...

pandora was giving away free tickets to a show with SZA!!!!! (and post malone, cheat codes, and ty dolla sign) but SZA!!! so i get to see her for free next month.

CTRL is one of my favorite albums of the year.



CTRL is one of my favorite albums of the year. Reply

niceee! have fun!

they'll get my coins

omg am so hft collab

