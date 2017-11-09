i am

SZA on a collaboration with Normani: "It's going down!"

Normani solo management team (S10) has been teasing a possible collaboration between the two artits recently on their Instastories


SZA got asked about a collaboration with the Fifth Harmony singer on an interview with Clevertv:

"Yeah, I love her. She's super beautiful energy-wise. It's going down! She's busy as hell. When she gets some time to slow down... when we both slowdown and find each other it'll happen."


The KhalidxNormani duet has already been recorded. The two artists got help from producer/songwriter/singer Tayla Parks (Ariana Grande 'My Everything', Fifth harmony 'Deliver', Demi Lovato 'Cry Baby')






collaborations with Khalid & SZA on the way? the new princess of urban pop is truly coming!


*also why doesn't SZA have a tag already?
