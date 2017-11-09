marcus keane, exorcism, the exorcist

2.08: "A Heaven of Hell"

FATHER BENNETT AND MOUSE TRAVEL WEST ON AN ALL-NEW "THE EXORCIST" FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, ON FOX
As Father Bennett and Mouse head west to rendezvous with Marcus and Tomas, new details about Mouse's tragic past comes to light. With time running out to finish the exorcism, one of the foster children is faced with a difficult choice. But the demon has other plans in the all-new "A Heaven of Hell" episode of THE EXORCIST, airing Friday, Dec. 1 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXO-208) (TV-14 D, L, V)
Cast: Alfonso Herrera as Father Tomas Ortega; Ben Daniels as Father Marcus Keane; John Cho as Andy Kim; Kurt Egyiawan as Father Bennett; Brianna Hildebrand as Verity; Zuleikha Robinson as Mouse; Li Jun Li as Rose
Guest Cast: Alex Barima as Shelby; Hunter Dillon as Caleb; Alicia Witt as Nicole Kim; Timothy Webber as Russ Holstrom; June B. Wilde-Eremko as Colleen Holstrom; Beatrice Kitsos as Harper; Lily Knight as Miriam; Christopher Cousins as Peter Morrow; Lissa Neptuno as Female Doctor; Bob McCracken as Father Robert; anna O'Dowd as Apprentice Priest




Looking closer at 2.06 - "Darling Nikki":



















