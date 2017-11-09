The Exorcist Round-Up Post: 2.06 – 2.08 Info + The Cast BTS
i know where i'm gonna be this Friday 9 EST! live tweeting #TheExorcist #DarlingNikki 😇😈join me? @TheExorcistFOX pic.twitter.com/iFu3FDWfnL— alicia witt (@aliciawitty) November 6, 2017
The unreal becomes reality this Friday at 9/8c on an all-new episode of #TheExorcist. pic.twitter.com/yLemEoXu22— The Exorcist (@TheExorcistFOX) November 8, 2017
Finale. Day one. pic.twitter.com/yCqQspfTEB— Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) November 6, 2017
Tiny chair in creepy room. Day three of #TheExorcist finale. pic.twitter.com/fxFMW522Gn— Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) November 9, 2017
📺 #behindthescenes #TheExorcist 😈🎬 #ADR @christocousins @cyrusarnold pic.twitter.com/zuU1f3cErS— Cyrus Arnold (@cyrusarnold) November 9, 2017
In a frightening world, take some time to smile. #TheExorcist #BehindTheScenes— The Exorcist (@TheExorcistFOX) November 6, 2017
📸: @johnthecho pic.twitter.com/ZaAKNhORcf
The day I met one of my favorite actors (and now favorite people) @aliciawitty Thank you for joining us!#TheExorcist pic.twitter.com/HV3PgK4KRP— Sean Crouch (@Seanecrouch) November 4, 2017
This ep has a 9 page sequence that was one of my top 5 Exorcist scenes to shoot. #mountingtension https://t.co/P2lydtwAwT— ben daniels (@bendanielsss) November 8, 2017
It's my favorite scene we've ever done, period. https://t.co/H6F0Ar23xH— Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) November 8, 2017
And that's a season wrap on the most adorable demon in cinematic history. You were awesome, @TheAmelieEve ! And thanks for the picture! pic.twitter.com/8psC9KLuLe— Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) November 8, 2017
November 9, 2017
The sweetest parting gift from the sweetest girl. 💖 Thank you, @TheAmelieEve 🐶 #ToTo #TheExorcist pic.twitter.com/cvPXtNToWW— Li Jun Li (@lijunli) November 8, 2017
That's a wrap for me on @TheExorcistFOX I'm sad to be done but it was so much fun! Keep watching!! #TheExorcist— Amélie Eve (@TheAmelieEve) November 8, 2017
Lunchtime on set. #TheExorcist @bendanielsss @ponchohd @jerslater @Seanecrouch pic.twitter.com/698DUL6SVm— Alyssa Clark, maybe (@Gelatinouscubed) November 7, 2017
📷 Alfonso Herrera em stills da 2ª temporada de 'The Exorcist' - 2x06: Darling Nikki https://t.co/Pa0OKSnGYU pic.twitter.com/ZPMAPvRcjD
— Máfia do Herrera (@mafiadoherrera) November 8, 2017
📷 Alfonso Herrera em stills da 2ª temporada de 'The Exorcist' - 2x07: Help Me https://t.co/71HfQ9nsHS pic.twitter.com/jRSYN3VXRw— Máfia do Herrera (@mafiadoherrera) November 8, 2017
2.08: "A Heaven of Hell"
FATHER BENNETT AND MOUSE TRAVEL WEST ON AN ALL-NEW "THE EXORCIST" FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, ON FOX
Looking closer at 2.06 - "Darling Nikki":
Previously: The Exorcist 2.06 Promo + Season 2 Wrap Party
Curious about the show and why it has so many posts but don't know where to start? Check out the ONTD guide to watching The Exorcist. (You can watch the second season on Hulu, Fox's Website, Amazon Video, and Yahoo Video)
Are you prepared for the ride that will be this episode ONTD? What are your predictions, if any?
Omg @ l
man I am way invested
[Spoiler (click to open)]
the 2.08 summary...
[Spoiler (click to open)]makes it sound like tomas might not be possessed at that point, but i think he is and they just worded it that way because bennett and mouse don't know and still believe they are meeting up with both of them. mouse was probably involved in whatever went down with marcus' ~friend who got ruined by a demon, so we'll kill two birds with one stone when we see that backstory.
oh @ peter still being around as some window dressing in 2.08. if they make me sit through more of his bland ass screen time all the way up to the finale, i s2g...
And that when it does we get more of Andy and his family and Rose. I love the kids, especially Shelby and Verity.
ngl I liked the kiss between Marcus and island guy. Didn't like that Marcus and Tomas didn't share any scenes though.
I need Bennett to reunite with them already!!!
ben retweeted this... everyone on the show wants it to survive ofc.
but a third season would NOT focus on rose and the others, it would shift focus as part of their larger/season by season plan.
edit: also, slater tweeted this:
Edited at 2017-11-10 02:24 am (UTC)
Yeah, I figured each cast outside of the three priests would be different every season. I just like this family so much. Though I did like last season's family too.
Also, Grace's drawings are adorable. (Bit weirded out that a kid that young has a Twitter, but oh well. I hope people are looking out for her.)