I didn't think I would like this at first..... but I gave it a chance for you op and I'm slayed I love it!!! Reply

I don't watch the show but came in to comment that John Cho in that gif with the beard looks amazing. Reply

Alicia Witt looks and sounds so different nowadays. Reply

I agree. I still saw her as she was in her L&O CI days until this show. She is way way skinnier than she was back then. Reply

i wasn't convinced it was the same girl from Urban Legend because she looks completely different now Reply

yeah very different. if her name wasn't there i wouldn't have guessed it was her Reply

I'm fairly certain her nose is different but don't quote me on it. She's still very beautiful! Reply

YESSS im so pumped for tmrw's ep Reply

The demon turning into his dead wife made me groan honestly. What an easy way to throw a huge wedge between Rose and Andy. Dream defferred. Reply

it's a demon/creature taking the form of her but yeah lol. rose isn't gonna have any of it imo, she's gonna put on the stops, mvp of season 2. Reply

Oh I know that's why I said demon in the first comment. But yeah I hope Rose is the mvp, her teaming up with our soon to be reunited full exorcist team is exactly what I want. I'm dying to hear Bennett and Mouse's backgrounds already. Reply

Alicia Witt?! I didn't know there were girls on it this season! Reply

geena davis and her two on screen daughters were in the last season, but yeah, alicia witt, li jun li and brianna hildebrand are in this season. Reply

I watched the first season but I found the priests the most boring part so I lost interest in S2. Reply

Yes! One of the major characters this season is Rose played by Li Jun Li. Reply

lol That screenshot with the tagline "The unreal becomes real" icu Fox. I can't wait for this ep. I feel like it's going to be the turning point for the season where things are just non-stop until the season finale. Reply

yeah the second half is gonna be a wild ride. Reply

I just realized where I maybe know Alicia Witt from... Urban Legend? lol Reply

2.05 was bad so this episode has a lot of work to do lmao. it helps that the island storylines will be in the same place since the contrived plot structure was the core of most of the problems with last week. Reply

it's been a week and i'm still trying to recover from how bad 2.05 was lmfao Reply

same.......... i think i'm over it and then the discourse war flashbacks, the creeping realization of disappointment, and the crushing feeling of mediocrity come flooding back. Reply

I only just watched 2.05 last night, but I was legit YELLING at the screen for Marcus & Peter to kiss, my GOD. Marcus' big confession def felt kind of sudden and not entirely earned yet, but also it makes sense that he'd confide in someone who's kind of distanced from his daily life and yet still Gets It. And who is also a silver fox. I Fucked Ted is no Tomas, sure, but STILL. 😘😘😘

Omg @ l Reply



Omg @ l Reply

(fucking phone) omg @ literally everyone having a tragic-ass backstory, btw. 😫 and poor Truck feeling so bad for hurting Verity! LEAVE THE YOUTHS ALONE

man I am way invested Reply



man I am way invested Reply

the heartbreak of rose having to split up the family she's worked so hard to bond with and evaluate........ time for the urn, demon!nicole. Reply

'marcus' gay cassette player' is the fucking funniest thing to me for some reason Reply

lmao mte i'm howling, get right to point. Reply

Maybe it's just costuming but he doesn't look this buff as Hernando. Reply

I love it. Reply

the 2.08 summary...

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] makes it sound like tomas might not be possessed at that point, but i think he is and they just worded it that way because bennett and mouse don't know and still believe they are meeting up with both of them. mouse was probably involved in whatever went down with marcus' ~friend who got ruined by a demon, so we'll kill two birds with one stone when we see that backstory.

oh @ peter still being around as some window dressing in 2.08. if they make me sit through more of his bland ass screen time all the way up to the finale, i s2g... i'm ready for tomorrow especially if we get some actual conflict with tomas and marcus having fallout from what happened last episode.the 2.08 summary... Reply

if you look up the 2.06 promo pics (didn't put them all here bc spoilertv is banned) there's a scene of marcus and tomas outside the motel, so here's hoping we get some Content before shit goes down. Reply

that's what i'm hoping, but i'm wondering why they're at the motel in the first place? marcus was heading back to the island and that's where tomas was. is the motel... on the island, not the mainland?? Reply

I really, really hope this show gets renewed. Do you think it has a chance, OP?



And that when it does we get more of Andy and his family and Rose. I love the kids, especially Shelby and Verity.



ngl I liked the kiss between Marcus and island guy. Didn't like that Marcus and Tomas didn't share any scenes though.



I need Bennett to reunite with them already!!! Reply

Thanks for giving me hope, bb! That's great news about the ratings and I hope they go up!



Yeah, I figured each cast outside of the three priests would be different every season. I just like this family so much. Though I did like last season's family too.



Also, Grace's drawings are adorable. (Bit weirded out that a kid that young has a Twitter, but oh well. I hope people are looking out for her.) Reply

