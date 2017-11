The unreal becomes reality this Friday at 9/8c on an all-new episode of #TheExorcist. pic.twitter.com/yLemEoXu22 — The Exorcist (@TheExorcistFOX) November 8, 2017

Tiny chair in creepy room. Day three of #TheExorcist finale. pic.twitter.com/fxFMW522Gn — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) November 9, 2017

The day I met one of my favorite actors (and now favorite people) @aliciawitty Thank you for joining us!#TheExorcist pic.twitter.com/HV3PgK4KRP — Sean Crouch (@Seanecrouch) November 4, 2017

This ep has a 9 page sequence that was one of my top 5 Exorcist scenes to shoot. #mountingtension https://t.co/P2lydtwAwT — ben daniels (@bendanielsss) November 8, 2017

It's my favorite scene we've ever done, period. https://t.co/H6F0Ar23xH — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) November 8, 2017

And that's a season wrap on the most adorable demon in cinematic history. You were awesome, @TheAmelieEve ! And thanks for the picture! pic.twitter.com/8psC9KLuLe — Jeremy Slater (@jerslater) November 8, 2017

That's a wrap for me on @TheExorcistFOX I'm sad to be done but it was so much fun! Keep watching!! #TheExorcist — Amélie Eve (@TheAmelieEve) November 8, 2017

📷 Alfonso Herrera em stills da 2ª temporada de 'The Exorcist' - 2x06: Darling Nikki https://t.co/Pa0OKSnGYU pic.twitter.com/ZPMAPvRcjD — Máfia do Herrera (@mafiadoherrera) November 8, 2017

📷 Alfonso Herrera em stills da 2ª temporada de 'The Exorcist' - 2x07: Help Me https://t.co/71HfQ9nsHS pic.twitter.com/jRSYN3VXRw — Máfia do Herrera (@mafiadoherrera) November 8, 2017



2.08: "A Heaven of Hell"



FATHER BENNETT AND MOUSE TRAVEL WEST ON AN ALL-NEW "THE EXORCIST" FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, ON FOX

As Father Bennett and Mouse head west to rendezvous with Marcus and Tomas, new details about Mouse's tragic past comes to light. With time running out to finish the exorcism, one of the foster children is faced with a difficult choice. But the demon has other plans in the all-new "A Heaven of Hell" episode of THE EXORCIST, airing Friday, Dec. 1 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (EXO-208) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Cast: Alfonso Herrera as Father Tomas Ortega; Ben Daniels as Father Marcus Keane; John Cho as Andy Kim; Kurt Egyiawan as Father Bennett; Brianna Hildebrand as Verity; Zuleikha Robinson as Mouse; Li Jun Li as Rose

Guest Cast: Alex Barima as Shelby; Hunter Dillon as Caleb; Alicia Witt as Nicole Kim; Timothy Webber as Russ Holstrom; June B. Wilde-Eremko as Colleen Holstrom; Beatrice Kitsos as Harper; Lily Knight as Miriam; Christopher Cousins as Peter Morrow; Lissa Neptuno as Female Doctor; Bob McCracken as Father Robert; anna O'Dowd as Apprentice Priest

Curious about the show and why it has so many posts but don't know where to start? Check out the ONTD guide to watching The Exorcist.

(You can watch the second season on

,