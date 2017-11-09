Former Mad Men writer accuses Matthew Weiner of sexual harassment
“You owe it to me to see you naked.” -Matthew Weiner. When she wouldn’t, he fired her. https://t.co/BbofG14EM8— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) November 9, 2017
- Kater Gordon was a former assistant to Weiner who later was promoted to the writer's room and co-won an Emmy for Meditations In An Emergency
- She said that one night he approached her and told her she owed it to him to let her see her naked. She refused
- A year later she was fired from the show and hasn't worked in TV since
- Weiner's response from his spokesperson: Mr. Weiner spent eight to ten hours a day writing dialogue aloud with Miss Gordon, who started on ‘Mad Men’ as his writers assistant. He does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague.
Not surprised. Remember when he was talking about Joan's prostitution and he said she got a great deal and if someone offered him money to sleep with them he'd think it was great?
I figured he was a low-key misogynist so this is not at all surprising to me.
These celebs always say they're going to quit social media and they comeback write away.
Actually, its people in general. I always have friends on Facebook who say they're leaving and I'm like "Bye BITCH!" And then I see them posting two days later.
And she started an organization to fight harassment, bless her soul :(
“I had the Emmy, but instead of being able to use that as a launch pad for the rest of my career, it became an anchor because I felt I had to answer to speculative stories in the press,” she said. “I eventually walked away instead of fighting back.” (http://www.indiewire.com/2017/11/matthew-weiner-accused-sexual-harassment-assistant-kater-gordon-mad-men-1201895936)
This makes me so sad, it was so traumatizing she couldn't work again.
she sounds like such a good soul. Bless her for starting that organization.
GET LOST WEINER.
It only took a year and a half, but Mad Men star Vincent Kartheiser finally got around to explaining what everyone else apparently misunderstood about Pete Campbell's rapey Season 3 tryst with the German au pair.
"It says in the scene, 'she kisses him back,'" he recently told the Wall Street Journal. "After she kisses me back, then we're supposed to copulate. I don't know why but she wouldn't kiss me back! [...] That actress just didn't want to smooch me. She changed the whole course of Pete Campbell. And Matthew [Weiner] was all, 'You didn't rape her! I don't know why people are saying you raped her! That wasn't supposed to be rape!'"
Why are men like this.
I haven't seen the scene, but that statement raises questions in itself. Was the actress ok? It seems Kartheiser forced himself on her?? As a director, you really should make sure that your actors are alright with whatever you're going to shoot.
JFC, now that I think of it - is it any wonder so many directors are abusers? They practically play god on set. Just look at those poor 'Stranger Things' girls and the dudebro directors who enjoyed and exploited their discomfort. :-(
fuck weiner, the loss of the women writers on mad men just revealed what a hack he is and the quality of the show suffered because of it
