Former Mad Men writer accuses Matthew Weiner of sexual harassment

big surprise. a show about misogyny has sexual abusers writing it. Reply

seriously. all these scandals are making me realize that not a damn person in hollywood is actually creative. just abusers playing abusers and abusers writing about abuse. Reply

It's not all of them. If it was, there would be 300 stories a day coming out instead of 3. Weinstein's take down has brought all this out into the daylight. And the men who have been exposed--are we really surprised? There have always been stories about these particular guys. Reply

Matt Weiner was always really shitty about his female writing staff. I think most of them left/were fired by the second or third season.

I figured he was a low-key misogynist so this is not at all surprising to me. Reply

Yup Reply

Amber is back on twitter? Reply

they never manage to stay away for long Reply

lol i forgot about her tantrum and ragequit. Reply

unfortunately Reply

Remember we're lucky to have her! Reply

LOL Reply

She left....



These celebs always say they're going to quit social media and they comeback write away.



Actually, its people in general. I always have friends on Facebook who say they're leaving and I'm like "Bye BITCH!" And then I see them posting two days later. Reply

This sounds like some of the chauvinistic shit Peggy and Joan had to go through during the first couple of seasons of the show Reply

honestly knowing this now makes it even more gross :( Reply

I remember the scene where Peggy was in the hotel room with Stan and she had to take her blouse off before he would listen to her advertising pitch. It's disgusting to think that the women who worked with Weiner had to go through this in real life. Reply

okay, amber. maybe talk about this with your husband. Reply

i can't be convinced anymore that it's worth giving any man the benefit of the doubt. this motherfucker has been praised for years and any criticisms of mad men have been dismissed because he's so brilliant and it's intellectually wrong to question him based on the way he portrays women. nope. i am not fucking surprised by this for one second. Reply

yikes. that sucks. Reply

Also didn't the writer's room go from being half women to almost completely men over the course of the show? Wonder what some of the other fired writers have to say. Reply

yep! when kater gordon was fired, robin veith quit in protest Reply

almost completely! erin levy was one of the few women left by the finale. Reply

And she started an organization to fight harassment, bless her soul :(



“I had the Emmy, but instead of being able to use that as a launch pad for the rest of my career, it became an anchor because I felt I had to answer to speculative stories in the press,” she said. “I eventually walked away instead of fighting back.” (



This makes me so sad, it was so traumatizing she couldn't work again.



UGH fuck men they ruin everything. Now I won't be able to watch my favorite show without feeling repulsed.

it makes me so sad that she had to leave the industry, she's obviously talented. :-(



she sounds like such a good soul. Bless her for starting that organization. Reply

With all the talented creative women who have left the industry because of this shit they should band together and start projects of their own. If I was a billionaire I'd fund the shit out of that, just for the sake of justice, and to prove that women-lead projects can succeed. Reply

This reminds me of what one woman’s said after the NPR scandal, how the harassment killed her ambition. Reply

So is he just trying to pass this off as rejected dialogue for the show? Like that's believable Reply

GET LOST WEINER. GET LOST WEINER. Reply

lol i love this gif. Reply

it's my favorite gif in the world right now. Praying mantis isn't here for any man's bullshit. Reply

what a great gif tbh Reply

saving this Reply

omg prey mantises are awesome. Reply

in my head I can hear the male mantis squeaking with dismay as he falls :) Reply

also remember this gem?



It only took a year and a half, but Mad Men star Vincent Kartheiser finally got around to explaining what everyone else apparently misunderstood about Pete Campbell's rapey Season 3 tryst with the German au pair.



"It says in the scene, 'she kisses him back,'" he recently told the Wall Street Journal. "After she kisses me back, then we're supposed to copulate. I don't know why but she wouldn't kiss me back! [...] That actress just didn't want to smooch me. She changed the whole course of Pete Campbell. And Matthew [Weiner] was all, 'You didn't rape her! I don't know why people are saying you raped her! That wasn't supposed to be rape!'" Reply

was there no director there? surely they knew what it looked like before it aired. Reply

Why are men like this. Why are men like this. Reply

you stay far far away from all this, Lee Pace! Reply

Edited at 2017-11-09 11:30 pm (UTC) lee <3 Reply

the way some of the writers and actors on this show talk about consent ... Reply

"It says in the scene, 'she kisses him back,'" he recently told the Wall Street Journal. "After she kisses me back, then we're supposed to copulate. I don't know why but she wouldn't kiss me back! [...]



I haven't seen the scene, but that statement raises questions in itself. Was the actress ok? It seems Kartheiser forced himself on her?? As a director, you really should make sure that your actors are alright with whatever you're going to shoot.



JFC, now that I think of it - is it any wonder so many directors are abusers? They practically play god on set. Just look at those poor 'Stranger Things' girls and the dudebro directors who enjoyed and exploited their discomfort. :-( Reply

Did no one bother to tell the actress she was supposed to kiss him back? Reply

yepppp Reply

kater had a cameo in one ep where she played a playboy club-style waitress and i remember thinking the way matthew weiner pointed her out/ talked about her in the dvd commentary was pretty creepy. it stuck out to me as odd



fuck weiner, the loss of the women writers on mad men just revealed what a hack he is and the quality of the show suffered because of it Reply

Yeah, you could tell it was only men writing the last couple of seasons. The male gaze kept getting more overt over time Reply

the treatment betty got after gordon/veith were gone was the first death knell, and the constant jacking off over megan and weiner's obvious fixation w jessica pare was creepy as fuck Reply

bring him down! Reply

