Former Mad Men writer accuses Matthew Weiner of sexual harassment


  • Kater Gordon was a former assistant to Weiner who later was promoted to the writer's room and co-won an Emmy for Meditations In An Emergency

  • She said that one night he approached her and told her she owed it to him to let her see her naked. She refused

  • A year later she was fired from the show and hasn't worked in TV since

  • Weiner's response from his spokesperson: Mr. Weiner spent eight to ten hours a day writing dialogue aloud with Miss Gordon, who started on ‘Mad Men’ as his writers assistant. He does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague.


source

Not surprised. Remember when he was talking about Joan's prostitution and he said she got a great deal and if someone offered him money to sleep with them he'd think it was great?
