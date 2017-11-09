Madonna has enlisted Milk Queen to star in her new MDNA SKIN ad

She does a body good. Reply

I can't @ celebs thinking they can do cosmetics. stick to lipsticks and perfumes plz Reply

ugh i find milk so boring and try hard and with 0 humor at all Reply

agree



he's a cute boy tho, so he gets a pass from the fandom Reply

This is all I think of when I think of Milk This is all I think of when I think of Milk Reply

lol a drag race star in a Madonna commercial should have to wear a kimono Reply

I'm surprised she's still trying it with skin care. Is it even available in stores? I don't think I've ever seen it. Reply

Only at Barney's Reply

Venus D-Lite must be gagging. Reply

on the screencap for the video i actually thought it was her lol Reply

is this shady to the many other Madonna drag queens that impersonate her or show they're inspired by her more often? lol Reply

being a fan of Madonna doesn't give you an automatic pass in her casting decisions.



Plus most drag queens are incredibly unattractive men which kind of went against the "reveal" of this commercial. Reply

wtv Milk's drag is very interesting even tho she was boring on the show Reply

It is, but it definitely doesn't fit the smaller spectrum of "general drag" that Drag Race covers. Reply

i find milk's drag interesting and eye catching as a performer he's just blah to me. he's gotta be one of the most handsome men drag race has ever had tho Reply

