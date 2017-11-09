Madonna has enlisted Milk Queen to star in her new MDNA SKIN ad
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Milk channels three different Madonna personas in the new ad for MDNA Skin, revisiting the Blond Ambition Tour cone bra, the Hung Up jumpsuit and the Living For Love matador outfit.
Milk shared the exciting news of his casting over Instagram, writing:
"Thank you for having me be a part of this, @madonna ❤
From having my makeup done by Aaron Henrikson, to my hair, to secretly getting to try on the original Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra (it didn’t fit haha), shooting the MDNA Skin campaign video was surreal. To be a part of this, for someone who has always epitomized the ideals of being different and unique, was a dream come true."
source 1 2
he's a cute boy tho, so he gets a pass from the fandom
This is all I think of when I think of Milk
Plus most drag queens are incredibly unattractive men which kind of went against the "reveal" of this commercial.