The blogger who angered Taylor Swift speaks out

At the ACLU offices, duh.

She should come back, she's a great member. And this has provided us with great entertainment, so she really did us all a favor!

Why she leave tho?

Mte this is ICONIC

lmfao

Still listening to I did something bad on loop!

The song matches your action.

Where did you find the leak?

i messaged you!

for some reason the dl i had didn't have that song, just dancing with our hands tied twice...it's as if the person who uploaded it was too embarrassed to include it, lmao.

same i think it's my second favorite idk how people don't like it, it's a bop!!

It would be cool if she came back and did a tell all of what happened. Anyone know how she's doing?



Edited at 2017-11-09 10:22 pm (UTC)

Why would anyone wanna come back to this community after they were dicks about her initially? I hope she sells a tell all to someone more deserving.

Yeah the comments toward her were really OTT regarding her article. It wasn't anything worse than the Nazi jokes ppl make of Swift.

the blogger isn't the ontd user, p sure.

ONTD'ers getting interviewed for Newsweek? L O L

Who is this and please tell me he's not a shithead?

tyler seguin, and yes he is a dumb fuckboy :(. this is why we cant have nice things.



Edited at 2017-11-09 10:24 pm (UTC)

I love your use of Seguin in these posts so much

Miss u segsy

snickering

i hope taylor takes her for all she's worth

do you not know how to read?

taylor was trying to intimidate her, she (taylor) has nothing, the blogger will be fine.



Edited at 2017-11-09 10:25 pm (UTC)

yes do you? just because the ONTD member and ACLU think she doesn't have a case doesn't mean that's true. they'll argue their side in court. the article she wrote is slanderous, specifically in what she says taylor meant by certain lyrics.

It must be sad and disturbing that you care more about The Rat than people's amendment rights.

Parent

How much can she possibly be worth tbh

she went to law school

Link

SCREAMING WHO MADE THIS

xhurlyburly all credits to the good sis

please make this the new banner

lmao I'm in the ONTD stand-up comedy workshop!!

lol I love when this pops up, so damn shady

lmao who did this?

ded

CACKLING omg

You know no body's studying on campus tho.

SO GOOD!

love that astrology is included!

lmao this never gets old

Gonna be putting this on my resume asap

this is and the ONTD medical center graphic K I L L M E

lmao

EVERYBODY GETS STUDENT LOANS (TO COMPLAIN ABOUT)!!!!!!!!!!

amazing

lmao

THIS IS SO FUCKING FUNNY

bless this community

ontd school of law's most prominent case! our enrollment's gonna surge

get me a degree in astrology tbh, its one of our more credible departments

I fucking love this



The real dragging is gonna be deciding who the professors are... Reply

Lmao

Nooo yess "in 9 month" somewhere on there is needed.

lmfaooo y'all kill me

Taylor Did Something Bad, but Don't Blame Her, she's Delicate. Brb, gotta warm up her Getaway Car.

LMAO at zoaster_toaster lying about going to law school!

LMAO at you thinking this is her.

hahaha what was your average in law school, with THAT kinda reaching article?



this ordeal is so hard to comprehend... I 100% am rooting for the ONTDer, BUT not because the article was good hahaha because it was awful Reply

She actually did go to law school though... I'm not trying to dox anyone, but there's proof via google

I really just want Taylor to say something about all this. It shouldn't be too much to ask

there a lot she should have answered, but she'd rather play the victim.

It seems like it would've far simpler for her to make some BS statement against racism than to go after a blogger

Parent

She might after she gets her coins.

Maybe.





Maybe. Reply

Guys this album legit isn’t good and also hi ONTDer blogger lol.



I cannot believe Jack Antonoff gave us Melodrama and then this mess.



Edited at 2017-11-09 10:26 pm (UTC)

MTE. I really don't like it at all and I don't know how ONTD is b

I could only tolerate two songs on Melodrama, it was a weird album. Most of Rep is bad too though. Reply

Well. We’re all entitled to our own (wrong) opinions about Lorde. Reply

It's an interesting album but not a Taylor Swift album at all. Reply

Lorde gave us melodrama*. She has an actual influence on her music. Reply

This reminds me a lot of melodrama except more poppy. Reply

Someone send me a link pls. It’s been a Day Reply

+1 on the link! Help me out pls. Reply

