The blogger who angered Taylor Swift speaks out




- Meghan Herning didn't think the letter was real at first,

- she went to law school (OP is howling) and knew that Swift's lawyer was bluffing,

- she contacted ACLU because she wanted to protect free speech and free press and show people that the rich cannot silence others with their lawyers,

- Herning didn't hear from Swift since but hopes the star will talk about racism.

SOURCE: twitter

