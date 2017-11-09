The blogger who angered Taylor Swift speaks out
Amid Taylor Swift white supremacy allegations, blogger responds to singer's threat to sue https://t.co/AFIzDFPp04 pic.twitter.com/X9QMZH0bn9— Newsweek (@Newsweek) 9 listopada 2017
- Meghan Herning didn't think the letter was real at first,
- she went to law school (OP is howling) and knew that Swift's lawyer was bluffing,
- she contacted ACLU because she wanted to protect free speech and free press and show people that the rich cannot silence others with their lawyers,
- Herning didn't hear from Swift since but hopes the star will talk about racism.
SOURCE: twitter
Edited at 2017-11-09 10:22 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-09 10:24 pm (UTC)
taylor was trying to intimidate her, she (taylor) has nothing, the blogger will be fine.
Edited at 2017-11-09 10:25 pm (UTC)
EVERYBODY GETS STUDENT LOANS (TO COMPLAIN ABOUT)!!!!!!!!!!
The real dragging is gonna be deciding who the professors are...
this ordeal is so hard to comprehend... I 100% am rooting for the ONTDer, BUT not because the article was good hahaha because it was awful
Maybe.
I cannot believe Jack Antonoff gave us Melodrama and then this mess.
Edited at 2017-11-09 10:26 pm (UTC)