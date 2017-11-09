Prince Harry Can't Hide Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Jokes About Bringing Meghan Markle to Public Events https://t.co/yXXG2tWxUH pic.twitter.com/faSDQHVm7Z— TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) November 9, 2017
Prince Harry was recently asked by military man Matt Weston about Meghan Markle.
Mr Weston, 28, told reporters: "I took the mickey and asked where his missus was and he said she wasn't here. I asked if she would come next time because she's awesome, and he said he couldn't hide her anywhere, but I said you wouldn't have to hide her."
Meghan Markle reportedly quit the long running tv show Suits. Although it seems the show was coming to an end anyways. Nonetheless, this has added more fuel to the engagement rumor fire. The world eagerly awaits a game of will they, won't they? While it was also reported that IF the two are indeed engaged, they will not be disrupting the celebration of the third child of Prince William and his wife. So they will have to wait before letting the world know they are going to tie the knot.
However, not all fans of the royal family are pleased by the news. They have started a petition aimed towards Theresa May, to help stop Meghan from marrying Harry. Or at least prevent her from getting any official titles.
Laugh at it HERE
SOURCE SOURCE SOURCE
What are the chances of marriage after a long engagement?
they have way too much time on their hands
Edited at 2017-11-09 10:28 pm (UTC)
they arent getting any younger
lmfao how sad are you to stan the royal family ewwww