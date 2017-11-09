Prince Harry Can't Hide Meghan Markle

"They have started a petition aimed towards Theresa May, to help stop Meghan from marrying Harry."



they have way too much time on their hands Reply

Thread

Link

How is Theresa May going to stop a wedding? Reply

Thread

Link

"As somebody who has done multiple sex scenes in TV shows, appeared nude on TV and magazines we feel that Meghan Markle is totally unsuitable to be a member of the Royal Family. Her previous relationship history of divorcing her husbands and moving onto richer people shows she is using Prince Harry. We are not objecting to their relationship but feel that she shouldn't be entitled to use any official residence of the Royal Family, have any tax payers money spent on her and in the event that they marry Meghan should not receive any official title be honoured with HRH or given and official role or capacity within the Royal Family. It is not appropriate having her representing the UK or royal family when a simple google search produces 1000s of naked images."



Edited at 2017-11-09 10:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s only been divorced once though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And I googled her and found not one nude image. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even if she did have nude photos on the Internet, that would just make her part of the clan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And because, as we all know, Prince Harry's past behaviour has been exemplary at all times Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're mad she did sex scenes and got a divorce, but they're not mad Harry wore a fucking Nazi uniform? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAo the only person in that relationship who has naked pics floating around is Harry. Meghan has never done nudity on the show. These people are gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Theresa May probably welcomes this petition as a distraction from...whatever's going on with her government this week Reply

Thread

Link

i know it's super gross, but if they want (legitimate, duh) kids.... Reply

Thread

Link

lmao which bitter and racist poster at royaldish created that petition? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm howling at the comment about "african magic" used to mesmerize Harry. These fuckers hardly bother to hide their racism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's just ridiculous. Didn't think I'd see the day they'd be more pressed over anyone that isn't CP Mary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IDK how she’s willing to deal with his crazy fans. Girl should’ve stayed with the hot chef. Reply

Thread

Link

However, not all fans of the royal family

lmfao how sad are you to stan the royal family ewwww Reply

Thread

Link

Then marry her, you dick. So we can see a dress and a tiara Reply

Thread

Link