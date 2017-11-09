Everything You Need To Know Before Seeing Justice League - SPOILERS
Everything you should know before seeing Justice League https://t.co/Fzbaz4X1KY pic.twitter.com/lVSgauFl0m— io9 (@io9) November 9, 2017
Incoming spoilers! Here is everything you need to know about Justice League before going to see the film.
Superman
[Spoiler (click to open)]• He's dead, sis.
• Adopted mother's name is Martha.
• People were NOT hf Supes at first, but he eventually became a symbol of hope, like that big non-S S on his chest.
Batman
[Spoiler (click to open)]• Mother's name is also Martha.
• Lex has been keeping tabs on the supers and Bruce got in on that and found out about them.
• This old bat has been fighting crime since 20 years and counting, baby.
• His backstory hasn't quite been touched on yet.
Wonder Woman
[Spoiler (click to open)]• Is an Amazon from the no-mans-land Themyscira, which she left to show WWI what's what.
• Flashbacks of the Amazons will be shown, which will include scenes of them fighting Justice League's big bad, Steppenwolf.
Aquaman
[Spoiler (click to open)]• DC's C-lister is finally getting some, bless
• We don't know shit yet, just watch ok
Flash
[Spoiler (click to open)]• Can travel through time, told Lois Lane in BvS that she's the key, w/e that means
Cyborg
[Spoiler (click to open)]• This marks yet another sis we have to find out about
Steppenwolf
[Spoiler (click to open)]• Enter the bad guy
• Powerful alien/doesn't play around
• Def a good handful of speculations can be found at the source
Source
A bit on Parademons, Mother Boxes, and Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Lwhothor at the source, but no1curr
reporting this post
[Spoiler (click to open)]
I actually have a keychain with that :P
i think your html is gone :(
lbh that's probably for the best
How did Superman die?
pls lord let this have an interesting and compelling villain.
ALSO
THE GREEN LANTERN MOVIE HAD BETTER FEATURE JESSICA CRUZ.
Literally everything about half the goddamn team because this is the first time we're seeing them and have no frame of reference for their personalities, likes/dislikes, background, relationship with their teammates, general motivation...
i love spoilers
Re: i love spoilers