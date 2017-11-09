Wonder Woman

Everything You Need To Know Before Seeing Justice League - SPOILERS




Incoming spoilers! Here is everything you need to know about Justice League before going to see the film.

Superman
[Spoiler (click to open)]• He's dead, sis.
• Adopted mother's name is Martha.
• People were NOT hf Supes at first, but he eventually became a symbol of hope, like that big non-S S on his chest.

Batman
[Spoiler (click to open)]• Mother's name is also Martha.
• Lex has been keeping tabs on the supers and Bruce got in on that and found out about them.
• This old bat has been fighting crime since 20 years and counting, baby.
• His backstory hasn't quite been touched on yet.

Wonder Woman
[Spoiler (click to open)]• Is an Amazon from the no-mans-land Themyscira, which she left to show WWI what's what.
• Flashbacks of the Amazons will be shown, which will include scenes of them fighting Justice League's big bad, Steppenwolf.

Aquaman
[Spoiler (click to open)]• DC's C-lister is finally getting some, bless
• We don't know shit yet, just watch ok

Flash
[Spoiler (click to open)]• Can travel through time, told Lois Lane in BvS that she's the key, w/e that means

Cyborg
[Spoiler (click to open)]• This marks yet another sis we have to find out about

Steppenwolf
[Spoiler (click to open)]• Enter the bad guy
• Powerful alien/doesn't play around
• Def a good handful of speculations can be found at the source

Source
A bit on Parademons, Mother Boxes, and Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Lwhothor at the source, but no1curr
