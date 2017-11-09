Rian Johnson to create Fourth Star Wars Trilogy
Will be seperated from the Skywalker Saga (OP: about time). Kathleen Kennedy speaks highly about The Last Jedi. Johnson is set to write and direct.
#TheLastJedi's @rianjohnson is returning to a galaxy far, far away.... https://t.co/UHujwYOGgp pic.twitter.com/dg92hLyQse— Star Wars (@starwars) November 9, 2017
Either way, I hope they WAAAY go back instead of jumping forward or doing a story set around the same time period tbh
this could be cool.
luckydidn't watch the BTS huh
Rian should write this and then Disney should lock it away for a long time. They're already burning this franchise out imho.
Also....it needs all the beauty and space ninja action of the second trilogy and the decent storyline of the
first tril....you know what lets not lie, Star War's storyline has always been meh and the series is clearly carried by the mythos and the universe Lucas created. Why not give this trilogy a decent plot for once.....still lock it away for a long time tho.