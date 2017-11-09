Rian Johnson to create Fourth Star Wars Trilogy

Keep it tbh Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH HHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH Reply

Thread

Link

cool, i guess? i wonder what the trilogy will be about though, if it's not taking place in the skywalker saga. Reply

Thread

Link

*whispers* KOTOR?



Either way, I hope they WAAAY go back instead of jumping forward or doing a story set around the same time period tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as if trying to explain the Rogue One timeline to my dad wasn't complicated enough... Reply

Thread

Link

lol right Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my mom still doesn't get the timeline and thinks rogue one is after TFA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I took my dad to see Rogue One (he saw the OT in theaters back when it originally came out) and after it ended he asked me if there was gonna be a sequel. My friend saw it when the blu-ray was out and he thought it was episode 8. Apparently the timeline can get complicated if you're not an obsessed stan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it will be a Yoda/Mace Windu centric pre-prequel, then one that takes place between Ep3 & RO, & the last one filling the gap between ep6 & 7, just to mess further with your family dynamic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same my mum still has a problem putting ep 1-3 before the original trilogy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg this is a lot to take in rn Reply

Thread

Link

hmm.



this could be cool. Reply

Thread

Link

*praying for KOTOR or KOTOR adjacent or basically anything that doesn't involve the Skywalkers or anything from the original trilogy* Reply

Thread

Link

I'm trying to keep my expectations in check but TLJ looks like it's gonna be amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

lol this is me exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes Disney/Lucasfilm must be really pleased with Rian, if they're letting him take charge of a new trilogy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah this is as strong a signal as you're gonna get that the studio loves TLJ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same here. Lucasfilm must be thrilled if they're giving him a whole damn trilogy to start from scratch Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol can we tell a proper story first? Just one? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I have never seen what Rian Johnson looks like before now.



Edited at 2017-11-09 10:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

for a long while i didnt know his name was pronounced 'ryan' and thought it was 'rain.' 🤦🏻‍♂️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was Ree-anne :x Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lucky didn't watch the BTS huh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Someone in another post said that Niall Horan looks like the moon emoji, but this guy is the moon emoji's straight up DOPPELGANGER Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! And he's somehow not what I would have expected. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I want more SW, but I won't pay for them if it's 3 movies of 30+yo white teenage manangst Reply

Thread

Link

luke/mark looks so dreamy here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Luke did a number on little me and then I discovered online fandom and everyone was obsessed with Han. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Your title and description are confusing OP.



Rian should write this and then Disney should lock it away for a long time. They're already burning this franchise out imho.



Also....it needs all the beauty and space ninja action of the second trilogy and the decent storyline of the first tril ....you know what lets not lie, Star War's storyline has always been meh and the series is clearly carried by the mythos and the universe Lucas created. Why not give this trilogy a decent plot for once.....still lock it away for a long time tho. Reply

Thread

Link

Original Trilogy, Prequel Trilogy, Sequel Trilogy = Skywalker Saga. At their heart, they're all about the same family.







Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's an opportunity to do something actually original with this franchise. Don't spoil it, Disney Reply

Thread

Link