Variety Announces Seventh Season of ‘Actors on Actors’ on PBS
Variety's #ActorsOnActors Season 7 will feature Kate Winslet, @GalGadot, @RealHughJackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, and others https://t.co/ksu8Ks0ffP pic.twitter.com/Ojtu1JEyrW— Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2017
The seventh season of Variety's Actors on Actors will air from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal KOCE.
The pairings include:
- Jake Gyllenhaal (“Stronger”) with Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”)
- Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) with Winslet (“Wonder Wheel”)
- Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) with Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”)
- Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) with Salma Hayek (“Beatriz at Dinner”)
- Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) with Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”)
- James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”) with Dustin Hoffman (“The Meyerowitz Stories”)
- Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”) with Kristen Wiig (“Downsizing,” “mother!”)
- Jessica Chastain (“Molly’s Game”) with Holly Hunter (“The Big Sick”)
- Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) with Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”)
- Diane Kruger (“In The Fade”) with Hong Chau (“Downsizing”)
- Hugh Jackman (“Logan”) with Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project”)
- Adam Sandler (“The Meyerowitz Stories”) with Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird”)
- Robert Pattinson (“Good Time”) with Jamie Bell (“Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”)
Source 1
- Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) with Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”)
- Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) with Salma Hayek (“Beatriz at Dinner”)
- Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) with Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”)
also props to them for featuring Pattinson who will only get an indie spirit nom going forward
He's on a panel at the AFT fest on the 12th and at the Vulture Fest on the 18th. The critics really loved him in Good Time.
Laurie Metcalf does not deserve this.
Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) with Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”)
Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”) with Kristen Wiig (“Downsizing,” “mother!”)
Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) with Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”)
SO EXCITED
*just trying to fit in with this week's theme*
literally the opposite is true lol
they gonna talk about what terrible people they are or...
I'm into it.
I'm listening to kumails "x files files" atm and i'm turning into a stan
Edited at 2017-11-09 09:53 pm (UTC)
- Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) with Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”)
- Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”) with Kristen Wiig (“Downsizing,” “mother!”)
- Jessica Chastain (“Molly’s Game”) with Holly Hunter (“The Big Sick”)
- Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) with Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”)