Variety Announces Seventh Season of ‘Actors on Actors’ on PBS

oh i'm here for these:

- Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) with Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”)

- Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) with Salma Hayek (“Beatriz at Dinner”)

- Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) with Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”)



also props to them for featuring Pattinson who will only get an indie spirit nom going forward Reply

Thread

Link

I had forgotten about him to be honest. I remember that recent post about him breaking up with the singer but that's pretty much it these past few years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They broke up for real? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pattinson is currently nominated for a Gotham Award (Nov. 27th), and A24 is campaigning for him. He also just picked up the Maverick award at the Savannah Film Festival and held a master class for SCAD students there.



He's on a panel at the AFT fest on the 12th and at the Vulture Fest on the 18th. The critics really loved him in Good Time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Love some of these pairings. CMBYN and Get Out are my favourite movies of the year so far, so I'm excited to see the one between Timmy and Daniel. Also here for a Way Way Back reunion with Sam and Allison even though they never actually had any scenes together. Reply

Thread

Link

Such diversity and inclusivity...I am shedding tears of coconut oil and shea butter Reply

Thread

Link

- Adam Sandler (“The Meyerowitz Stories”) with Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird”)





Laurie Metcalf does not deserve this. Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) with Winslet (“Wonder Wheel”)

Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”) with Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”) with Kristen Wiig (“Downsizing,” “mother!”)

Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) with Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”)



SO EXCITED Reply

Thread

Link

oldman and winslet is the perfect pairing of two talented trash people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What if all of Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriends interviewed each other?



*just trying to fit in with this week's theme* Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Mary sings her questions to Salma. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah just business as usual Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Quelle surprise! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

'she's also fresh off a nom for last year's Hidden Figures and not too far away from her triumph for 2011's The Help — and the Academy rarely bestows multiple noms in a narrow time frame.'



literally the opposite is true lol

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

feinberg literally makes shit up as he goes. hes a terrible award pundit (but tbf most are) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so annoying that whenever a POC gets some recognition, people just see it as "enough" for a while. I'm still hoping Daniel Kaluuya could sneak in a nomination. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gee, what a surprise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

James Franco (“The Disaster Artist”) with Dustin Hoffman (“The Meyerowitz Stories”) <--- LoL, this is a mistake. Reply

Thread

Link

Gary Oldman (“Darkest Hour”) with Winslet (“Wonder Wheel”)



they gonna talk about what terrible people they are or... Reply

Thread

Link

Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) with Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”)



I'm into it.



I'm listening to kumails "x files files" atm and i'm turning into a stan



Edited at 2017-11-09 09:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Poor icon Laurie Metcalf getting stuck with Adam Sandler Reply

Thread

Link

I'll definitely watch these:

- Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) with Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”)

- Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”) with Kristen Wiig (“Downsizing,” “mother!”)

- Jessica Chastain (“Molly’s Game”) with Holly Hunter (“The Big Sick”)

- Gal Gadot (“Wonder Woman”) with Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”) Reply

Thread

Link

they should have pulled dustin hoffman and stuck in somebody else in his stead. Reply

Thread

Link

agree...though out of everyone listed the only person more "deserving" of being paired with him would be sandler. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link