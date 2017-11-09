Celebrity Pet (and Goat) Post!
Hey @dmiran222 I checked on your dumb goats— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 7, 2017
They stink to high heaven but they're fine pic.twitter.com/FMHxC2Nfdl
Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, prepares to give Blabbermouth Don something to tweet about. pic.twitter.com/tiCCnxgbrB— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 5, 2017
Taylor's instagram story of Meredith! 😻 pic.twitter.com/10VtCgOXPW— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 31, 2017
This is Dodger’s stuffed lion. He loves it. He brings it everywhere. If you press it’s paw, it sings. Today, Dodger decided to join in. pic.twitter.com/CuH53VNVtF— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2017
normancook: 🦄😍 @lifewithshmooshy 🎀 (Shmooshy is the dwarf horse Kaley adopted)
katebeckinsale: Willow saw the cover of British Vogue and just about SHAT
Hayley Atwell and her doggo Howard
katebosworth: She really is the quintessential Halloween cat. 🎃 #HalloweNeNe
sarahjessicaparker: Tip of the ice berg.
Scratching the surface.
It's gets worse before it gets better.
X,sj
shaymitchell: My 👼🏽
leeepfrog: Happy to be home. 🍁
karliekloss: 😍🎃
Sources: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
Enjoy this break from the Hollywood predators and Taylor Swift posts. Also please share your pets.
AND MOD WHO LET THIS THROUGH.
Edited at 2017-11-09 09:48 pm (UTC)
I always fall for it. ❤
When u lose control of ur dog...
Edited at 2017-11-09 09:56 pm (UTC)
I give her massages every morning tbh
her fav blanket too, every time I whip that bad boy out she goes nutso
she's 1.5yo and was adopted a little over 6 months ago. her name is Skadi :)
!!!!
Edited at 2017-11-09 09:51 pm (UTC)
he is extremely cute.