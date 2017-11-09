Celebrity Pet (and Goat) Post!

Padme Purple

normancook: 🦄😍 @lifewithshmooshy 🎀 (Shmooshy is the dwarf horse Kaley adopted)






katebeckinsale: Willow saw the cover of British Vogue and just about SHAT






Hayley Atwell and her doggo Howard





katebosworth: She really is the quintessential Halloween cat. 🎃 #HalloweNeNe





sarahjessicaparker: Tip of the ice berg.
Scratching the surface.
It's gets worse before it gets better.
X,sj





shaymitchell: My 👼🏽






leeepfrog: Happy to be home. 🍁





karliekloss: 😍🎃



Enjoy this break from the Hollywood predators and Taylor Swift posts. Also please share your pets.
