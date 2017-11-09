Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Engaged?
Hailey Baldwin sports diamond ring days after Shawn Mendes rumours https://t.co/MEEDBFOuuZ— Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) November 2, 2017
Hailey Baldwin has been spotted showing off an engagement ring around LA. The supposed 20-year old model was seen wearing a large diamond ring on her marital finger in recent days.
The alleged engagement comes days after Hailey and Shawn were spotted holding hands at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in WeHo. They left the party hand-in-hand at 1am, after sticking by each other’s sides all evening and have been dating since, according to People.
hope it's worth it, hailey!
Didn’t she get engaged to Lamar after a week or two of dating?