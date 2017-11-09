Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin Engaged?

omg i personally know white gays who will melt down over this Reply

Thread

Link

I know a ton of Latinas in LA, Bakersfield and San Francisco that will flip their shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



icu with that lgbtq/rights tag, op! Reply

Thread

Link

i want to be her friend Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is gay, tho. Reply

Thread

Link

"dating" for a week and already engaged? Reply

Thread

Link

Khloe’s impact.



Didn’t she get engaged to Lamar after a week or two of dating? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was like, nine days or something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

KhloMoney is all about making good life choices - he baby daddy left his last girlfriend for her when the last girlfriend was 6 months pregnant with his fucking kid. So romantic! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well it's good he doesn't make her sit still staring at walls waiting for him I guess Reply

Thread

Link

The only word that flashed in my head was BEARD Reply

Thread

Link





me rn Reply

Thread

Link

lolll iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, same tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this fucking gif lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Britney was so cute here lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

l m a o Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does he need a beard that badly?? Reply

Thread

Link

She could very well be engaged but its definitely not to HIM. Reply

Thread

Link

supposed 20 year old??? Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao. I meant to put supposed model. Tom cruise is 35 years old post teas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this cannot be for real Reply

Thread

Link

it's obviously not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my word who is in your icon Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link