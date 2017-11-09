Lovely OP could you please direct me to where I can get some Riverdale icons please Reply

Tbh all of mine come from the talented icon-makers here on ONTD! Just post the gif you want an icon out of and ask, usually someone is kind enough to help out. Reply

if u give me gifs or even moments I can make icons I'm bored af lol Reply

Would you mind making me a non-Riverdale related one? I've made all of mine just using ezgif but sometimes I just can't squeeze them down to 40KB and still have them look ok. Reply

Ugh i’m trying to find decent gifs but my wifi sucks today, anything of Veronica in her cheerleading uniform and the scene where she’s walking down the hall with the pussy cats with her new cat ears i’d love. I’m really not picky! Thank you so much in advance Reply

I'm watching 5 and already over papa hood bear and whatever he wants. Reply

And will the serpents allow jug to continue to wear that beanie with his leather jacket. Reply

And cute grumpy teen serpent is Sweetpea? Wasn't that a jug sibling? What is it with these naaaames Reply

i'm not feeling this season Reply

its so fucking boring Reply

it's just all too much, and not in a fun way



and i really don't care about the black hood, or that stupid gang, or that stupid Lodge bullshit Reply

mte lol Reply

same and i'm the definition of disloyal so i've already given up on slogging through the episodes

i've noticed it's been a very love or hate reaction from ppl tho

i'm just in the hate contingent cos it's dull af and the bad acting has become overbearing now that it's constant drama Reply

It lost the campy magic the first season had. Its too dark. And I really liked their friendship and I feel like there's a lot less of that too Reply

the only character i feel who has stayed the same from season 1 is cheryl. everyone else seems to be a caricature of their former selves. Reply

Link









is to Scientology posts



that gif need to be to #menexposed posts likeis to Scientology posts Reply

this season is slaying me so much ? honestly I don't have much expectations for this show more than circa teen wolf first 2 seasons but



the relationship between veronica vs parents, betty and jughead vs. serpents, archie slowly losing it, cherly always being the complicated snowflake that she is...



idk I just really appreciate this season so far. Reply

I'm finally catching up with this season, just started episode 2 now. I normally watch this show while on the treadmill, so I just read subtitles off the TV instead of hearing the dialogue. Today, I watched the show while on the elliptical and I actually heard the actors speak. Goodness gracious, some of the acting... Reply

I know you’re a Kevin fan and Casey is really impressive in ep 3 tbh. Reply

Now sis...



I've been without my Mormon gay porn chic-looking Kevin for too long. Reply

"riverdale just became a police state" ?????? Reply

screaming Reply

L M F A O Reply

just a tad dramatic Reply

lol, the delivery really sends it all home. Reply

lmao/omg @ that gif? what is this show even about? i thought it was like one tree hill or gossip girl knowing the cw buuuut is it much darker? Reply

what is this show even about?



i love how this question shows up in every Riverdale post, lol Reply

answer me sis!



lol i also used to read archie comics so i'm always like ??? when a riverdale post pops up! Reply

Thanks for the spoilery gif :/ Reply

I’m sorry but if anything it might empower others to start watching???



Edit: I put it behind a cut, again I apologize, wasn't thinking



Edited at 2017-11-09 09:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Haaaa, that's fine, it was a nice scene and I guess I was happy I knew it would end like this, actually...



what is everyone else's theories on hood man? i feel like it's betty's dad just because of how little they've been paying attention to him this season feels almost purposeful but it might be because alice cooper was a breakout character but the "shut up, hal" felt v pointed... Reply

her dad doing THAT to her would be so fucked up Reply

I think Hal might be calling Betty but he might not be the real Black Hood. He might just be tryin to control her life. Sheriff Keller said that the handwriting between the letters didn’t match up. Idk... Reply

That's a good guess. I can't remember, but wasn't he pretty aggressive in that scene fighting with his wife about the newspaper office last season? Reply

me neither i just remember he was REAL mad about polly and with the weird religious bent to the letters and the coopers sending polly to basically a nunnery... maybe he's tired of being ignored and this will kick off a dark betty spiral? idk???



literally the only reason i think this is because of the way they just keep cutting away when he has something to say. and it's a cw show so it's the person you most medium suspect... Reply

lol its funny because watching earlier i was thinking wow her dad barely says two words the entire season so far lmao Reply

There was a scene with Betty and Kevin in the hall at school. One of them bumped into a male student, which looked weird. I think it will be this random ass guy, who is angry that he feels ignored. Idk, I've watched too much PLL, trying to think of the dumbist thing possible... Betty would "recognize" him because he is a classmate. Reply

i 100% think it's betty's dad. his eyes look the same from what i remember of the closeup?



at first i thought it was gonna be dad blossom somehow faked his death lmao but when "he" started focusing on betty i switched Reply

Parent

cheryl looks super pretty waving the flag in that promo!

that's all the good i have 2 say about it Reply

Gorgeous tbh! Reply

she's the only girl on the cast who's rly well styled tbh (terrible overdrawn lips aside) Reply

that's a really good psa. good on her and cw for supporting it Reply

That gif is every woman today, after the news about Lous C.K, Roy Moore, Jeremy Piven, Ed Westiwick and now a California legislater. Reply

he will get elected no matter what he did or does :( MY STATES FULL OF RUPUBLICUNTS. Reply

i'm going to watch the episode now! i hate being in europe because i'm literally never in time for a riverdale post rip </3 Reply

