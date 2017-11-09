November 9th, 2017, 01:03 pm alienjive Riverdale 2x06 Extended Promo + Madelaine Petsch Sexual Assault PSA Still not over this amazing TV moment tbh.[Spoiler (click to open)]12 Tagged: sexism, television, television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9999 comments Add comment
dark dark dark
and i really don't care about the black hood, or that stupid gang, or that stupid Lodge bullshit
i've noticed it's been a very love or hate reaction from ppl tho
i'm just in the hate contingent cos it's dull af and the bad acting has become overbearing now that it's constant drama
is to Scientology posts
the relationship between veronica vs parents, betty and jughead vs. serpents, archie slowly losing it, cherly always being the complicated snowflake that she is...
idk I just really appreciate this season so far.
Now sis...
i love how this question shows up in every Riverdale post, lol
lol i also used to read archie comics so i'm always like ??? when a riverdale post pops up!
Edit: I put it behind a cut, again I apologize, wasn't thinking
Edited at 2017-11-09 09:45 pm (UTC)
literally the only reason i think this is because of the way they just keep cutting away when he has something to say. and it's a cw show so it's the person you most medium suspect...
at first i thought it was gonna be dad blossom somehow faked his death lmao but when "he" started focusing on betty i switched
that's all the good i have 2 say about it
roy moore is like trump here in alabama
the pussycats and alice at the party were the best parts of the ep.
i wish toni wasn't there just to add conflict to jughead/betty. she deserves better than that