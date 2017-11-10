Nicki's brother Jelani Maraj found guilty in child rape trial
Nicki Minaj's Brother Found Guilty in Child Rape Trial https://t.co/CH4ntAqLtH— TMZ (@TMZ) November 9, 2017
- Jelani Maraj, 38, was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.
- He faces 25 years to life in prison.
- He'll be sentenced on December 14.
- Maraj showed no emotion when the verdict was read.
- Defense attorney David Schwartz said he believes his client will win on appeal. Maraj’s mother, Carol, declined to comment.
- Prosecutors had alleged he began abusing his former stepdaughter when she was 11, raping her repeatedly (for months) while her mother was at work.
- Now 14, the girl testified Maraj would call her “his puppet” and tell her she had “no say” in what he did to her. She told jurors Maraj treated her as if she was his own daughter before the abuse then began. But she said once it did, Maraj told her she “wanted it to happen,” and slapped her in the face if she refused his advances.
- The defense claimed the allegations were invented to try to extort $25 million from the man’s famous sister.
Source: TMZ, Newsday
