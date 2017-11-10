Nicki's brother Jelani Maraj found guilty in child rape trial

yesterday my coworker and i (she's married to a man) were talking abt how much we hate men. we were like, "if all men have to go, i'm ok with sacrificing male family members. i know that they're 99% likely not sure to women who AREN'T THEIR DAUGHTERS/NIECES/COUSINS, etc." and we mentioned how after they've been gone a few months, we'd get over our "cravings" for them and do juuuust fine. library talk is great



Edited at 2017-11-09 09:29 pm (UTC)