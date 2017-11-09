Yoncé, Joan Smalls

5 women accuse Louis C.K. of masturbating in front of them


  • Comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, Abby Schachner, Rebecca Corry went on the record, a fifth woman also had a story but asked to stay anonymous

  • All the incidents date from the 90s to the early 2000s

[TW: assault]
Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said he pulled out his penis and started masturbating in front of them in his hotel room in 2002. They told many people but the reactions were all negative towards them, leading them to decide to stay silent.

  • Courtney Cox and David Arquette both went on the record to confirm Rebecca Corry's story

  • Tig Notaro is also interviewed in the article and says she feels that he used his support of her to try to make it seem like he was friendly to women. They apparently do not have a good relationship anymore and feels trapped by her association with him. She also supports the women who have come forward

  • His publicist issued this email "Louis is not going to answer any questions"



