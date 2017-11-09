5 women accuse Louis C.K. of masturbating in front of them
- Comedy duo Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, Abby Schachner, Rebecca Corry went on the record, a fifth woman also had a story but asked to stay anonymous
- All the incidents date from the 90s to the early 2000s
Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said he pulled out his penis and started masturbating in front of them in his hotel room in 2002. They told many people but the reactions were all negative towards them, leading them to decide to stay silent.
- Courtney Cox and David Arquette both went on the record to confirm Rebecca Corry's story
- Tig Notaro is also interviewed in the article and says she feels that he used his support of her to try to make it seem like he was friendly to women. They apparently do not have a good relationship anymore and feels trapped by her association with him. She also supports the women who have come forward
- His publicist issued this email "Louis is not going to answer any questions"
Bury him.
Where tf is Dear Tommy tho?
this fucking dumpster fire piece of shit. the only silver lining to this is that these assholes are being exposed and hopefully their careers will be over
i seriously hope that all the women who have experienced sexual harassment or assault are getting the love and support they need rn
what the fuck
how the fuck can you misread a situation so badly that you whip out your dick and masturbate in front of an unwilling party like
what the actual fuck
This is gross but it's been the biggest open "secret" for the longest time, hope it gains some momentum now. Judging by his cancellation of the premiere/the talk show, I'm hoping it will
Yeah no fucking kidding! If you know you have issues and that issue is the need to pull it out and wank it in front of people, maybe see a therapist and get on some medication instead of IDK continuing to pull it out and wank it in front of people?
And really to all the guys who are in meltdown mode because he "is their favorite comedian and had this good standup on how women should be afraid of men". Fucking hell, think about the victims for one.