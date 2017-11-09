5 women accuse Louis C.K. of masturbating in front of them

🙌

Bury him. Reply

Thread

Link

what is that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a pencil sharpener Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a man shredder Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's where the penis goes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yay, Mary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeeeesssss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mary <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





After being told that there were on-the-record accusations of sexual misconduct, Louis C.K.’s publicist told NYT: “Louis is not going to answer any questions." https://t.co/GYl09W0uW2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2017



He didn't have shit to say when Tig demanded answers from him either. I hope much like Weinstein, his entire life is destroyed and ruined. I can expect his bro following and fellow awful comedians to defend this shit. I hope their careers get ruined too. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm sure he'll have his buddy Chris Rock to lean on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tig went on the record with the NYT too. She's a brave woman doing good work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. I can't imagine how frustrating it must be for her to be tied to him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love her <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was pretty impressed with her statement about feeling trapped by her association with him. That doesn’t leave much doubt as to her opinion on the matter. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tig is a motherfucking queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't see him being affected by this as much as Weinstein unfortunately =\ Weinstein doesn't have any fans in the public, he was a behind-the-scenes figure vs Louis who has dumb fans who will stick by him - I bet they'll especially justify that it wasn't rape/assault bc it was ~just masturbation or some shit like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So it wasn't Garfunkel and Oats like everyone kept speculating. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I feel bad for them being repeatedly dragged into it when it wasn't about them at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it's horrible that it happened, but I'm glad the two victims are speaking up. I'd read about the rumors on places like Reddit, and it would always be "Yeah well that's just a rumor because Garfunkel and Oates denied it, and they're supposedly the comedy duo in question. So no way he has ever done anything!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lbr, the speculation that it happened to them is probably right and it's just not confirmed in this article. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They denied it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we shouldn't speculate on victims. its gross. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The internal soundtrack of every male celeb this season



Reply

Thread

Link

is that tove lo in your icon? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, it's Jackie DeShannon, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chromatics, YES!!!



Where tf is Dear Tommy tho? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





this fucking dumpster fire piece of shit. the only silver lining to this is that these assholes are being exposed and hopefully their careers will be over



i seriously hope that all the women who have experienced sexual harassment or assault are getting the love and support they need rn this fucking dumpster fire piece of shit. the only silver lining to this is that these assholes are being exposed and hopefully their careers will be overi seriously hope that all the women who have experienced sexual harassment or assault are getting the love and support they need rn Reply

Thread

Link

So what, it was SOME OTHER woman he shoved into a bathroom (and presumably masturbated in front of?) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it sounds like he can't keep his victims straight. i hope he rots Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

At least half of the outed predators this month had incidents involving "hey, did I meet you / have sex / assault you before ? I'm not sure!" :X Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"i used to misread people back then"



what the fuck



how the fuck can you misread a situation so badly that you whip out your dick and masturbate in front of an unwilling party like



what the actual fuck Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so he shoved some woman in a bathroom and forgot who she was. WTF Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

misread people??? POS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well it's such an easy mistake to make. "Please masturbate in front of me!" is the same vibe as "treat me with kindness and respect!" so it's easy to see how he got confused. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a horrible person. How the fuck do you use "I misread the situation" as an excuse for asking to masturbate in front of someone?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this whole "apology" made my jaw drop bc it's like not only did he try to apologize for the wrong incident but he was also blaming her which it's like how do you misread ppl, what ppl are out here looking like "ya i want someone to masturbate in front of me right now" like the fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg I was just reading the other post! I can't keep up with everything! Reply

Thread

Link

Glad Courteney Cox was willing to do something about it when he did it to someone on her show



This is gross but it's been the biggest open "secret" for the longest time, hope it gains some momentum now. Judging by his cancellation of the premiere/the talk show, I'm hoping it will Reply

Thread

Link

IKR. I glad she let the actress decide what to do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This outcry should've happened in 2013 or when the first woman came forward. Fucking asshole. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

“His face got red,” she recalled, “and he told me he had issues.”



Yeah no fucking kidding! If you know you have issues and that issue is the need to pull it out and wank it in front of people, maybe see a therapist and get on some medication instead of IDK continuing to pull it out and wank it in front of people? Reply

Thread

Link

These poor woman.



And really to all the guys who are in meltdown mode because he "is their favorite comedian and had this good standup on how women should be afraid of men". Fucking hell, think about the victims for one. Reply

Thread

Link

my brother keeps talking about how he "feels so bad for him" because he's clearly "a good guy who needs help" rme lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WTF does your brother think a "bad" guy looks like or acts like? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Except that I'm aware that his profession is a comedian, I don't know really anything about this fella. I don't get .... this. What is with men who want to pleasure themselves openly in front of others? /rhetorical Reply

Thread

Link

was that Girls episode about him? Reply

Thread

Link

which episode was that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where hannah goes to interview a writer who had come under fire for sexual misconduct and he ends up using her hand as a tool to jack him off Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Courteney Cox and David Arquette confirming things in this article legit surprised me. Reply

Thread

Link

That shocked me, as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, but good for them for going on the record. I guess Courtney has her Friends money + she doesn't really work in the comedy world anymore so she can speak out to support people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They’re winning major points from me for this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





wait WHAT WHAT WHAT. Louis CK apologized for shoving a woman into a bathroom, but called the wrong person? https://t.co/oJllGxSQdL pic.twitter.com/tWtV9PnXPV — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 9, 2017



To me it's totally plausible here that he's done so many horrid things that he can't remember what he did and who he did it to. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, this is fucking disturbing. How many women has he done these things to over the years? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

More than 5, that's for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sounds like maybe he was downplaying it- maybe his lawyer or someone else was in the room listening in? why else would he make that call anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link