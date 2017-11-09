PR Stunt of the day: Tom Hiddleston walks around London holding a puppy

cute dog! Reply

who knew a post about hiddleston could become a palate cleanser Reply

lol right? Reply

lmao mte Reply

lmao honestly, what a fucking refresher Reply

That's a fucking adorable dog. Taylor got a dude that is uglier than a dog and Tom got a cute puppy - Tom wins! Reply

IA. I'm so happy for him. Reply

He rly thought tay would get him 2 b Bond. Lmao Reply

LBR my good sis, Taylor thought Tom would get her that good press to quiet KimYe. Hooo boy, what a misfire! Reply

that was so fucking obvious. those BLATANT PR pap photos the DAY before the Kim GQ interview came out. She really thought she could create her own media blitz that would over shadow the Kim/Kanye shit and she was wrong. AND she really rolled the dice because she had to go public with her relationship like 2 weeks after she and Calvin broke up, thus making it look like she cheated. Reply

I really need her petty ass to make a Bond themed Getaway Car music video. It would be hilarious if he starred in it, but someone else would be fine. Reply

is he still a single? Reply

I don't think anyone knows. Besides Taylor, he usually is mega private. Reply

I really wonder what his sexuality is? All of his relationships seem fake. Reply

I know someone who lives around him in London and says lots of women come and go out of his house. He sounds like a serial dater. It will be the same person for a little while and then boom another one. Reply

bupppyyyyyyyy awww Reply

That is an adorable dog, they both look so serious omg. Reply

such a cute pup! <3 Reply

Aww such a cutie! Reply

That's a cute puppy.



I can't belive she downgraded from Hiddlesudan, how you downgrade after him?? the bar was already so low. Reply

LoL, for real. Reply

lmao honestly Reply

I love cocker spaniels. My doggo is a cocker spaniel. Reply

Awwww, so cute. Reply

awwwww so cute!!! Reply

aaaaw cutie pie



my dog absolutely refuses to chew on any sort of dental stick (if that is what it is!) Reply

It is, Whimzees . My dog goes crazy for them. I buy them in bulk now because he loves them so much. It's not too bad since they last a month and they keep his mouth/breath clean. Reply

my dog wakes me up every morning between 5am and 6am to go to the kitchen and give her a dental treat. It's my own fault tho Reply

beautiful coffee eyed babay Reply

omg Reply

He looks so sooooft Reply

Omg so precious!! ♥♥ Reply

Aww. I had a black cocker spaniel as a kid Reply

OMGGGGGG, and she has a dentastix!! So cute <333 Reply

He seems more the pug kind of guy. Reply

Our lab‘s birthday was on the 3rd of November! 13 years old! Our super sweet boy :‘) Reply

Yaay for old puppers! Mine is turning 14 in May. Reply

honestly bless him for this, I need a dose of puppy in between the many sexual harassment revelations. Reply

mfte



never thought i'd be feeling thankful towards thiddles and his stans and yet here we are



bless dogs for existing Reply

my job here is done Reply

Ha, yeah can we be sure to have one palette cleanser post per day while the patriarchy crumbles? lol Reply

IKR you know exactly what ONTD needs for light-hearted relief, Tom! Reply

For real! Reply

He's gotten back to being hot after the Taylor thing, but then i remembered he dated her..and some part of me is like ew when I see him...mmmm Reply

Right it's sad. Part of me will never be able to forgive or forget Reply

Haha, same here! It's odd, but so true! Reply

I'm sitting here judging myself like "🤔am I finding him attractive here. what is wrong with me! must be the puppy and glasses. yes that's it. 🤔" Reply

Lol yeah, the Taylor shitstorm turned me off of him so bad... Reply

