suck a dick, asshole Reply

Thread

Link

Was expecting “idk her x2” Reply

Thread

Link

"i've never met a single person in my life" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well he is surely not cooperating with a lawyer Reply

Thread

Link

or spellcheck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably untrue? So, you're not sure? Reply

Thread

Link

Provably Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Calculated spelling im sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

provably Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i tripped on that word too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This does not sound like an innocent man. Reply

Thread

Link

What would one sound like? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well he's too chill. You'd think if he was innocent he'd be distressed and emotional. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, greatest film ever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which film is this? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still haven't seen this. Need to fix that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes such a fine gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"provably untrue"



what happened to "idk her" and "i've never done something like this to anyone ever" Reply

Thread

Link

While I'm glad that all these men are being exposed, I feel sick at the same time. It's fucking horrifying and sad. Reply

Thread

Link

ohh so this is how he's going to play it? Reply

Thread

Link

"probably untrue" what Reply

Thread

Link

I'm gonna cry over so many people not even trying to read twice before they comment :D Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh i think a lot of ppl are reading it as a typo, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right??? lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ikr? ontd really cannot read Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same lol It makes me glad I didn't bother reading it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Even when we read, ONTD doesn't read Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jesus 10k likes Reply

Thread

Link

"provably untrue" did he not check this statement with his pr team or, idk, a lawyer? Reply

Thread

Link

is it bad if he says he can prove something and it turns out to be untrue? if so i hope he keeps talking shit lol



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i would guess so, as it would show that he's lying and therefore make him look more guilty. it was like with the other woman who accused him, and him saying 'idk her' - she only has to show text messages/a photo/describe his house to prove otherwise. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link