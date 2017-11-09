Goin' Down! Myths of Movie Elevators - Reelistic
Description - Elevator Technician John Holzer joins us to crack open some elevator doors and reveal the truth about some of the movie myths inside. You'll be shocked by what Hollywood got right! Is there space to hide beneath an elevator? Can you slide down the elevator cables? Can an elevator chop of your head? Is there a hatch at the top that I can escape through? You'll never know unless you check out this episode!
I want to know the most interesting things they've found between the elevator and the lobby that have fallen.
Fuck elevators tbh.
background: they're staying in that position because a girl that they helped get out of the elevator promised to come back and have sex with them after they helped her get out, but only as long as they stayed in that position.
https://www.livescience.com/33445-how-survive-falling-elevator.html
i feel like this is required life advice.
Edited at 2017-11-09 07:39 pm (UTC)