Goin' Down! Myths of Movie Elevators - Reelistic

This didn't come from WatchMojo.

whoa i might watch it then thanks Reply

haha same! Reply

I avoid elevators in general unless I’m ina really nice hotel otherwise the permits are always expired. An elevator I was in had the lifts going on and off and my friends decided to make it shake scaring me...later that evening when we went to take that same elevator it has crashed and split open/csb Reply

omg wtf that's awful. ya, i only elevator when its like more than 7 floors.... Reply

Some of those questions were kind of dumb but it was an interesting video.



I want to know the most interesting things they've found between the elevator and the lobby that have fallen. Reply

Holy fuck. I didn't need to know that you really CAN be decapitated by an elevator. Reply

You can also get crushed to death in escalators. #stairs4life Reply

There was some big news in my country about a woman that got decapitated in a hospital elevator just after giving birth. I felt so bad for that family, it was horrible. Reply

Fuck elevators tbh. Reply

My university has eleven floors, so I take the elevator on a weekly basis. Reply

Once I got on the elevator at my office of job and I realized when the doors shut that the lights were off. Fortunately I was only going 1 floor but it was creepy af. Reply

AI always feel dizzy after riding in an elevator but I prefer elevators over escalators Reply

Great now every time I'm on an elevator I'm going to think about how I can become decapitated. Reply

Also I feel bad my daughter hates elevators. Every time we get in one she gets upset. Reply

My 4 yr old nephew loves them. He calls them time machines. Lol Reply

any excuse to share this clip from one of their most hilarious episodes:







background: they're staying in that position because a girl that they helped get out of the elevator promised to come back and have sex with them after they helped her get out, but only as long as they stayed in that position. Reply

For a while my dad did overnight security in this old building in town. The elevators were really old- from the 40s or something. He said a few times a week the elevator would ding and open on its own while he was alone in the building and he'd get really freaked out. Reply

nope nope nope nope Reply

I used to hate elevators but then I got an apartment on the 7th floor so avoiding it wasn't really an option. I usually fix my hair/lipstick when I'm in one now. Reply

The first part of the title made me think was gonna be fellatio post. Reply

Love In An Elevator by Aerosmith immediately started playing in my head when I read the title lol Reply

Betty Lou Oliver, who holds the Guinness World Record for Longest Fall Survived in an Elevator, lived through falling 75 stories (more than 1,000 feet) in an Empire State Building elevator in 1945.



https://www.livescience.com/33445-how-survive-falling-elevator.html



i feel like this is required life advice.



Edited at 2017-11-09 07:39 pm (UTC) i feel like this is required life advice. Reply

that would be so SCARY omg Reply

