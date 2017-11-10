The New York Times is preparing a Louis C.K. exposé

loooooooool this icon brings such joy and hysterics!! xDDDD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, don't worry, I've already made a Christmas version of it! I made the Christmas one first because I was expecting Mueller to serve those indictments after Thanksgiving but the good sis came through with the Halloween surprise, bless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This icon is so cute <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You said all that was needed to be said.



OK, not all... also: BRING THIS MUTHAFUCKER DOWN! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn raccoons are adorable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is exactly what I logged in to say. So happy to see that it is the first comment even though it wasn’t me who made it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Raccoons are so funny XD And honestly, it was about damn time that Louis went down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The movie is a Woody Allen homage.



Ew. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, wtf, who wants that? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right!? What kind of pervert inception is this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eww Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly! In 20-fucking-17 😷 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good. End him. Reply

Thread

Link

lol I'm gonna enjoy this downfall. Reply

Thread

Link

Good riddance, asshole Reply

Thread

Link

ew wtf at that plot Reply

Thread

Link

You don't even need the exposé to know cancelling that movie is the only thing to do with it. Shouldn't have made it in the first place. Reply

Thread

Link

👏 expose 👏 these 👏 sickos Reply

Thread

Link

i was just wondering the other night how his story seems to keep going away somehow. Reply

Thread

Link





loving all these expose!





" The movie is a Woody Allen homage.

- The comedy-drama is about his 17-year-old daughter's (Chloe Grace Moretz) growing admiration and relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich).

- Features n-word usage & multiple jokes about child rape. BYE FUCKER

🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 loving all these expose!BYE FUCKER🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 Reply

Thread

Link

all of the actors in this movie ain't shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah I read the cast list and said out loud, "fuck all these people forever for signing on after reading the script" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, they're all trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte it just kept getting worse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like, if you've been accused for years of being a creep and forcing women to watch your masturbate, why even associate your name with Known Creep, Woody Allen? This movie is just the icing on the fucking cake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

w o w. that's like a shit mountain Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what in the world Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

About fucking time. Reply

Thread

Link

yes!!! about time Reply

Thread

Link

tick tock on the clock Reply

Thread

Link