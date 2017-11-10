The New York Times is preparing a Louis C.K. exposé
- Louis C.K.'s premiere of his movie 'I Love You, Daddy' was canceled hours before it was set to start.
- His Colbert appearance has also been canceled.
- A Hollywood Reporter source says it was canceled since a potentially damaging New York Times story on the comedian is about to break.
- Louis C.K. wrote, directed, financed & stars in the movie.
- The movie is a Woody Allen homage.
- The comedy-drama is about his 17-year-old daughter's (Chloe Grace Moretz) growing admiration & relationship with a 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich).
- Features n-word usage by C.K.'s character & multiple jokes about child rape.
- Pamela Adlon, Rose Byrne, Charlie Day, Edie Falco & Helen Hunt also star.
