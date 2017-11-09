chadwick boseman for cnet magazine





If it's supposed to not have been conquered -- which means that advancement has happened without colonialism tainting it, poisoning the well of it, without stopping it or disrupting it -- then there's no way he would speak with a European accent.



You know that's gonna make some folks big mad.



Right? I can’t handle my attraction to him as it is and he goes on and speaks this type of truth? I’m done Reply

I’m stoked for this movie, but still bummed about the director’s (?) response about Ayo and Aneka. Reply

i can't believe i have to wait for this movie yet the shoit show justice league is about to be released. it just seems unfair. Reply

Not fair for someone so handsome to also be so thoughtful and intelligent! Reply

Take thoughtful out. Reply

Why? He obviously thought about the question and about his answer.



I didn't say he was a nice person, I have no idea about that. Reply

He is a handsome man. Reply

he's fucking hot Reply

love that first pic and the reasoning behind his accent makes me appreciate it more Reply

Super excited.



His smile is really cute. Reply

He looks good, just wish he didn’t support Nate Parker. Reply

the first pic, damn! Reply

I need it to be February, already. I'm going opening day, even though I hate packed theaters. Reply

wish he wasn't a parker apologist because everything else about him is amazing Reply

