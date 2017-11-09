I think it's cute. Love the suspenders Reply

I do not love it. Reply

Hipster Reply

this is really cute and I'm excited to see all the cosplay versions Reply

idk if i love the coat but i think it's cute overall Reply

lose the suspenders and we'll talk. i really like the haircut though.



ten's pinstripes/00s british indie atheistic will always be my favourite I think.



Edited at 2017-11-09 06:25 pm (UTC)

Mine too, his chucks are so iconic Reply

I have never watched this show in my entire life but I think it's cute. Reply

It's ok I guess? Reply

that is not cute Reply

I love it, it made me smile. Reply

I think this is one of the reasons it resonates with me too. It's such a happy costume. Reply

Exactly, I want whimsy and funny (back) in my Doctor Who. Reply

My bb Osgood is gonna be so happy. Reply

ikr, I was having a horrriibbblleee day at clinic today, made 10 times worse by then having to chair a meeting at work and yell at people who aren't doing their jobs right and fucking things up for everyone else. Uncomfortable and draining all around.



Then on the way home my bff texted this to me and it was like the whole day was redeemed. Reply

they're certainly... clothes Reply

I like it. It's very reminiscent of previous Doctors. The braces are cute too. Reply

Ha, I just realized my icon is appropriate for this because my bb Osgood loves dressing up in the Doctor's tacky ass clothes. Reply

YOU WOULD, OSGOOD.



xoxo, the doctor. Reply

They better bring Osgood back to meet Thirteen. They didn't have Osgood and Bill meeting to awkwardly flirt so they OWE ME THIS Reply

I love it! It's def a little off and ugly and I think that's why I like it?



There's a lot of whimsy and color to it that just works for me. Who knows, I might just have a trash fashion sense.



