Big Littles Lies renewed for a 2nd season




HBO has renewed Big Little Lies for a 2nd season. Production will begin in spring 2018 (so a likely fall 2018 or early 2019 premiere)
Liane Moriarty, author of the novel the first season was based on, will write an original story for the 2nd season.
Pretty much the entire cast is eagar to return though it has not been confirmed which character will appear in the 2nd season
