Big Littles Lies renewed for a 2nd season
Exclusive: #BigLittleLies Season 2 Eyes Spring 2018 Production Start https://t.co/dPBFtNro81 pic.twitter.com/2U8qkJlMDX— TVLine.com (@TVLine) November 9, 2017
HBO has renewed Big Little Lies for a 2nd season. Production will begin in spring 2018 (so a likely fall 2018 or early 2019 premiere)
Liane Moriarty, author of the novel the first season was based on, will write an original story for the 2nd season.
Pretty much the entire cast is eagar to return though it has not been confirmed which character will appear in the 2nd season
i feel like it might turn really soapy like desperate housewives :(
I feel like our culture right now is never allowing something to end, whether it's a story that doesn't need to be stretched into multiple seasons or just bringing old shows back for no reason.
Meh.
they can't though lbr
This REALLY doesn't need to happen.
But more Renata would be great.
at least give me the actual good relationship madeline and ed had in the book
And poor forgotten Fred. The comic relief is actually necessary.
She was fucking insufferable in the show