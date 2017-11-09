Big Littles Lies renewed for a 2nd season

Never read the book but who would this focus on mostly? I saw the show Reply

well, the book pretty much ended where the show did, so don't know. Reply

All 4 of the main leads were in a crossroads at the end despite the murder so it could really continue on telling their personal stories without the murder plot or they could focus on them trying to live with what happened. Reply

I hope they become a secret murder club and find someone else's abusive husband to end. Reply

i really don't want this - the first season was perfection!!

i feel like it might turn really soapy like desperate housewives :( Reply

No. Not everything needs multiple seasons. Reply

take back their miniseries Emmy... Reply

it was a limited series emmy. it's still a limited series even tho it got renewed. Reply

the first season was so epic on so many levels- women having conversations about something OTHER than men?! what!- that I'm nervous the second can't live up to it. Reply

Whatever, I’ll watch it, idgaf. Reply

Should’ve left this at one season. Smh. I hate Hollywoo. Reply

That is a TERRIBLE idea. Reply

This is so annoying to me. I loved the first season and there is absolutely no need for a second.



I feel like our culture right now is never allowing something to end, whether it's a story that doesn't need to be stretched into multiple seasons or just bringing old shows back for no reason.



Meh. Reply

award-winning mini-series will now be run into the ground. Reply

the actresses and crew loved working together. let them do what they want! Reply

IA. If they can recreate the magic, do it. Reply

If they can recreate the magic, do it.

they can't though lbr Reply

Noooooo! The first season was so good. Adding an additional season is so unnecessary. Reply

Nicole said her and Reese's character will take smaller roles this time.



This REALLY doesn't need to happen. Reply

it might focus on bonnie seeing how the novel ended. Reply

oh lord. I hope that doesn't mean extra Shailene.

But more Renata would be great. Reply

i was in the minority who wanted a s2, but nicole and reese having smaller parts has changed my mind. ugh. Reply

i'd be fine with less of reese but nicole kidman's character was my fave Reply

no thanks. it was perfect. leave it as is. Reply

i guess. i thought things were wrapped up pretty well.



at least give me the actual good relationship madeline and ed had in the book Reply

I knowww right. Reese is so annoying changing it so she can play dark and edgy and get awards consideration. THANKS FOR RUINING THE INTEGRITY OF THE MATERIAL



And poor forgotten Fred. The comic relief is actually necessary. Reply

She was fucking insufferable in the show Reply

