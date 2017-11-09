Marvel releases new Black Panther character posters
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/hmsELCV0Py— Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) November 9, 2017
Nakia is coming!#BlackPanther 2.16.18 @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/0GOL9g5Rxh— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) November 9, 2017
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/teyqSKXi5w— Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) November 9, 2017
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/Tqt81nR7ok— Danai Gurira (@DanaiGurira) November 9, 2017
Her Brother’s Keeper.— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) November 9, 2017
Wakanda Forever. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/zjhYUFNZqz
Check out Zuri ‘s new poster 👍🏿. You can feel the inspiration. Wakanda Forever. Get ready! #BlackPanther @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/ZVJlGybiaT— Forest Whitaker (@ForestWhitaker) November 9, 2017
His people's rage. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/VbqKCW5KW6— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) November 9, 2017
His nation's security. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/FJO3gVQaGW— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) November 9, 2017
His people's pride. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/LrOhQc5bz8— Black Panther (@theblackpanther) November 9, 2017
Although I'm just seeing now that Okoye is a Funko Shop exclusive and they don't ship overseas. ;_;
These are great.
The irony of her having white headpiece in the trailer considering she turned down Storm lol
Florence deserves one :(