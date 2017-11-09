Marvel releases new Black Panther character posters





https://funko.com/blogs/news/coming-soon-black-panther



Although I'm just seeing now that Okoye is a Funko Shop exclusive and they don't ship overseas. ;_;



I'm gonna have such a crush on him in this film omg Reply

i am SO ready to become a erik killmonger apologist! loko stans better give me tips tbh!! Reply

oh hi Reply

thank you, i couldn't find this one! i'll add it. Reply

The last girl and Forest missed the 1 a.m. posting time by 4 minutes, lol.



These are great. Reply

They look amazing omg 😍 Reply

These are so gorgeous!!! *___* Reply

so cool! is there one for daniel kaluuya's character? Reply

not that i've been able to find, but maybe it'll crop up! Reply

love it! Reply

Oh Posh Kenneth, how far you've come! Reply

YAAAAAAAAAAAS CAN'T WAIT! Reply

Finally, FINALLY Angela get's to play a regal as hell queen in an almost all black cast. Reply

The irony of her having white headpiece in the trailer considering she turned down Storm lol Reply

Lol ikr? But I don't blame her, Storm was and continues to be poorly written and has way less screen time Reply

So here for Lupita, Angela and Danai. (OK, a little for Chadwick, but mostly for these badass ladies.) Reply

+1. Also the costume designs A+ Reply

The costumes are so lit! Reply

Same. I need those posters. Reply

my body is ready! Reply

3, 4 and 5 need to be a set I can put up in my living room. Reply

this cast is just so fucking amazing, i can't Reply

Florence deserves one :( Reply

Sweet baby Jesus gimme it now. I wonder if they gonna be speaking Xhosa again in an East African country. That had me rolling in CA:CW Reply

the elastics in this gif kill me every time Reply

8th grade flashback realness. I was so bad about wearing mine and I fucking regret it even though my teeth are just fine. Reply

