Mike Tyson denied entry into Chile because he's a convicted rapist
Mike Tyson was going to Chile to give some interviews, but apparently didn't check the requirements for entry into the country before booking his flight.
The retired boxer was detained at the airport in Santiago and stopped from entering the country because of his criminal record. Chile's law says border police can stop foreign convicted criminals from entering the country. Mike Tyson is a convicted rapist and has also been convicted of assault and cocaine possession. Tyson will be escorted by police to a flight back to the US.
This isn't the first time Tyson is not allowed to enter a foreign country because of his record. In 2013 he was barred from entering the UK.
Detectives de #PolicíaInternacional reembarcan a Mike Tyson por no cumplir con Ley de Extranjería. pic.twitter.com/hTVadRENkO— PDI Chile (@PDI_CHILE) 9 de novembro de 2017
ONTD, have you ever been stopped from entering a country?
VIVA CHILE
when i was a kid we got stopped in germany during a transfer, we were stuck in the airport for a day i think
jajajaja
