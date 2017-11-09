Mike Tyson denied entry into Chile because he's a convicted rapist

...if only hollywood would remember that Reply

Thread

Link

CHI CHI CHI! Reply

Thread

Link

LE LE LE



VIVA CHILE



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

todavía me da cosa que no vayan al mundial :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just saw someone I follow on twitter quote Tyson. Meanwhile every other day he's talking about misogyny, preventing sexual violence, etc. Had to unfollow his ass just for that. Fakes. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Serves that abusive asshole right Reply

Thread

Link

why is he allowed into ANY other country? Reply

Thread

Link

Haha serves your right, also slightly a bit off topic but still about men behaving badly. Louis CK's film premiere has been canceled, because you guessed it a NYTimes expose is coming for him very very soon. His team has been counting down the days a la Weinstein when the times is going to drop the story. Finally this was a supposedly "open secret" Reply

Thread

Link

it's so gross how he's been woobified. Reply

Thread

Link

build a wall to keep those american rapists and drug dealers out of south america tbh!



when i was a kid we got stopped in germany during a transfer, we were stuck in the airport for a day i think Reply

Thread

Link

Controversial dialogue is included throughout the film, including the use of the N-word by C.K.’s character and multiple jokes about child rape https://t.co/A614SCSlEm — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 9. November 2017



Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-11-09 06:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This movie sounds incredibly gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, los gringos se creen que pueden hacer lo que quieran, especialmente en países latinoamericanos y pues no, se joden, nadie te quiere aquí pendejo, vuelve por donde viniste y espero tengas un viaje horrible !! Reply

Thread

Link

"y espero tengas un viaje horrible"



jajajaja Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

que tenga diarrea durante todo el vuelo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, pero pobres los otros pasajeros, aunque si son gringos se lo merecerían...



Edited at 2017-11-09 07:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's banned from the UK too, he tried to enter some years ago for his book tour and was rejected. Reply

Thread

Link

Toedeloe Reply

Thread

Link

LOL good Reply

Thread

Link