ONTD Roundup

I don't think our first IUI worked. :[ I'm getting PMS symptoms and taking tests and they're negative. I'm really bummed out. We'll do another in January and then again in February but I just feel so defeated.



ETA: Oh cool first comment lol.



Boo :(



I'm sorry. Things will work out when they're meant to Reply

I really want to believe that but it's so hard when the clock is ticking and I'm not used to failing, as arrogant as that sounds. Reply

I'm so sorry bb 💕💕💕😿 Reply

*hugs* is it fairly common to have to go multiple rounds? i'm sure it'll come together. Reply

keep your chin up! my bf's sister had to go through a couple rounds of IUI before she was able to conceive. Reply

I'm sorry bb. If so, onward and upward...I know that's easier said than done though <3 Reply

I'm sorry, sweetheart. Haven't been pregnant but I expect I'll have to use help when attempting due to age. And can only imagine the heartbreak after my pregnancy scare/wish in February. Mind starts spinning possibilities and you end up building on those dreams, whether you want to or not. Feels like a blow even though statistically you know the odds.



If you're not pregnant, take the time to grieve those dreams. It's okay to feel that. Reply

I keep hoping you'll update with good news on the pregnancy front. Sorry, bb. Reply

I was up till 4am finishing a paper. Feeling sassy and stabby.



I need sleep. And a hug. Reply

Link





Good job finishing it though!! <3 Reply

I am starving but can't decide what to eat. This is the worst. Reply

I called in sick to work.



Emotionally, I'm sick. My car is going to take 700 dollars to fix. Reply

holy shit. I'm so sorry! Reply

Oh man I’m sorry :( Reply

i've been waiting on this callback this whole week to set up an interview time. I know they're going to call but the wait is killing me. Reply

Most people can find health coverage for $50-$100 a month. You won't know unless you shop. Visit https://t.co/A2CUQ1VTRZ to #GetCoveredNow. pic.twitter.com/7lvZil4rUV — REACH Healthcare Fdn (@REACHHealthcare) 7 November 2017

Love, mom Reply

AWESOME! thank you Reply

Who are these people who find plans so cheap?



I'm still undecided about what to do. I qualify for a tax credit, but the marketplace is so much more expensive than outside it, even with the tax credit the plan they told me I'd be automatically enrolled in is cheaper. Reply

I'm thinking of making ratatouille this sunday to celebrate finishing 5 papers all in the span of a day!



Working a job that requires late nights and weekends is starting to crush my soul. Time to start sprucing up my resume Reply

Walrus becomes embarrassed when receiving a cake made of fish for its birthday pic.twitter.com/S9YOVao5g5 — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) 9 November 2017

awwwwww so cute <3 Reply

aww, bashful blorp Reply

where'd you get this pic of me Reply

I want to meet a walrus. Reply

precious Reply

Awwwww, what a cutie!! <3 <3 Reply

omg awwwwww <3 what a precious cutie Reply

Welp, I shoulda googled the lyrics. Apparently The Beatles song is

I am the walrus, goo goo goo joob

Like, what is that lol! Reply

awww adorable Reply

this has me weak :.) Reply

my commute this morning was a trip. seems like everyone is in a bad mood cos we might be getting snow. Reply

So disappointed in the black tapes finale :( Reply

I kind of want Subway for lunch/dinner but I’m unmotivated to go there Reply

Link





jpop, pop-r&b / 2002



fyi: DOUBLE was originally a sister duo before one member passed away. Reply

omg at ur icon Reply

