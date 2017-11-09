um this FNL reunion tho :')



also... Kyle Chandler's voice is forever Coach Taylor, I literally can't associate it with anything else Reply

Thread

Link

this actually looking amusing Reply

Thread

Link

rachel mcadams has the weirdest career Reply

Thread

Link

ia i wonder what she is like as a person



she makes such strange choices Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks like a fun friend Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"game noight"



coach :') Reply

Thread

Link

This looks so weird, but I wanna see it. Reply

Thread

Link

I actually laughed. Lamorne deserves all the roles. Reply

Thread

Link

omg I laughed out loud at the squeaky toy Reply

Thread

Link

So many actors I love (dear God, 2017 DO NOT BRING DOWN KYLE CHANDLER AND JASON BATEMAN!!!) and Rachel McAdams is awesome. This looks so, so good.



Please be so, so good! Reply

Thread

Link

I couldn't handle anything bad coming out about Kyle Chandler, omfg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm real happy John Francis Daley has had success as a writer and director but I need him back on my screen. Reply

Thread

Link

i read the description and thought it sounded dumb, but it looks hilarious and i love the cast.



dead at the 'yes...oh no he died' bit. Reply

Thread

Link

I will see this. Reply

Thread

Link

this actually looks good. like a modern update of clue. Reply

Thread

Link

i fucking love kyle chandler and his lovably stern lectures so i will be watching this Reply

Thread

Link

Was that Winston? I love him so much and Jeffrey n Rachel ughhh I'll be watching this. N Jason how could I forget him lol



Edited at 2017-11-09 06:44 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link