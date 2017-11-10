The boys of Stranger Things sing a motown medley with James Corden







Did you guys see Finn finally have enough last night lol Reply

this cast is annoying and tries way too hard. they're so overexposed and it's getting annoying. and then you have James cordon who is the same but x10. Reply

Lol how does this tweet relate to that at all, when he’s typing in response to someone heckling them Reply

You seem like the one trying too hard. Reply

Do you know what this was about? Sadie getting shit again? Reply

poor bb Reply

<3 precious. People need to leave those kids alone. just because they're in front of a camera doesn't make them your friend, ffs. Reply

Good for him! Honestly, fan entitlement is beyond ridiculous Reply

Fandoms really do ruin everything, shipping culture is weird as fuck. Reply

I know some have stated these kids are getting annoying but honestly his tweet needed to be put out there. That fandom seems fucking nuts and needs to be put in fucking check. These are little kids and there should never be a need for full grown adults to harass them.



This is beyond ridiculous at this point and some of these adult fans need to be jailed if they continue to harass these children.



Edited at 2017-11-09 04:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Good on him. Reply

guess what? you should delete your social media. make a private account for just your friends. Done. Reply

I hope they’ll finally back off and give him and his co-stars space. Reply

This was fun. James Corden has a nice singing voice and I was pleasantly surprised at Noah, he's got a lot more charisma than I was expecting. Caleb and Gaten will be better when their voices have finished dropping.



lol at Finn's struggle dancing Reply

That said, shooting S3 and the kids leaving LA can't come soon enough. Reply

Finn is so tall and gangly...my friend had the exact type of build as him when we were kids. She was so clumsy and was forever knocking shit over and tripping over her own feet, but once she got to high school she grew into herself. Reply

i find it so funny when boys grow up before they grow out, lots of my boy friends were so gawky until they were like 18. maybe Finn will have his growth spurt now and settle at like 5'8 or something. Reply

lol, their voices. these kids are all so cute, but there's so much pre-pubescent screeching in Stranger Things when they scream! Reply

i'm dead at the others all dancing in time and finn just doing his own damn thing Reply

I love how all of them are such theater kids and then Finn is just to the side only half doing the moves.



Edited at 2017-11-09 03:09 pm (UTC) Reply

These kids are cute, but I am very ready for them to stop being overexposed. It makes me super worried for them. Reply

Same. These little skits and similar promos are cute and all but at a certain point it starts to feel a little weird when you consider how batshit the fan base is Reply

Same. I want their promo tour to wrap up and be over so they can go have some normal kid time. Also, always interacting with adults seems super weird to me. It would be qt if they got someone their own age to interview them. Reply

Same. They've been doing the bulk of the promo this season and that's an enormous strain to place on child actors plus really unhealthy to have them exposed to this degree of scrutiny.



Tho if they have to have them do it, it's best that they do it in groups. Reply

caleb and gaten slayed tho! mj who? Reply

the character we don't deserve! Reply

Stranger Things Season 9 - Erica Sinclair and Holly Wheeler save the world. Reply

This stand out superstar of the season. We are unworthy! Reply

lmao I love her. Reply

I’m glad her role is getting expanded in season 3. Reply

i feel like that kid caleb is gonna be a little star because he has so much charisma. Reply

James Corden will be on his death bed and his last dying breath will be trying to remind people he likes to sing. Reply

lol so true Reply

LMAO SO TRUE Reply

lmaooo Reply

His tombstone will say, “He liked to sing” Reply

lol Reply

this thought was comforting to me thank you Reply

fck Reply

I think Gaten did Broadway, right? I'm surprised that all of them have good voices.



I hope they can take a break soon. I know they're having to do the circuit to promote the new season of Stranger Things, but they've got to be exhausted. Reply

Both Gaten (Les Mis) and Caleb (The Lion King) were on Broadway. Reply

Shooting the next season will start soon. i hope they go away on vacations before then, last year Gaten went to school for a few weeks but seems to have given that up. Reply

We must protect them. Someone will be especially assigned to Millie because between her creepy stage dad and the sexualized way the media/fandom treats her is REALLY worrying me. Reply

I nominate Winona Ryder and David Harbour to protect and shield Millie at all times. Reply

Awwww, I fully support this. Now that you mention Winona, I like to think she’s protective of all those kid actors and gives them good advice on how to navigate it all. She had some minor bumps in the road, but turned out to be a pretty successful/healthy adult. Reply

Seriously. I was at a family event last night and my mom and aunt were pitching Hocus Pocus 2 with Thora Birch as an adult. I told them how her creepy, pushy stage dad ruined her career and my mind automatically went to Millie.



I hope that Millie doesn't follow in Thora's footsteps, especially with underage nude scenes. Reply

Parent

She needs a new stylist pronto. That photo of her in the leather dress! Who puts a child in a leather dress? Reply

These poor kids. And the adults who are so invested in them. I cannot. This whole thing just makes me feel disgusting. Reply

but where are the girls??? its always the kids from stranger things without the girls. Reply

millie does interviews on her own now cuz she's a ~star~



the other girl isnt invited to these things yet Reply

Millie used to walk to red carpet with the boys but then i think her stage dad demanded she make a separate entrance and separate appearances Reply

that’s insane. I don’t think there will be good consequences for him acting like that (eventually anyway) Reply

the red carpet is probably a Calvin Klein thing, but the interviews are 100% a management choice Reply

Yeah, I’ve noticed they seem to separate them. It’s the boys and then Millie by herself, now the little girl who plays Max. I know it’s partially because Millie was the breakout star, but it still seems odd. If you say “the kids from Stranger Things” I’m picturing ALL of them. Reply

It's really sad because that EW Townhall and Comic-Con showed that the kids really get along. I think Millie works best when she has the other kids to bounce off from.



I was worried Millie being so grown would affect how she acts around them, but she sounds like a kid around them. Reply

I don'e watch either show but I find it strange that Netflix doesn't promote the ASoUE kids, yet these kids are EVERYWHERE. Reply

speaking as a fan of asoue....no one watches asoue Reply

what does that stand for? Reply

I don't think the ratings were good for ASoUE Reply

That era of Motown music was seriously above reproach. Reply

i don't get how they are being over exposed, the season 2 just came out so they are promoting like crazy. before the season came back i never even saw them, except finn for it. once the whole thing dies down, i think they'll go mia again i mean, unless more creepy assholes continue to stalk and harass them. Reply

Yeah I'm hoping this is all done very soon and doesn't take ages like normal tv promo since Netflix released all the episodes at once. Reply

Yeah, those comments are annoying me tbh. I saw people say the adults and teens should be the ones doing most of the promo but considering no one gives half the shits about them that they do about the kid characters, it doesn't really make sense. These kids are really good about not being in the spotlight outside of promo time. Reply

It's still a lot tho. I mean, it's not as if David Harbour and especially Winona Ryder wouldn't be huge draws on the talk show circuit. Even GoT didn't have their child actors do talk show until they were older. Reply

Query: where is your icon from? It's beautiful. Reply

