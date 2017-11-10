hermione

The boys of Stranger Things sing a motown medley with James Corden



James and the young stars of "Stranger Things" - Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp - reunite their Motown cover band The Upside Downs and sing Jackson 5's "I Want You Back", The Temptations' "My Girl" and The Four Tops' "Reach Out (I'll Be There)".

broadway babies caleb and gaten killin it
