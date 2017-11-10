The boys of Stranger Things sing a motown medley with James Corden
James and the young stars of "Stranger Things" - Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp - reunite their Motown cover band The Upside Downs and sing Jackson 5's "I Want You Back", The Temptations' "My Girl" and The Four Tops' "Reach Out (I'll Be There)".
broadway babies caleb and gaten killin it
This is beyond ridiculous at this point and some of these adult fans need to be jailed if they continue to harass these children.
lol at Finn's struggle dancing
Tho if they have to have them do it, it's best that they do it in groups.
I hope they can take a break soon. I know they're having to do the circuit to promote the new season of Stranger Things, but they've got to be exhausted.
I hope that Millie doesn't follow in Thora's footsteps, especially with underage nude scenes.
the other girl isnt invited to these things yet
I was worried Millie being so grown would affect how she acts around them, but she sounds like a kid around them.