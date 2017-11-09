SVU Promo for 19x07: All About Benson
In the next "incredible" SVU episode, airing November 29 (so in a couple of weeks, there's a small break!), Olivia Benson whispers her deepest, darkest secret to Melora Walters; a far better actress who, for some reason, appears to be possessed in this promo. This Very Special episode is supposed to feature an extended interview scene between Benson a victim which will take up most of the airtime, while the other characters will watch from behind the mirror, as seen in the promo. Because, if there's one thing SVU needs, it's more Benson! Don't miss it!
ONTD, did you watch last night's episode? Were you pleasantly surprised because the "Rollins undercover" storyline lasted 30 seconds, instead of taking up the whole episode? And were you thrilled to see Barba and Carisi exchanging 6 words? I know I was! And when do you think Brooke Shields will actually kidnap Noah? I think it'll happen right before the winter hiatus, so we can stew on it during the holidays.
(he's gotten better tho, that was season 16 and his character was a caricature)
I thought it was pretty good. the story topical and important.
but wait... did we ever find out who actually killed Natalie?? forgive me i am sleep-deprived and stoned. I was all ready to call it a well done story except now I can't remember who kindapped her and shit in the beginning. Or was that just a night at Lux? Aie. MS has put holes in my brain and I cannot retain SVU plots on command anymore.
BUT ANYWAY. Lol at Barba asking if Carisi was a bat when he walked right in after he was mentioned. Speaking of Lawyer Carisi, does he ever plan on doing anything with that degree? because that's a few hundred grand in loans to pay off but he was like "nah I'm not going anywhere" when asked so what's it for?? But it seems he writes articles for journals haha. Which is cute.
I feel like the only satisfying end to this SHeila arc would be for Benson to suddenly feel her sapphic side emerge and they become Noah's two mommies. or mommy and grandma. who are in love. I'm here for it, is all I'm saying. This much Noah plus some random Brooke Shields needs a better payoff than NOAH IN DANGER. Let the payoff be "Liv never gave a fuck about breaking up with any of her exes because she was in denial at her submerged lesbianism.
and then Brooke Shields can handle Noah emergencies off screen
ia! i liked it, and it was different enough not to feel boring at all.
wait which one was natalie? oh the dead girl, not the first girl we saw getting "kidnapped. uhhh, i don't remember lmao. they found her perverted ~babydaddy~ but i feel like they switched to the insurance/drugs aspect and kinda forgot about her lol? or maybe i forgot? someone who was paying more attention, please help us!
OMG YES. "WHAT ARE YOU, A BAT"??? that was hilarious. and ita on lawyer carisi, they're still giving him some lines that suggest he knows a little more than most cops, but they haven't touched on his career change (if he even wants that). maybe they will.
omg that would be the ONLY thing that could make that boring-ass storyline retroactively worth it.
I think Lawyer Carisi is adorable especially when he's trying to impress Barba and Barba treats him like a mildly simple child most of the time.
Barba took over that whole sofa in Liv's office. Ain't no one who was gonna be able to sit down without Papi Rafi'S arm behind them. Barba is lonely, SVU. He's crying out for help, his impeccable grooming, his constant attempts at charm (which usually succeed because he is charming), always asking people if they want to have a drink. RAFAEL BARBA IS LONELY AND YOU SILLY DETECTIVES NEED TO GIVE HIM SOME CUDDLES.
It almost felt like a plot twist with me when the Social Worker ended up being actually decent. I saw her limping and I thought "oh she's limping because she was doing some shady shit" but no lol she's just the kind of shady that murders the boss
Omg OP right?? How obvious is it that Grandma is gonna do something during one of the babysittings.
and ikr?? we went through the "benson doesn't trust grandma" stage, now we're at the "benson starts to trust, if not like grandma" and pretty soon we'll get to "grandma is a psycho and benson was right all along" stage.
I love her but I’m over it.
Also, I cannot believe they left the case to have a scene with Liv/Grandma Brooke (I’ll remember the character’s name someday).
loll ikr? the one time they have a good, kinda mysterious case, and half the episode is about grandma brooke? why?
I didn’t even care that Rollins bender the rules to go uncover, I was just glad we got something that didn’t involve benoah and Olivia didn’t make it about her.
I wish they ended the episode. With,idk, Rollins going home and hugging Jesse tight, saying she will protect her and won’t let anything happen to her. Something like that, instead more distractions from the Noah/shiela saga.
I also wish Benson would become more like a Van Buren. You can still be a kickass LT., even with staying at the desk and letting the detectives do the field work. Shit, just replace Benson with Van Buren and I’ll be fine with that.
lol jesse? who's that? has rollins even mentioned her this season? is she even still a mother? did we forget about that whole storyline?
OMG BENSON WISHES SHE COULD BE HALF THE LIEUTENANT ANITA VAN BUREN WAS. IN. HER. DREAMSSS. honestly benson could never.
