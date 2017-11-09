mythbusters

SVU Promo for 19x07: All About Benson



In the next "incredible" SVU episode, airing November 29 (so in a couple of weeks, there's a small break!), Olivia Benson whispers her deepest, darkest secret to Melora Walters; a far better actress who, for some reason, appears to be possessed in this promo. This Very Special episode is supposed to feature an extended interview scene between Benson a victim which will take up most of the airtime, while the other characters will watch from behind the mirror, as seen in the promo. Because, if there's one thing SVU needs, it's more Benson! Don't miss it!

ONTD, did you watch last night's episode? Were you pleasantly surprised because the "Rollins undercover" storyline lasted 30 seconds, instead of taking up the whole episode? And were you thrilled to see Barba and Carisi exchanging 6 words? I know I was! And when do you think Brooke Shields will actually kidnap Noah? I think it'll happen right before the winter hiatus, so we can stew on it during the holidays.
