SVU Promo for 19x07: All About Benson

I thought Brooke Shields was wearing a wire during that one scene where she was crying about being a shitty mom. It felt like she was trying to get Olivia to say that Olivia is a shit parent too.

lol mte!! no way was she just saying all that stuff just because she wanted to ~share~.

I was kind of mad she didn't call Brooke Shields on that shit.

I worked from home on Tuesday and watched SVU reruns from like 9am to 6pm. One episode was about that guy in the gif and his pregnant sister and her parolee boyfriend who was raped by his po. His acting was not good at all.

omg don't diss my fave :(



(he's gotten better tho, that was season 16 and his character was a caricature)

LMAO THIS DRAG! in the post of op, who claims him as her fave! the level of disrespect is far too much!

I'M ACTUALLY ON TIME FOR THE POST *AND* I WATCHED THE EPISODE



I thought it was pretty good. the story topical and important.



but wait... did we ever find out who actually killed Natalie?? forgive me i am sleep-deprived and stoned. I was all ready to call it a well done story except now I can't remember who kindapped her and shit in the beginning. Or was that just a night at Lux? Aie. MS has put holes in my brain and I cannot retain SVU plots on command anymore.



BUT ANYWAY. Lol at Barba asking if Carisi was a bat when he walked right in after he was mentioned. Speaking of Lawyer Carisi, does he ever plan on doing anything with that degree? because that's a few hundred grand in loans to pay off but he was like "nah I'm not going anywhere" when asked so what's it for?? But it seems he writes articles for journals haha. Which is cute.



I feel like the only satisfying end to this SHeila arc would be for Benson to suddenly feel her sapphic side emerge and they become Noah's two mommies. or mommy and grandma. who are in love. I'm here for it, is all I'm saying. This much Noah plus some random Brooke Shields needs a better payoff than NOAH IN DANGER. Let the payoff be "Liv never gave a fuck about breaking up with any of her exes because she was in denial at her submerged lesbianism.



and then Brooke Shields can handle Noah emergencies off screen

LMAO YESSS <3



ia! i liked it, and it was different enough not to feel boring at all.



wait which one was natalie? oh the dead girl, not the first girl we saw getting "kidnapped. uhhh, i don't remember lmao. they found her perverted ~babydaddy~ but i feel like they switched to the insurance/drugs aspect and kinda forgot about her lol? or maybe i forgot? someone who was paying more attention, please help us!



OMG YES. "WHAT ARE YOU, A BAT"??? that was hilarious. and ita on lawyer carisi, they're still giving him some lines that suggest he knows a little more than most cops, but they haven't touched on his career change (if he even wants that). maybe they will.



omg that would be the ONLY thing that could make that boring-ass storyline retroactively worth it.

okay lol wait wait I WAS PAYING ATTENTION. so I thought Natalie was the girl getting kidnapped, but it was actually Kristi, and she was being taken into a treatment center? And Natalie escaped and was murdered..... or not murdered? OD'd? traded drugs for sex with that Anthony guy and went kaput



I think Lawyer Carisi is adorable especially when he's trying to impress Barba and Barba treats him like a mildly simple child most of the time.



Barba took over that whole sofa in Liv's office. Ain't no one who was gonna be able to sit down without Papi Rafi'S arm behind them. Barba is lonely, SVU. He's crying out for help, his impeccable grooming, his constant attempts at charm (which usually succeed because he is charming), always asking people if they want to have a drink. RAFAEL BARBA IS LONELY AND YOU SILLY DETECTIVES NEED TO GIVE HIM SOME CUDDLES.



It almost felt like a plot twist with me when the Social Worker ended up being actually decent. I saw her limping and I thought "oh she's limping because she was doing some shady shit" but no lol she's just the kind of shady that murders the boss Reply

I'm here for your proposed storyline. ONTD comes up with better stuff than actual tv show writers.

Shiela will either end up arrested or dead. I don't see happy endings with this convoluted shit

I liked last nights episode. I didn't really get a chance to focus on the show the first 20 or so minutes but i think bc of that, i was so surprised by who it turned out to be in the end. It kind of made me want to watch the next couple of episodes that way. I always love whenever a detective goes undercover, so i loved seeing Amanda do it lol. Im gonna go as far and say this was my favorite episode of the season also.



Omg OP right?? How obvious is it that Grandma is gonna do something during one of the babysittings.

ia, it was a refreshing episode, it wasn't the same-old same-old and i liked it.



and ikr?? we went through the "benson doesn't trust grandma" stage, now we're at the "benson starts to trust, if not like grandma" and pretty soon we'll get to "grandma is a psycho and benson was right all along" stage.

damn i feel like that's exactly what's gonna happen otherwise what would be the point lmao

I hope Benson has cameras set up in her apartment. I could see Brooke Shields planting shit or coaching Noah to say Benson abuses him.

confession: i used a carisi gif to stick to tradition, but i was so tempted to use this gif instead:

It looks like a dance move, honestly. I love it.

lolll she's so smooth!

YOOO she violated him LMAOOO I screamed YASSS at that part

this is the Benson people want to see, not angsty mom Benson

Damn, Olivia! This is a great gif

op every time I see these posts it reminds me I need to catch up but never do lol. I think this weekend I'll marathon what I've missed. I miss my svu family dammit.

aw, we're still here for you bb! now's a good time to catch up, too, since the next ep isn't for another 3 weeks. if you want, you can even comment in the previous posts, i always check and reply lol!

All I have to contribute today is that I need Law & Order: SVU to stop being The Olivia Show.



I love her but I'm over it.

mte bb. i love her too, and i've loved her for the longest time, but this is getting too much. like, this week's episode was supposed to be rollins-heavy, and rollins did get some screentime, but half of it involved benson, and the rest of the episode was all about benson's personal drama. enough.gif

I haven't watched this season yet but please tell me that Brooke Shields is at peak Brooke Shieldsness.

lol not yet but imo we're working up to that. now she's acting all meek and respectful but you just know she's gonna go ham at some point, and i can't wait.

That brief Barisi scene saved the episode.



Also, I cannot believe they left the case to have a scene with Liv/Grandma Brooke (I'll remember the character's name someday).

mfte! give more screentime to our faves!



loll ikr? the one time they have a good, kinda mysterious case, and half the episode is about grandma brooke? why?

I did like that the case strayed away from the rape of the week kind of case, and that we got to see fin/Rollins/carisi work together to solve the case.



I didn’t even care that Rollins bender the rules to go uncover, I was just glad we got something that didn’t involve benoah and Olivia didn’t make it about her.



I wish they ended the episode. With,idk, Rollins going home and hugging Jesse tight, saying she will protect her and won’t let anything happen to her. Something like that, instead more distractions from the Noah/shiela saga.



I also wish Benson would become more like a Van Buren. You can still be a kickass LT., even with staying at the desk and letting the detectives do the field work. Shit, just replace Benson with Van Buren and I'll be fine with that.

mte, the case half of the episode was actually solid! and mte on rollins, that was a good "twist" to the case, to find evidence in a messy way. SVU doesn't do that a lot anymore, but they used to do that all the time.



lol jesse? who's that? has rollins even mentioned her this season? is she even still a mother? did we forget about that whole storyline?



OMG BENSON WISHES SHE COULD BE HALF THE LIEUTENANT ANITA VAN BUREN WAS. IN. HER. DREAMSSS. honestly benson could never.

I miss Van Buren, she proves you can truly be badass without making everything about you, and she actually let her squad do the field work and she would handle the rest.



This episode was all over the place. I had no idea what was happening 90 percent of the time. And it was a lazy way to address the opioid crisis. Like, bad rehab? There is so much child abuse and neglect happening because of the opioid crisis you couldn't take that as a jumping off point? It has to be teen girls addicted? Of course they only did t to make it full circle with Noah's bio fam which I DONT CARE ABOUT AT ALL

lol it was a solid episode compared to the previous 2 or 3, or so i thought, but as seen in the above comments, i seem to have missed some vital information and i can't even remember if it was shown. and omg yeah, that whole opioid crisis tie-in was embarrassing. but you're absolutely right, they only did that to connect it to noah's dead mother, and to have even more grandma drama.

Lol at this synopsis, OP! Tell us how you really feel. Jk I totally agree!

lmaooo i wanted to be nice, but then i hit play to watch the promo and i got a benson whisper right off the bat so i was like... no i'mma be ~brutally honest~

I haven't had the chance to catch up cause graduate school is killing me, but I came here to support my bae Carisi and OP for always making the best posts!! <3

yesss bb thank you for stopping by! this season is way better than last season, so whenever you do catch up, you'll have a (sort of lol, it's not *that* great) good time!



and aww, thank you! only the best for the ONTD Carisi stans. it's what you deserve <3

