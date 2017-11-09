Angelina Jolie Updates: awarded @Hollywood Film Awards, will present Agnès Varda's Honorary Oscar

i forgot how beautiful she actually is, wow Reply

this movie wrecked me. and when certain stuff happened I had to pause it and google bc I was devastated for loung and her family and needed to read about it to see what ended up happening (like the part where her father was taken away). i'm glad this movie is getting attention bc ngl, I had zero knowledge of what happened in Cambodia before watching this movie. I ended up reading about it for the rest of the day after watching it.



i'm glad the movie made you look into it! it's really devastating. I'd also rec the memoir ifyou're up to reading it.

Wow, Jacqueline Bisset looks amazing. She must be in her 70s now.

I love her





but I will never get over her involvement with pitt

You know she's a rare beauty when she shows up to a red carpet in a fancy bathrobe and still leaves everyone else in the dust.

it looks exactly like my VS satin robe but longer. there's a few pictures of her walking in it and she looks so elegant, the dress looks so fluid and flows around her. no one else could pull that off.

Varda <33333



Varda <33333

First They Killed My Father was so well done.

I really, really want to see Face Places. One more week till I get to see a Varda on the big screen for the first time!

angel. she still has the most beautiful face ive ever seen and idc what anyone says.

I realise now that this is what every instagram girl looks like now, or almost Reply

