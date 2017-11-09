Angelina Jolie Updates: awarded @Hollywood Film Awards, will present Agnès Varda's Honorary Oscar
Angelina's Godmother presents the award to Jolie & Long Ung for their movie "First They Killed My Father"
"Are they half-finished-size Oscars? Because the ceremony is held in November, and not in February or March? Do we have to give a little speech, even if we’re at tables? I know Angelina Jolie will be the one to present the award to me. She’s an incredible, interesting woman. She has not only the talent of acting, but she has a position in life that I like about her. I’m very feminist, as you know, as everybody knows. So the position she takes regarding women, children and her own stardom — she uses this in a very interesting way."
You guys should read the whole interview since it's pretty interesting. Varda is a legend.
First They Killed My Father was so well done.