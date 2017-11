so, ok. i know ontd hates him because he's ugly etc, but he's got some good songs and a good voice. although the only song i'm in love with is galway girl. Reply

I actually like his music and I've seen him live twice, but this is the least interesting album he's done imo. Normally I like most of the album and of this one I only like 2 or 3 songs. I like him a lot less than before bc he's become a bit of a narcissist since he came back from his break as well Reply

ia with everything. this album just doesnt hold up. Reply

I'm a fan and this album is just not good as the others. it doesnt hold up. I dont listen to it anymore and it came out this year. Reply

No Reply

this has to be one of the most boring songs he's had Reply

i love this song.

Reply

he is trying very hard to make this his new thinking out loud. Reply

I'm pretty sure he actually said he wrote this to top that song lmao Reply

so it will be perfect vs taylor tomorrow? 👀 Reply

this song makes me cryyyyyyy Reply

lol my dad loves this song. a couple weeks ago he played it on his laptop and was like, "do you know this song? it's ed sheeran's new song. i like it." Reply

That's so cute :) Reply

This song was clearly written for the wedding song market. It's such an obvious campaign. At least it means bets for first dance song at family weddings will be much easier. Reply

mte when i first heard it lol. it's the new thinking out loud



Edited at 2017-11-09 04:19 pm (UTC) Reply

mte it's hallmark bullshit Reply

Very sweet video. Yay winter. Reply

Oh...this is cute. And I’m mad I liked it. Reply

Why do I hear Unchained Melody in this song? Reply

