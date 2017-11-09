November 9th, 2017, 08:26 am theqinra Upside Down Interview w/ Stranger Things' Joe Keery & Dacre Montgomery Source Tagged: actor / actress, stranger things (netflix) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
Other than that, Dacre is foooiiine and I ain’t sorry.
It literally makes me cringe.
I actually feel like I end up watching less of their content now. Or maybe I just don't like the current content?
Could someone make a post out of the younger boys' Corden thing. Finn's struggle dancing made me chuckle.
https://youtu.be/6p-QzY5bxJ0
Also Noah's red shoes made me smile.
The main cast is large enough and they don't have that many episodes, I'm sure they can find better storylines for Mrs Wheeler and Max without cluttering it up with Billy.
Tho Max finally getting to take him down was good. If he's here only to serve her storyline for this season then I can live with it, otherwise he can gtfo for season 3 and we can have Max/El time instead.