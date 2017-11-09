saw this before and it was a cute interview. kinda tired of the whole actor wants to own a restaurant thing though, but that's just me. Reply

i feel like a lot of actors and people think owning a restaurant is a cute idea but operating a restaurant and having it remain successful is very difficult.

Why is Joe dressed like retired grandma who now lives in Florida and Skypes her grandkids once a week?



Other than that, Dacre is foooiiine and I ain't sorry.

His hair made me so repulsed on the show but FUCK he's gorgeous omg.

Lol I said to my husband last night (watching the end of S2) "I'm sure that kid is really good looking in real life, but I just can't get past the hair!"



It literally makes me cringe.

joe keery is actually kinda ugly out of character tbh

lol mte

I love his ugly face

amen lol

I can't stand the new GMM format. I get that they're trying new things but it just....sucks.

I came in here to ask what people thought about the new format lol. I'm lukewarm on it. I miss the longer episodes ngl.

yeah i'm really not feeling it :(

I dont mind it personally, it gives people a chance to skip around and watch what segments they want while not affecting a longer video. With the way YT's algorithm works now it could help prevent the whole people dropping out of videos after a certain time issue

ITA. I was hoping someone in here would also be complaining about it, lol. What's worse is that they basically told us we were being "resistant to change" like??? everyone was just giving constructive criticism?

Same here. I'm not even a huge fan (I'll watch the ep if I like what the title says it's about and I like the quiz games best) but it's confusing in my subs to see so many different videos and mythical more as well. Just do one long episode in one video and put the times in the description.



I actually feel like I end up watching less of their content now. Or maybe I just don't like the current content?

Could someone make a post out of the younger boys' Corden thing. Finn's struggle dancing made me chuckle.



https://youtu.be/6p-QzY5bxJ0







They seem nice guys, hope their careers work out for them.Could someone make a post out of the younger boys' Corden thing. Finn's struggle dancing made me chuckle.

I wish they'd dial down the promo burden on the kids a bit but if they have to do it, collective appearances are the best way to handle it.



Also Noah's red shoes made me smile.

Agreed. At least it looks like they're having a good time instead of 100% interviews. I haven't watched a lot of their appearances so I guess I still find them endearing instead of overexposed lol.

caleb did so good!

They seem nice, I still want Billy to be Demogorgon chow next season tho.



The main cast is large enough and they don't have that many episodes, I'm sure they can find better storylines for Mrs Wheeler and Max without cluttering it up with Billy.

im so confused about what they were even trying to do w billy, they made him so unredeemable and evil, i can't imagine a redemption arc. i don't want any more time w that character, even tho the actor is hot

Yeah I mean he's abusive to Max and racist to Lucas and just really gross to Steve, I'm glad the show didn't try to woobify him (showing that abuse begets abuse doesn't count, Billy's still shitty). I don't need more time spent on him next season, we def do not need the Billy equivalent of episode 7.



Tho Max finally getting to take him down was good. If he's here only to serve her storyline for this season then I can live with it, otherwise he can gtfo for season 3 and we can have Max/El time instead.

I mean he's a really good human villain but I'd still live for El making him piss himself.

i would love more mrs wheeler! i don't care if billy's still around in season 3 but i def do NOT want a redemption arc ugh

i really want them to just quietly write him off. But they seem pretty invested in both the character and the actor for some unknown reason. That shower scene did not seem homoerotic to me. It looked more like he was going to sexually assault steve. The tone is so weird and doesn't fit.

oh hello, joe's chest hair

Is Joe Keery wearing a shirt made of hair underneath his Hawaiian shirt, or did he wax for the shower scene in Stranger Things?

He waxes since he's playing a teenager. I love his chest hair and want to see him in more adult roles

I did not peg him for a naturally hairy man.

