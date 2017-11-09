Mariah and Stella are no longer working together
- Mariah Carey and her manager of three years, Stella Bulochnikov, are no longer working together as manager and client, Variety has confirmed.
- “After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management”.
- Stella was responsible for directing Carey’s career towards reality television, launching her “Mariah’s World” show on E!
- Previous managers: Tommy Mottola, Randy Jackson, Red Light Management and Jermaine Dupri, among others.
About time. Stella was insufferable and detrimental to Mariah's career!
i get that her background is in reality tv but why is her solution to all her clients make a reality show lol