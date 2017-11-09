Mariah and Stella are no longer working together

Better late than pregnant. Reply

Mariah had some jams with Jermaine Dupri, and he did write help We Belong Together which was the last major hit of her later career



Obsessed and Touch My Body were also major hits after WBT - I need Jermaine back in her career. Reply

Oh damn I thought they were before WBT. I agree, they should use each other for a comeback, the potential is there Reply

This is a glorious day! Almost as good as when Britney 's father fired Sam Lutfi Reply

Stella's face..I screamed



About time. Stella was insufferable and detrimental to Mariah's career! Reply

I always loved Mariah's struggle dancing Reply

I recall the moment of this gif in my childhood so vividly. I asked my dad, "What the heck is she supposed to be doing?" and all he could say was, "She's feeling the music!" Reply

i don't know where this is supposed to start or end but that only makes it more hilarious/divine. Reply

This was such a long gif, I kept waiting for it to finish. Reply

Link





yessssssssssssss Reply

stella also repped nicki minaj, was this when did that E! reality special my truth?



i get that her background is in reality tv but why is her solution to all her clients make a reality show lol Reply

Stella is so creepy looking Reply

"Bulochnikov" in russian is man who are baking breads. Mariah is forced to cut out starches. Reply

Good riddance, but I'm not optimistic given her past choices Reply

Jermaine bb plz come back into mariahs life Reply

