Marchesa is doing fine, thanks for asking.

I guess I'm in the minority, but I never found their stuff fug like a lot of people seem to do. Pre-scandal I thought it was weird that Weinstein movie-promoting actresses had to wear it, and sometimes, a lot of their stuff is very imitation Valentino but on the whole I found the gowns beautiful, if a bit basic sometimes. Does that makes me basic lol.



If we're talking overhyped brands, Rodarte is worse tbh. Reply

I agree. It’s mostly knockoffs of things that have already done, but give me as much sparkle as possible.This dress Diane Kruger wore is one of my favorites of all time http://www.telegraph.co.uk/fashion/people/diane-kruger-style-hits/inglourious-basterds-premiere-marchesa/ Reply

I don't understand how she could go to bed every night with that thing. Some women need to love themselves more. Reply

I highly doubt she was going to bed with him every night, these two probably led very separate lives judging by all the free time he's had to be sexually abusive Reply

I’m sure they had separate bedrooms



I believe the allegations that their relationship was morel ike a business relationship Reply

mte she knew Reply

lol you ain't fooling no damn body. maybe if they actually made beautiful dresses instead of gaudy frou-frou knock offs of other designers but the brand would have a chance of surviving but now that g ain't sleeping with that old ogre what actress is going to willingly step out in those hiddy dresses. bye bitch! this is what you get for trying to cut corners



love this comment Reply

i almost want to become a dressmaker just so i can start a label called "hiddy dresses". Reply

Whaaa? I had no idea that the fashion brand was his wife's. She's not to blame here, so I kind of do believe this but I also wouldn't be surprised if celebs were deliberately avoiding wearing their gowns for fear of any type of association with that ogre.



if it totally flops she should join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and relaunch her line on QVC like the rest of them Reply

The woman is not without talent, their wedding stuff is nice so they should focus on that.

But Christ some of those "red carpet" dresses were ridiculous!



