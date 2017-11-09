juan

Marchesa is doing fine, thanks for asking.




- according to Marchesa people their brand is doing great,

- blogs tracking what celebrities wear say no one wore it after the scandal broke,

- some think stars will not wear it because they will be afraid of questions about Weinstein,

- Marchesa is privately owned and never released sales or profit numbers,

- Marchesa showed bridal collection on Oct. 6 in Qatar.

