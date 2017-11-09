Marchesa is doing fine, thanks for asking.
Harvey Weinstein wife's fashion brand Marchesa still selling well despite rape claims https://t.co/Q0JJHaTfUA pic.twitter.com/YsHEvxCCqK— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 8 listopada 2017
- according to Marchesa people their brand is doing great,
- blogs tracking what celebrities wear say no one wore it after the scandal broke,
- some think stars will not wear it because they will be afraid of questions about Weinstein,
- Marchesa is privately owned and never released sales or profit numbers,
- Marchesa showed bridal collection on Oct. 6 in Qatar.
source
If we're talking overhyped brands, Rodarte is worse tbh.
I believe the allegations that their relationship was morel ike a business relationship
Edited at 2017-11-09 02:45 pm (UTC)
Whaaa? I had no idea that the fashion brand was his wife's. She's not to blame here, so I kind of do believe this but I also wouldn't be surprised if celebs were deliberately avoiding wearing their gowns for fear of any type of association with that ogre.
Edited at 2017-11-09 03:02 pm (UTC)
But Christ some of those "red carpet" dresses were ridiculous!
Edited at 2017-11-09 03:32 pm (UTC)