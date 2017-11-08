Iwata

Harry Potter Mobile Game in the Vein of Pokemon GO Currenty in Development



-WB will be releasing a bunch of Harry Potter mobile and console games all under a new label named Portkey Games. One of these games will be Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, a game that will use "augmented reality technology on smartphones" like Pokemon GO

-More details as well as a release date won't be announced until 2018

-Similar to Pokemon GO, you'll get to explore the wizarding world via exploring your local surroundings so you can "search for magical creatures" and possibly bump into recognizable characters from the wizarding world. The announcement also cites the ability to "cast spells, discover mysterious artefacts, and build up your very own, illustrious wizarding career"

-It's being developed by WB Interactive Entertainment and Niantic. David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, said, "With this game, we are allowing the passionate, worldwide fan base to explore J.K. Rowling’s deeply powerful and imaginative universe in a new, truly immersive way. It is wonderful to have Niantic’s remarkable augmented reality expertise as we develop this incredibly rich wizarding world for players to explore in their everyday lives.


