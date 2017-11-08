Harry Potter Mobile Game in the Vein of Pokemon GO Currenty in Development
What's better than one piece of exciting news? Two! Explore the wizarding world around you like never before with @HPWizardsUnite, a new augmented reality mobile game, coming soon. #WizardsUnite https://t.co/XzkPDVYkmv— Pottermore (@pottermore) November 8, 2017
-WB will be releasing a bunch of Harry Potter mobile and console games all under a new label named Portkey Games. One of these games will be Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, a game that will use "augmented reality technology on smartphones" like Pokemon GO
-More details as well as a release date won't be announced until 2018
-Similar to Pokemon GO, you'll get to explore the wizarding world via exploring your local surroundings so you can "search for magical creatures" and possibly bump into recognizable characters from the wizarding world. The announcement also cites the ability to "cast spells, discover mysterious artefacts, and build up your very own, illustrious wizarding career"
-It's being developed by WB Interactive Entertainment and Niantic. David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, said, "With this game, we are allowing the passionate, worldwide fan base to explore J.K. Rowling’s deeply powerful and imaginative universe in a new, truly immersive way. It is wonderful to have Niantic’s remarkable augmented reality expertise as we develop this incredibly rich wizarding world for players to explore in their everyday lives.
source
I got the 8 film complete collection as a gift but the deleted scenes aren’t in the movies. If anything, they’re in the special features section. But I want the deleted scenes to be in the actual movie!
The only way I can see the deleted scenes in the movies are if I watch them on FreeForm.
For example, the students singing the Hogwarts song in GoF is a deleted scene but Freeform includes it when it’s on tv. But it’s not included in my dvd set.
And there’s a lot of deleted scenes in deathly hallows part 1 that aren’t in my dvd set. But all the scenes are in the movie when freeform shows it.
So does anyone know if there’s a dvd set that has all these deleted scenes included in the movies?
I still remember the original games. Chamber of Secrets for GameCube was fun.