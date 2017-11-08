Harry Potter Mobile Game in the Vein of Pokemon GO Currenty in Development

oh god, hp fans are embarrassing enough. these losers shouldn’t be encouraged to go outside. Reply

Thread

Link

ok no please Reply

Thread

Link

I can see myself playing this for a few weeks and then getting over it. We as a generation have short attention spans, it won't last imo Reply

Thread

Link

p much like most of people who played pokemon go when it came out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been 48 years. Reply

Thread

Link

Too late sis. I wanted Pottermore to be an MMORPG Reply

Thread

Link

not gonna lie, I'll play it Reply

Thread

Link

same. i even played that fantastic beasts game for a few weeks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

are the russians behind this Reply

Thread

Link

oh goodie another game I won't really be able to play bc I don't live in a city lol Reply

Thread

Link

Niantic can barely handle their current games (Ingress, Pogo) at least this time they won't under estimate popularity.



Reply

Thread

Link

i feel like theoretically i'd be into it but i hate the aesthetic of harry potter outside of the books so. Reply

Thread

Link

It is quite an ugly world, isn't it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll download it and forget about it in a week. should be fun. Reply

Thread

Link

same here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i absolutely love the books (and the movies, kinda) but i just can't get into all these 1001 different HP things now Reply

Thread

Link

Good luck trying to expelliarmus the fucking Network Errors, muggles. Niantic haven't once released a bug-free update so Imma need their single tame coder to work on that before they launch any new shit thks. Reply

Thread

Link

Good luck trying to expelliarmus the fucking Network Errors, muggles.



ffffffffffff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It better be free. Reply

Thread

Link

Does anyone know if there’s a Harry Potter dvd set where it includes all the deleted scenes in the actual movies?

I got the 8 film complete collection as a gift but the deleted scenes aren’t in the movies. If anything, they’re in the special features section. But I want the deleted scenes to be in the actual movie!

The only way I can see the deleted scenes in the movies are if I watch them on FreeForm.

For example, the students singing the Hogwarts song in GoF is a deleted scene but Freeform includes it when it’s on tv. But it’s not included in my dvd set.

And there’s a lot of deleted scenes in deathly hallows part 1 that aren’t in my dvd set. But all the scenes are in the movie when freeform shows it.

So does anyone know if there’s a dvd set that has all these deleted scenes included in the movies?

Reply

Thread

Link

niantic should fix all the issues with pokemon go before they think of making a new game tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I still remember the original games. Chamber of Secrets for GameCube was fun. Reply

Thread

Link

oh no... Reply

Thread

Link

Probably fun for like an hour Reply

Thread

Link

I'm surprised it'd taken them this long to do. Reply

Thread

Link

Millenials will get so much exercise with this one Reply

Thread

Link