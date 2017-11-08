Taylucifer

Sony Slammed for Straight Washing "Call Me By Your Name"




-Sony Pictures UK was slammed for tweeting out a picture of Elio (Timothée Chalamet)and Marzia (Esther Garrel) implying a heterosexual relationship. The poster featured the words “It’s a romance overwhelming in it’s intensity, a heart that swells until it has to burst.”

-Twitter users were quick to point out the nonsense:



-Sony has since deleted

