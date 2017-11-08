Sony Slammed for Straight Washing "Call Me By Your Name"
Sony slammed for 'straight-washing' Call Me By Your Name: https://t.co/iutgkYjYhx pic.twitter.com/VgCfzMIUVs— Attitude (@AttitudeMag) November 9, 2017
-Sony Pictures UK was slammed for tweeting out a picture of Elio (Timothée Chalamet)and Marzia (Esther Garrel) implying a heterosexual relationship. The poster featured the words “It’s a romance overwhelming in it’s intensity, a heart that swells until it has to burst.”
-Twitter users were quick to point out the nonsense:
I remember this game. pic.twitter.com/RP2AQGI7hb— Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) November 7, 2017
-Sony has since deleted
Source
And what the hell is a zig a zig aaahhhhh??
Pfft.....which old guy at Sony did this
At least they kept that much consistent.
But I ain’t here for these 2 basic white het motherfuckers. Sony ain’t getting one coin from me
Mte. Sorry CMBYN stans. Not after Moonlight's reign