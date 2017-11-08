Sony Slammed for Straight Washing "Call Me By Your Name"

IDK what they ever meant by "slam your body down"? Are they talking about fucking? That's a terrible euphemism. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never thought about it til now either.

And what the hell is a zig a zig aaahhhhh?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The gif to me shows what they mean by slamming your body down. However, this explanation only works if they were thinking of exactly what dance move they were going to do when “writing” the lyrics. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mel B looks so unsure here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow. Those Brokeback Mountain posters are messed up. Reply

Thread

Link

terrible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is the character gay or bi? Reply

Thread

Link

They don’t say. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think hammer's character is bi but i'm not sure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol as if ONTD acknowledges the difference. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's not explicitly stated i don't think but he has sex with both a man an d a woman Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bi Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk about the movie, but Elio is bi in the novel. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Elio is bisexual in the book Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In the movie, Elio fools around with Marzia before getting with Oliver, but he never actually comments on his sexuality. It's just implied that he's bi. The relationship between Elio and Marzia is still pretty important to the film, but to put that comment over that still is wildly misleading. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These replies are confusing me, tbh. Both characters are bi and both have sex with/fool around with women in the film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he loves and/or fucks men and women in the book, so i would say he's bi there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are str8s like this Reply

Thread

Link

Pfft.....which old guy at Sony did this Reply

Thread

Link

An old straight white one obvs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So they used an image of a basic white man and a basic white girl instead of the two original basic white men?



At least they kept that much consistent.

Reply

Thread

Link

well this is 1980s italy. close to where/when gaga was born! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stop gaga is a basic born in the US. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

how did they think they'd get away w/ this lol?? Reply

Thread

Link

omg, i cannot believe those brokeback mountain posters are real Reply

Thread

Link

The posters in that tweet...... wtf how? Reply

Thread

Link

If they had used 2 irl PoC gays for this movies I’d be interested



But I ain’t here for these 2 basic white het motherfuckers. Sony ain’t getting one coin from me Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. Sorry CMBYN stans. Not after Moonlight's reign Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. They ain't gettin a dime from me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will gladly pirate this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is a funny thing to agree to with your icon lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol I remember those broke back posters, good times Reply

Thread

Link

"Sony has since deleted" is making me laugh

Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao they should've kept it and let str8 people going in thinking its a romcom 😂😂😂 Reply

Thread

Link

can you imagine all the old people that would storm out??? i'm cackling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they're lesbians, harold Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link