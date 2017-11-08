Second Actress Accuses Ed Westwick of Sexual Assault

Jesus this poor woman



Men were a mistake Reply

disgusting Reply

We she the one who turned him in to the FBI after they broke up? Reply

The name of the ex-girlfriend who turned him in has never been released. There were rumors about it being a different woman (Denyse Tontz) but no one knows for sure. Reply

Thanks bb! Reply

That poor woman having to deal with both Westwick and Salling Reply

Right? What kind of bad luck to throw both these shitheels into her life Reply

ikr what a shitshow Reply

Mte wtf Reply

Mte. I feel so bad for her. Reply

right jesus Reply

Seriously! That poor girl.





Reading this I'm scared for two close friends of mine who went to an after party at Mark's a few years ago. We met him and his then manager at a trashy bar in Hollywood. One of the girls spent the night with Mark, and the other fell asleep in a guest room or on the couch, but was woken up by the manager undressing himself. The way she explained it I assumed nothing more happened, she told him to stop. But now I don't believe that anymore...maybe this is the reason she abruptly left LA just a couple of months later.

omg Reply

What a fucking trauma. I can’t imagine. It reminds me of Fearne Cotton dating the guy from Lost Prophets (sorry if you do t know who the6 are). Reply

Right...after that I'd never go near a man again! Reply

mte Reply

Can't wait for Ed Westwick to issue another statement claiming to not know this woman as well. Reply

and that he certainly didn't rape anyone Reply

Oh pish posh its not rape rape Reply

omfg Reply

jfc Reply

salling and westwick, definitely the worst actors from teen shows during that period. Reply

please don't issue this challenge at the universe





...

or do. i wanna know about all these garbage men. Reply

better them being constantly exposed then letting them getting away with rape/sexual assault ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

so true Reply

waiting for another Notes statement Reply

I wonder if they are being drugged?! cos this need to sleep in some random guest bedroom is weird to me. Or maybe its a Hollywood thing. Reply

I think when you're in circles with rich people with huge houses that crashing in a guest room is probably pretty normal. not that I wouldn't put it past a dude to use it to his advantage in the worst way possible Reply

I mean, we did that sometimes and we aren't even rich. Like, you go to a party, drink a little, get tired, crash in available bed or couch. I am fascinated that apparently this isn't a thing with other people lol. Reply

They don't need to be drugged by others for drugs to be involved, so there may have been stuff going around or she could have been slipped something, or even just alcohol Reply

Mte

It’s odd Reply

It seemed odd to me too but I think the other user is right, about rich people and guest rooms. Reply

yeah that stuck out to me as well. Reply

I'm guessing there is a lot of drug use going on among everyone in these stories, probably willingly. AFAIK Westwick doesn't exactly have the reputation of sobriety.



Edited at 2017-11-09 05:19 am (UTC) Reply

It's a rich / Hollywood thing.



Partying and doing drugs and alcohol and sleeping in random strangers bedrooms.



I had a friend that's really wealthy and it was always the norm at parties Reply

I live here and it’s not that unusual. I’ve had people who were friends of my friends stay in my guest room before when i had one because we were all having game night or something in the main room and one of them rode with the other etc and wanted to knock out from drinking too much or were too drunk to drive. I’ve also crashed in a guest room because of the same reason. Luckily I’ve never been violated or anything. But that’s not unusual here. It just sucks that people are fucking disgusting.



Edited at 2017-11-09 05:29 am (UTC) Reply

It happens a lot at parties, people get too fucked up to make it home. Pre-uber it happened WAY more too Reply

I thought this happened everywhere. I used to sleep at people's homes in Hollywood or anywhere in LA county as a teen and in my 20s all the time. Frequently I was drunk or high (like everyone else was wherever I was), but usually I didn't want to stay out as late as my rides, so it wasn't unusual to nap or crash at a stranger's home. It would have been completely rude and weird *not* to offer a room or the couch. So this is unusual in other places?? Reply

at college we would do that all the time. go to a party, and if it got too late, or you got too drunk, you'd sleep somewhere in the house. Reply

HE'S OVER.





can someone send me to a women only remote island please? men are beyond help. Reply

Like that Judy Blume book that I bought only to find they removed dated references Reply

Does Mariah get to come though? Reply

I joke about starting a GoFundMe, where women chip in to buy a huge island, where we can have our own Themiscyra. No fear of rape or violence! :') Reply

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2015/aug/16/village-where-men-are-banned-womens-rights-kenya there needs to be more places like this Reply

that's an incredible story. Reply

This story got the men very upset on Reddit. Reply

Take me with you plz Reply

I loved the island on WW but I like sexy time with men hmmm a conundrum.



Wasn’t Westwick already over? I hadn’t really heard about him since GG. I remember when the first allegation came out and I was confused because ontd insisted during the GG years that Westwick was gay. Reply

i'm ready for it Reply

Jfc Reply

good god. these people don't strike just once, most of the time.



oh my god re: mark salling. this poor woman, jesus christ. i hope life is kind to her soon



Edited at 2017-11-09 05:07 am (UTC) Reply

men have gotten away with privilege for too long and expecting a woman to not be believed, its glorious when multiple come out and i bet soon evidence too. burn in hell motherfucker. Reply

classy Reply

