Second Actress Accuses Ed Westwick of Sexual Assault




Aurélie Wynn, who went by the stage name Aurelie Marie Cao, wrote on Facebook today that Westwick raped her in July 2014, five months after he allegedly raped actress Kristina Cohen. Like Cohen, Wynn says that the attack happened when she fell asleep in a spare bedroom at the house he was renting after a party.

Wynn says she was dating (now-convicted child porn collector) Mark Salling of Glee at the time, and says that when she told him about the rape by Westwick, he blamed her for it and broke up with her.

