Second Actress Accuses Ed Westwick of Sexual Assault
Second Woman Accuses Ed Westwick Of Sexual Assault https://t.co/tU55TypOVd pic.twitter.com/VKZmezj9os— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 9, 2017
Follow-up to this post.
Aurélie Wynn, who went by the stage name Aurelie Marie Cao, wrote on Facebook today that Westwick raped her in July 2014, five months after he allegedly raped actress Kristina Cohen. Like Cohen, Wynn says that the attack happened when she fell asleep in a spare bedroom at the house he was renting after a party.
Wynn says she was dating (now-convicted child porn collector) Mark Salling of Glee at the time, and says that when she told him about the rape by Westwick, he blamed her for it and broke up with her.
source
Men were a mistake
Reading this I'm scared for two close friends of mine who went to an after party at Mark's a few years ago. We met him and his then manager at a trashy bar in Hollywood. One of the girls spent the night with Mark, and the other fell asleep in a guest room or on the couch, but was woken up by the manager undressing himself. The way she explained it I assumed nothing more happened, she told him to stop. But now I don't believe that anymore...maybe this is the reason she abruptly left LA just a couple of months later.
Oh pish posh its not rape rape
...
or do. i wanna know about all these garbage men.
It’s odd
Edited at 2017-11-09 05:19 am (UTC)
Partying and doing drugs and alcohol and sleeping in random strangers bedrooms.
I had a friend that's really wealthy and it was always the norm at parties
Edited at 2017-11-09 05:29 am (UTC)
I thought this happened everywhere. I used to sleep at people's homes in Hollywood or anywhere in LA county as a teen and in my 20s all the time. Frequently I was drunk or high (like everyone else was wherever I was), but usually I didn't want to stay out as late as my rides, so it wasn't unusual to nap or crash at a stranger's home. It would have been completely rude and weird *not* to offer a room or the couch. So this is unusual in other places??
can someone send me to a women only remote island please? men are beyond help.
Like that Judy Blume book that I bought only to find they removed dated references
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2015/aug/16/village-where-men-are-banned-womens-rights-kenya
Wasn’t Westwick already over? I hadn’t really heard about him since GG. I remember when the first allegation came out and I was confused because ontd insisted during the GG years that Westwick was gay.
oh my god re: mark salling. this poor woman, jesus christ. i hope life is kind to her soon
Edited at 2017-11-09 05:07 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-09 04:37 am (UTC)