Chrissy Teigen tries, fails to boycott #280characters on Twitter

I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017

I have a #1 New York Times best selling cookbook and cook 3 course meals around 14 times a week. But yeah, you go to the grocery store sometimes. https://t.co/PAfigksyJI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017

Maybe I could get used to this extra characters thing. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017

I'm horrible at fighting the system. That was like...a two hour boycott — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017

Wait, hold on a second? Do I have #280characters?!? Oh no...quick think of something really interesting and long to talk about. Um.....uh.....all the pressure. The Pressure that comes with the privilege. Wait!! I know what’s so important!! Ok, I’ve always wanted to tell you all, — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) November 7, 2017

We have all been masters of twitter until this day and it’s hilarious uruegehehegeheudhdbdbfnfndbdndjxbdbsbsjs jshsbsbsjsidishsbsvsvdjdkdkdjdjejdbsvsvs gshdudjdkfkdndbdndkdndbdbdjdjdjdjshsvdue ueuehebdbdvedudjdbdbdbdbdiehdbdbdbdbd dvdjejeidjdhdvegehehehehebebdkfndndndndj eiejebrhehe — josh groban (@joshgroban) November 7, 2017

Wow this tweet is gonna be really long I really like this I can say really without cutting it out now. I can use punctuation if I feel like it!!! I don't have to spend 5 minutes figuring out which words to take out, I can use them all hahahahahahahaha epic wow it's still going 😃 — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) November 8, 2017

What to say when vous discover you suddenly have #280characters on Twitter: Moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi & moi!! — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) November 7, 2017

280 characters? Fuck that. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 8, 2017

Dear Twitter,

If there's one thing we could ask for from 2017, it wouldn't be "more Twitter."

Thanks,

Stephen — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 8, 2017

Not gonna lie, I'm skipping past tweets longer than 140. Brevity was the one redeeming factor of this tirefire of a site. — Cassandra (@ChrisWarcraft) November 8, 2017

Twitter’s destroyed its USP. The whole point, for me, was how inventive people could be within that concise framework. #Twitter280characters — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 8, 2017

