Chrissy Teigen tries, fails to boycott #280characters on Twitter

twitter looks so ugly now Reply

I just updated to the newest with the rounded profile pics and new font and everything. it's horrendous. so bad it makes me want to not use twitter anymore tbh. Reply

i'm embarrassed to say that i can't commit to read past 140 characters, i get bored and move on Reply

lolol same Reply

I think it's the format. It's just a block of text. I start reading a paragraph, and then it's like "k, got the point". Twitter conditioned us this way! Reply

as long as they don't give it to Trump, idgaf Reply

doesn't everyone have it now? Reply

He already has it, i think Reply

The fucking moron immediately used #280characters to throw a republicant under the bus lol Reply

why do we need 280 characters? Now I have to scroll double the usual amounts for tweets that aren't useless in my TL. Reply

Wish it stayed at 140 Reply

Stephen King 🤣 Reply

love the 280 characters. my morning after hoe stories will be so detailed now Reply

lmfao Reply

lol Reply

omg Reply

I bet you also pronounce gif as 'jif'. Reply

my timeline feels so cluttered its annoying af.

idk why twitter continues to deliver shit nobody asked for. Reply

i don't mind it. twitter is full of threads anyways, this just makes threads smaller.



the visual of longer tweets will take some getting used to, but whatever. Reply

twitter is full of threads anyways, this just makes threads smaller.



mte Reply

ita Reply

I feel like its gonna do the opposite and now we will have even longer think pieces thru tweets lol Reply

The thread thing is why I'm happy it happened. People are allergic to RTing just the first, they HAVE to do every tweet, so may as well cut the number of those in half. The only thing I've found annoying so far are the people deciding to tweet movie quote paragraphs or the stuff like SMG's tweet. Reply

Twitter threads are also bad. Reply

i think there are only a few people i like reading threads by: ones rachel maddow's retweeted, rukmini callimachi's, and ronan farrow's. lol, i thought the list would be longer...oop.



Edited at 2017-11-09 05:00 am (UTC) Reply

Mte Reply

280 characters >>>>> banning nazis. Reply

And they recently verified a nazi that was behind the Charlottesville rally :-) Reply

oh wow, they have been busy! Reply

Ugh WTF @twitter Reply

mte Reply

I'm crying at Stephen King's tweet. Reply

I hate it. Long posts are for fb.



More is not always better, sometimes it’s just more. - Harrison Ford, to Julia Ormond, in Sabrina Reply

Yup. Long posts are for tumblr as well.



More importantly, even tumblr has a "read more" function. Reply

lol can all these people shut the fuck up it's just twitter Reply

you shut the fuck up! Reply

lmao mte. so dramatic Reply

Anybody follow Seth Abramson? God love his relentless Russia reporting. I guess this helps him go from 1/500 tweet threads to 1/250 tweet threads 😜 Reply

140: who dis



280: from whence do you hail, kind sir? — memes 🦃 (@memeprovider) November 8, 2017 I lol when I saw this earlier Reply

lol Reply

me trying to meet word requirements in essays Reply

