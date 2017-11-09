joan-jamie

Chrissy Teigen tries, fails to boycott #280characters on Twitter

Less than 5 hours later, she quoted a rude tweet with more than 140 characters ("...I can cook and unless shes lying about her cooking skills...Nah. I cook better...my best dates are in the Grocery Store...") and added her own 140+ character scathing comment:


Sarah Michelle Gellar:
Josh Groban:
ONTD fav? Ansel Elgort:

Miss Piggy:
Sterling Archer:
Twisty:

Stephen King:
Stephen Colbert:
Former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe:
J.K. Rowling:


Source 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 10 + 11
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , ,