Chrissy Teigen tries, fails to boycott #280characters on Twitter
Less than 5 hours later, she quoted a rude tweet with more than 140 characters ("...I can cook and unless shes lying about her cooking skills...Nah. I cook better...my best dates are in the Grocery Store...") and added her own 140+ character scathing comment:
I will NEVER use 280 characters nor will I favorite or retweet a tweet with them. THIS IS MY FIGHT SONG— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017
I have a #1 New York Times best selling cookbook and cook 3 course meals around 14 times a week. But yeah, you go to the grocery store sometimes. https://t.co/PAfigksyJI— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017
Maybe I could get used to this extra characters thing.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017
I'm horrible at fighting the system. That was like...a two hour boycott— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 8, 2017
Sarah Michelle Gellar:
Josh Groban:
Wait, hold on a second? Do I have #280characters?!? Oh no...quick think of something really interesting and long to talk about. Um.....uh.....all the pressure. The Pressure that comes with the privilege. Wait!! I know what’s so important!! Ok, I’ve always wanted to tell you all,— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) November 7, 2017
ONTD fav? Ansel Elgort:
We have all been masters of twitter until this day and it’s hilarious uruegehehegeheudhdbdbfnfndbdndjxbdbsbsjs— josh groban (@joshgroban) November 7, 2017
jshsbsbsjsidishsbsvsvdjdkdkdjdjejdbsvsvs gshdudjdkfkdndbdndkdndbdbdjdjdjdjshsvdue ueuehebdbdvedudjdbdbdbdbdiehdbdbdbdbd dvdjejeidjdhdvegehehehehebebdkfndndndndj eiejebrhehe
Wow this tweet is gonna be really long I really like this I can say really without cutting it out now. I can use punctuation if I feel like it!!! I don't have to spend 5 minutes figuring out which words to take out, I can use them all hahahahahahahaha epic wow it's still going 😃— Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) November 8, 2017
Miss Piggy:
Sterling Archer:
What to say when vous discover you suddenly have #280characters on Twitter: Moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi, moi & moi!!— Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) November 7, 2017
Twisty:
“LANAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA— Archer (@archerfxx) November 7, 2017
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAA!” #ArcherFXX #280characters
🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡 🤡#280characters— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) November 8, 2017
Stephen King:
Stephen Colbert:
280 characters? Fuck that.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 8, 2017
Former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe:
Dear Twitter,— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) November 8, 2017
If there's one thing we could ask for from 2017, it wouldn't be "more Twitter."
Thanks,
Stephen
J.K. Rowling:
Not gonna lie, I'm skipping past tweets longer than 140. Brevity was the one redeeming factor of this tirefire of a site.— Cassandra (@ChrisWarcraft) November 8, 2017
Twitter’s destroyed its USP. The whole point, for me, was how inventive people could be within that concise framework. #Twitter280characters— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 8, 2017
Source 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 10 + 11
it's aesthetically not pleasing
Re: it's aesthetically not pleasing
idk why twitter continues to deliver shit nobody asked for.
the visual of longer tweets will take some getting used to, but whatever.
mte
Edited at 2017-11-09 05:00 am (UTC)
More is not always better, sometimes it’s just more. - Harrison Ford, to Julia Ormond, in Sabrina
More importantly, even tumblr has a "read more" function.