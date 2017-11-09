CW gives full season order to "Dynasty"
#Dynasty - Receives Full Season Order at The CW https://t.co/dPsV3ufnPP pic.twitter.com/mzIndbieus— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) November 9, 2017
Despite the low ratings, CW has given a full season order to Dynasty, their reboot of the original classic, bringing its current first season from 13 to 22 episodes.
source
could use some good fun nowadays
The gay brother and his sidepiece from Empire can't act either
I'm dying to see who they eventually cast as Alexis. My gut feels like it should be Heather Locklear.
Give me a Delirious reboot or nothing. Actually, no. New!Ty would just make me cry.
Edited at 2017-11-09 03:53 am (UTC)
This show is my jam! I think it's cute how Liz gives the fans a dress code for every week's episode too.
I'm not in LOVE with the rebooted Dynasty (though I do love that they brought back opening credits, even if they're severely shortened and nothing like the epic opening credits of the mother show), but that's mostly because I really, really need Alexis.
Maybe history will repeat itself in a sense and Alexis will bring in the viewers.
You know, scaled to the CW's normal level of viewers.
also hai ontd, ilu. it's 4am and i just finished a paper. 18 references in 1540 words is cool....right!?