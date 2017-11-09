CW gives full season order to "Dynasty"

Unless streaming is strong I doubt a 2nd season will happen, at least not M-Thurs. It already gets less then 1m viewers. Reply

Netflix has the international rights. I have faith they will renew. Reply

they prob hope it'll blow up in the off season like riverdale due to netflix Reply

It's not the amount of viewers they care about, it's the demo. They're last demo was 0.2. CW shows will get that low after several seasons but to be that low in it's first season is terrible. I'd be shocked if it gets a second season. Reply

I’m surprised too, I read that the president of the CW commented that they want to keep it because they want more female-centric shows after losing The Vampire Diaries and Reign, but surely there are better shows they can offer women than a failing soap opera? Reply

it's so bad though. i really tried watching but i couldnt even hate watch. Reply

okay, now give it the proper intro it deserves!



Reply

Well, they have a kinda similar intro.



Reply

reboot The Colby's now too!



might watch for that gif Reply

Right before that gif, Liz delivers one of the best burns of the show. I dont wanna spoil it but it's v fun and good trash. Reply

hmmmm i was interested when it first came out, but i heard ehhh reviews so i have been putting it off





could use some good fun nowadays Reply

I don't watch so can you please spoil me? Reply

I love this show. This show probably does well on Netflix. Reply

So far it's okay. Liz Giles, love her but girl cannot really act and neither can the main girl. I liked her on the as a siren on tvd but in here, she's a'ight Reply

the other main girl is TERRIBLE. omg. Reply

The gay brother and his sidepiece from Empire can't act either Reply

Let's just be really honest and say that not a lot on this show can act. Reply

Parent

I love this show!! Its good trashy fun and way better than Riverdale.



I'm dying to see who they eventually cast as Alexis. My gut feels like it should be Heather Locklear. Reply

Give me a Delirious reboot or nothing. Actually, no. New!Ty would just make me cry. Reply

I forgot this and that Valor show ever debuted. I guess Lucy Hale's show is a mid-seasoner? Reply

Yep Life Sentence is a midseason. I feel like it will either ger Valors timeslot or LOTs. I hope they get the flash as a lead in. Reply

i hope they don't. it's not compatible with The Flash (just like no tomorrow last season). Black Lightning should get Flash lead-in.



Edited at 2017-11-09 03:53 am (UTC)

I thought Hale's show looked cute based on the trailer, but I fear it'll end up like the underrated No Tomorrow. Reply

This show is my jam! I think it's cute how Liz gives the fans a dress code for every week's episode too. Reply

YAS Reply

Huh. Two posts that involve Dynasty, directly or indirectly, right after one another... interesting.



I'm not in LOVE with the rebooted Dynasty (though I do love that they brought back opening credits, even if they're severely shortened and nothing like the epic opening credits of the mother show), but that's mostly because I really, really need Alexis.



Maybe history will repeat itself in a sense and Alexis will bring in the viewers.



You know, scaled to the CW's normal level of viewers. Reply

YAS. this is a trashpile and i love it. good bad cw shows are an artform.





also hai ontd, ilu. it's 4am and i just finished a paper. 18 references in 1540 words is cool....right!? Reply

