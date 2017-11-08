Former Smallville actress is reportedly 'second in command of sex cult'
A former actress on "Smallville" is reportedly 2nd in command of a sex cult under investigation for extorting, beating and branding its members. Wow, weirdest story of the day.https://t.co/5p52FtA8SH— John Stolnis (@FelskeFiles) November 9, 2017
- Allison Mack, 35, is reportedly second in command of a secret sex cult called DOS. The cult is under investigation for extorting, beating and branding its members - including Catherine Oxenberg's daughter.
- The cult has a master-slave hierarchy and she presides a small group of slaves who have to recruit their own set of slaves or they will receive corporeal punishment. She allegedly was the one who introduced this practice to the group.
- Allison mentions the founder, Keith Rainere, as her mentor for many years on her website.
- Her spokesman said she's not speaking to the press currently.
- Apparently Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang on Smallville) was also a member but she left the cult years ago.
Over the years Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk were always starting some kind of project aimed at "empowering" young women. Shit was always weirdly vague.— Marta Pelayo (@MsMartaD) November 9, 2017
source: one, two, three
also i was never really that into smallville, but i totally remember allison/kristen doing stuff about ~empowering young women
I think its one of the reasons she broke up with her boyfriend Mark Hildreth who she was introduced to in the organization and why I dont think she talks to Allison anymore
