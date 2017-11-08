minho

Former Smallville actress is reportedly 'second in command of sex cult'


  • Allison Mack, 35, is reportedly second in command of a secret sex cult called DOS. The cult is under investigation for extorting, beating and branding its members - including Catherine Oxenberg's daughter.

  • The cult has a master-slave hierarchy and she presides a small group of slaves who have to recruit their own set of slaves or they will receive corporeal punishment. She allegedly was the one who introduced this practice to the group.

  • Allison mentions the founder, Keith Rainere, as her mentor for many years on her website.

  • Her spokesman said she's not speaking to the press currently.

  • Apparently Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang on Smallville) was also a member but she left the cult years ago.



WTF
source: one, two, three
