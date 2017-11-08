Former Smallville actress is reportedly 'second in command of sex cult'

not what i was expecting to see on a Wednesday night.... Reply

What is this gif from? Reply

Smallville, he played The Flash Reply

Titanic Reply

Ancient Aliens. Reply

Is that Beaver? Reply

was this dude on every cw show? Reply

rip @vehiclesshockme, this is the type of stuff she'd post Reply

this is a lot Reply

wtf? so is kristen still involved too?



also i was never really that into smallville, but i totally remember allison/kristen doing stuff about ~empowering young women Reply

ya I remember her site but this is so crazy? I'm shocked. there have been rumors about kristin and allison being in a crazy "religious" cult for years and I had no idea. Reply

i used to be in cw/wb fandom bt like. wtf i never heard of this Reply

How have I never heard those rumours? I was wondering what happened to Kristin Kreuk! Reply

Yep, there's been ton of blind items about it. I was surprised about Kristen though because this is the first time I heard she was involved too. Reply

i remember kristen's site as well Reply

Sounds like Kristin has been out for awhile but apparently Cally from Battlestar Gallactica is part of it too wtf Reply

No she got out a while ago Reply

kristin left years ago.

I think its one of the reasons she broke up with her boyfriend Mark Hildreth who she was introduced to in the organization and why I dont think she talks to Allison anymore Reply

I had always heard that Allison is the one who got Kristin into it, but that Kristin got out pretty fast.

Reply

uh......??? this is beyond Reply

Whoa. I remember reading about the cult about a month ago. I didn't expect to see Smallville actresses mentioned, though. Reply

I remember hearing about some cult years ago that these two were in, but I assumed it was a Hillsong type of this, definitely not this! Reply

Who’s to stay Hillsong doesn’t torture its members tho? The way they’re so obsessed with it makes u think they might tbh Reply

True. Hillsong definitely gives me the creeps Reply

I vaguely heard about this years ago but I thought Allison got out of it. YIKES @ Kristin getting her in...what



Edited at 2017-11-09 03:38 am (UTC) Reply

I dont know why people say Krisitn got her in when for years I read it was the other way around Reply

Same here. Everything I've read over the years has said Allison is the one who got involved first. Reply

Parent

Because the lady in the tweet who seems to know them both says so? Or is she just some rando??



Edited at 2017-11-09 06:58 am (UTC) Reply

This is wild Reply

wow, um... how does "starting projects to empowering women" translate to initiating ppl to a fucking sex cult?? So they were like, preying on women or something to fill this cult? wtf



Edited at 2017-11-09 03:39 am (UTC) Reply

https://jezebel.com/inside-superstar-machine-which-ex-members-say-is-a-cul-1775494367 There are lots of cults branded as empowering women, this one is probably most well known. Reply

so kristin is in it too???

Reply

Reply

prophecypro paging ONTD's biggest kristin fan,.... Reply

give it 72 hours Reply

lmaooo that was legit my first thought when i read that kristin got her in Reply

This was my first thought too. I opened this page thinking "please tell me it's Kristin."



lol, he replied to me on twitter about this. Apparently Kristin got out. Reply

Parent

she isn't mentioned on the article so maybe she got out? but people are saying both were in it when smallville was still airing Reply

Parent

Left years ago Reply

Parent

