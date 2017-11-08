Celebs celebrate various US election results from Tuesday

Thoughts and prayers to the GOP ❤️🙏 Reply

lmaooo, they're still in denial Reply

only way to stop a bad guy with a vote is a good guy with a vote :) Reply

This needs to be the new mantra, motto, rallying cry for all those who oppose the current administration. Reply

did you really come up with this Reply

i'm so fucking happy! my district went all blue and it's a known purple district!!!! Reply

Congratulations to @ViLyles for becoming the next mayor of Charlotte. We know you'll work to keep North Carolina moving forward. 💪 pic.twitter.com/8TyAXxGzT1 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 8, 2017 I couldn't vote but I was thrilled for Charlotte!

yes!! so many great mayors elected!

how come you couldn't vote? that sucks :( Reply

LePage is long overdue for death. Why is he still alive. Reply

I'm not too far from Maine. Reply

I felt like I could breath again after these results started coming in. "The canary in the coal mine didn't just pass out; its head exploded." <--- Favorite description of the GOP last night. Now come on, Mueller gimme more indictments!!!! Reply

indictments would be the best gifts this holiday season tbh Reply

Oh, they are definitely coming. Mueller seems to be all about the slow burn. He nabbed that one dipshit's ass in July and kept it a secret until last Monday. Reply

Did you see James Comey officially made his twitter handle his name? Reply

mueller should be petty as fuck and wait until thanksgiving and raid the flynn house to arrest senior and his idiot son as theyre eating. Reply

I was so excited to see every single blue win. And I was really encouraged by how well Northam did, especially knowing his primary opponent set aside their differences to campaign for him. We need that kind of unity regardless of who wins the primary election so we can kick these R jackasses out.



I was personally responsible for my mother going to vote in PA. I texted her in the morning, she said she was gonna do it, then I texted her later and she was like "I FORGOT! On my way!" The main judicial election in her area went to a Republican, unfortunately, but many others in her area for mayor and whatnot went blue. Reply

A lot of people did a lot of good work in the months leading up to this election and I'm SO proud of everyone involved.



I feel like there has been a groundswell of local involvement in politics since the election last year and it's starting to pay off. Makes me hopeful for 2018. Reply

Glad for all the Democratic wins. Now, to keep the momentum moving forward. Reply

A resounding defeat tonight for President Trump. Voters around the country rejected the ugly politics we have seen this past year. Instead, they chose candidates who unite and inspire us. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2017

someone else shared this on my feed and then I realized it was Biden and cackled









someone else shared this on my feed and then I realized it was Biden and cackled someone else shared this on my feed and then I realized it was Biden and cackled Reply

lollll same. I’m sure mr anti-populist, pro “the rich are just like you and me” is filled with inspiration. Reply

Please run in 2020. Reply

No Reply

too old, let's get some younger people in Reply

Pass Reply

I saw a photo and write up of Danica Roem crying after Papa Joe Biden called her to congratulate her



Edited at 2017-11-09 04:33 am (UTC)

The diversity of candidates that won was so amazing and I hope that it wasn't just a one off thing but we will continue to see. Reply

One of the things that got me by last year was remembering how sad I was when I saw Bush re-elected but I also saw Obama win in my state that night, and I never would have guessed he'd be the next president. So I thought to myself today, that can apply to the Dems who won now. Reply

i live in prince william county and the volunteers at my voting place were telling me how surprised they were at the voter turnout, i guess in the past people didn't give a shit about local elections, but regardless i am incredibly proud to have been a part of this!!! Reply

this gives me so much hope. Reply

Danica Roem's election for sure! Reply

She's an infinitely better woman than I am, goddamn Reply

lmao Reply

There's a delicious subtle dig in there. You know it is chapping the hell out of Marshall's ass that he lost to her. It's going to sting for a long time. I might be projecting my own pettiness, though. Reply

Far classier than I could be Reply

This shade lmao Reply

dems need to do what they did in virginia in all 50 states. run everywhere, canvas everywhere, get people involved and excited everywhere. lets fucking go!!! Reply

NH is already there. Reply

Alabama with Doug Jones for sure. Idk how he’s polling but people are packing the venues to hear him out. 🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻 Reply

Michael Scott is one of the best comedic characters of all time, TBQH Reply

i said this once and everyone looked at me like i was an idiot lmao Reply

I say this a lot and that is generally the reaction I get. I assume most people are thinking "get a load of this idiot. She doesn't even know that the phrase is 'how the tables have turned'." Reply

LOLL nooo that sucks! Reply

lmao same, it's one of my favourite lines/scenes though. Reply

