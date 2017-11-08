Celebs celebrate various US election results from Tuesday
Edited to add, resister extraordinaire Alyssa comes through again with the ultimate tweet:
The number of shattered glass ceilings and firsts in yesterday's elections is remarkable. So proud to be part of the party that reflects the diversity of this country. pic.twitter.com/wGhqvDmSaZ— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2017
Last night, Danica Roem, an openly trans woman, defeated transphobe and long time incumbent state delegate Bob Marshall in the most wonderful upset. A lot of celebs tweeted about it but I'mma go with this one 'cause it's pretty definitive:
Andrea Jenkins becomes the first openly trans woman of color to win a US election as she wins a seat on the Minneapolis city council (she joins trans black man Phillipe Cunningham who was also elected to the same council):
Danica Roem just became Virgina's first transgender delegate elected to state Congress and she beat out Bob Marshall who sponsored the bathroom bill. Can I get an amen?!— Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) November 8, 2017
Congratulations Andrea #AndreaJenkins #TransIsBeautiful https://t.co/6YCiYxbLb7— Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) November 8, 2017
New Jersey elects its first Sikh mayor, Ravi Bhalla! America Ferrera helped:
My friend @valariekaur is campaigning to elect the 1st Sikh mayor of a major US city. Vote today! https://t.co/XSSuDFr0jk @RaviBhalla— America Ferrera (@AmericaFerrera) November 7, 2017
Larry Krasner, a lawyer for Black Lives Matters organizations, who has repeatedly sued police departments for brutality, won the election to become Philadelphia's district attourney. Jon Cryer has thoughts:
Maine voted for Medicaid expansion so more people can get healthcare! Gov. Paul LePage is already trying to sabotage the win, but Alyssa Milano is on it:
This is big.— Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 8, 2017
Hopefully, Larry Krasner can be a new kind of DA for Philadelphia https://t.co/kBa8toyo18
The Maine Republican governor has vetoed Medicaid expansion five times, and he continues to oppose it despite Tuesday's referendum. https://t.co/kRmDLwvhcT https://t.co/7M4yv2fEI9— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 8, 2017
A big ol' blue wave upset a whole bunch of Republican incumbents in the House of Delegates to put the majority within the Democrats' reach:
Loud and clear. We've only just begun. Brava, Virginia! https://t.co/h96j97ox4v— Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 8, 2017
Kal Penn sums it all up:
Nice work New Jersey. And Virginia. And Seattle. And Hoboken. And Edison. And Prince William County. And Minneapolis. Hey, nice work America— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) November 8, 2017
ONTD, which election results were you most excited about? Which do you think should get more attention? There are actually tons of other firsts I couldn't find any celeb tweets about, or I'd have featured them, too, like Wilmot Collins, a refugee from Liberia who won the election for mayor in Helena, Montana. Or Kathy Tran, a Vietnamese refugee who is now the first Asian-American woman to join Virginia's House of Delegates. There are even more!
how come you couldn't vote? that sucks :(
I was personally responsible for my mother going to vote in PA. I texted her in the morning, she said she was gonna do it, then I texted her later and she was like "I FORGOT! On my way!" The main judicial election in her area went to a Republican, unfortunately, but many others in her area for mayor and whatnot went blue.
I feel like there has been a groundswell of local involvement in politics since the election last year and it's starting to pay off. Makes me hopeful for 2018.
someone else shared this on my feed and then I realized it was Biden and cackled
Also, I'm just so shocked over our house of delegates. Like I was worried about how the major races would go but i'm not surprised about the outcome. The House of Delegates though :O