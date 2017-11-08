Jay Z threatens to sue Digital Music News over an article about his $6 tour tickets
Digital Music News published an article about Jay Z's 4:44 tour having tickets go on StubHub for as low as $6. Jay Z's lawyers emailed a letter that said the article was defamatory and should be changed to call the tour a success like Billboard has reported.
Breaking: Jay-Z's attorneys just threatened legal action against DMN if we don't take down this article. https://t.co/UnxCdUWu2r— Digital Music News (@digitalmusicnws) November 6, 2017
Source: Twitter
Way to bring more attention to this lol
WHAT IS THE TRUTH