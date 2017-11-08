Survivor 35x07 - "Get To Gettin"
Desi won the first individual immunity challenge. At tribal, Joe incorrectly played an idol for himself and received zero votes. Jessica was voted out 7 - 5 over Chrissy.
Source: TV/CBS
Next week looks interesting -I hope it's some editing work, because I don't think that, if it's actually what it looked like, is within the rules? Or maybe there's not a specific rule against it, but there should be.
Desi is turning into a fav player, good job winning first individual immunity!
Also loved how Jeff was going on about this brand new challenge... we saw this on Australian Survivor this past season. Proves how much better that show is.
They really need to fix the editing because it’s looking really obvious that Ryan and Chrissy have this in the bag.
I think Chrissy is gonna win this but Ben is getting a decent edit/chance as well. I only really dislike Ryan and Joe
too bad my two faves (jor and chrissy) aren't working together, i'm suffering
