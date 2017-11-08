Joe over played. I fear for him now (because he's my pool over at ontdbb, and tbh I'm entertained by him.)



Next week looks interesting -I hope it's some editing work, because I don't think that, if it's actually what it looked like, is within the rules? Or maybe there's not a specific rule against it, but there should be.

I was surprised she was the one voted out. I was hoping Chrissy would go just to knock her and Ryan down a peg. I hate when people act like this is in the bag.



Desi is turning into a fav player, good job winning first individual immunity!



Also loved how Jeff was going on about this brand new challenge... we saw this on Australian Survivor this past season. Proves how much better that show is.

Ugh. Fuck this season. I'm out. I hate everyone.

I’m surprise how much I’m enjoying this season with the shit ass theme. It was genius of them to go after Jess since she was the head of the other alliance and the two people who flipped knew that. Taking out Cole first was stupid and obvious.



They really need to fix the editing because it's looking really obvious that Ryan and Chrissy have this in the bag.

I'm weirdly enjoying it too and we seem to be in the minority



I think Chrissy is gonna win this but Ben is getting a decent edit/chance as well. I only really dislike Ryan and Joe Reply

nooooooooooooo virgin queen :'( her only mistake was loving too much





too bad my two faves (jor and chrissy) aren't working together, i'm suffering



Edited at 2017-11-09 11:59 am (UTC)

