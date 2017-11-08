celine on jimmy

Céline Dion Hangs Out With Steve Aoki For A Benefit Concert + More


  • Last night, there was a benefit concert at Omnia at Caesars Palace for the Vegas attack a few weeks ago and Céline went after her residency.

  • She "performed" (did a dramatic, fun lip sync) to a My Heart Will Go On remix with Steve Aoki (video is below)

  • Steve and Céline met a few years ago after he showed her the remix




  • Céline has also been in the studio!



  • And she also dressed up as Maleficent for halloween with her sons Eddy (left) and Nelson (right)




SOURCES: YouTube Video / @celinedion instagram
