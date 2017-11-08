Céline Dion Hangs Out With Steve Aoki For A Benefit Concert + More

god. i fucking love celine dion. Reply

Thread

Link







Esp with a 10k+ price tag. As with most celeb fashion I don't get the love for these bootsEsp with a 10k+ price tag. Reply

Thread

Link

yikes they're hideous Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And yet, Celine wore them best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yet, CeLEGEND looked the best out of all of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow Kim & Nene look nothing like I remember Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the video of their meeting is so cute



Reply

Thread

Link

QUEEN Reply

Thread

Link

she's living her best life and I love it! Reply

Thread

Link

What should their couple name be? Dioki? Celinoki? Stevion? Reply

Thread

Link

I STAN for her so much, she makes me so happy and proud ily Celine my queen Reply

Thread

Link

I remember visiting Caesars Palace and they had a giant banner of her back with her head to the side that said "Celine's Back" and I just lol'd every time I saw it



also Steve has a degree in feminist studies and his dad founded Benihana Reply

Thread

Link

https://jezebel.com/353510/married-to-the-mobs-party-attracted-cool-kids-and-crazed-steve-aoki-fans



don't forget, he's also the guy who accidentally cummed in that blogger's eye (while cheating on his girlfriend). don't forget, he's also the guy who accidentally cummed in that blogger's eye (while cheating on his girlfriend). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and he ruined Making of Cyborg with his shitty version for the GTIS film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link