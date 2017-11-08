Céline Dion Hangs Out With Steve Aoki For A Benefit Concert + More
- Last night, there was a benefit concert at Omnia at Caesars Palace for the Vegas attack a few weeks ago and Céline went after her residency.
- She "performed" (did a dramatic, fun lip sync) to a My Heart Will Go On remix with Steve Aoki (video is below)
- Steve and Céline met a few years ago after he showed her the remix
- Céline has also been in the studio!
- And she also dressed up as Maleficent for halloween with her sons Eddy (left) and Nelson (right)
SOURCES: YouTube Video / @celinedion instagram
Esp with a 10k+ price tag.
also Steve has a degree in feminist studies and his dad founded Benihana
don't forget, he's also the guy who accidentally cummed in that blogger's eye (while cheating on his girlfriend).
and he ruined Making of Cyborg with his shitty version for the GTIS film
however, i'm going back in january to see her.
also, i'm ready for a new celine album.