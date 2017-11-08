Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in Oscar bait 'All the Money in the World'

Not sure how I feel about this Reply

It's peak schadenfreude but I also think they are partly only doing this because they want the Oscar buzz and don't want the film sabotaged. Reply

They don't want to shelve it because they'd lose a ton of money. But then all these reshoots are gonna cost money too. I feel like Ridley is just being like 'fuck it, I am not wasting a whole movie on this shit.' Reply

Why are you unsure. This is amazing. Reply

wow Reply

Good but can't Mark Wahlberg just die a horrible death? Reply

One thing at a time, I suppose. But IA. Reply

He almost did on 09/11/2001. Reply

Ah yes. He could have saved America....so far up his own asshole he can't quite reach the prostate Reply

LOL ME!! Reply

they better hustle like no tomorrow. Reply

now it's Bryan Singer's turn. Reply

El oh el Reply

THIS IS CRAZY Reply

this is less about oscars and more 'no one will see this movie now if we dont do something and quick.'



that said, ive been screaming about this since it was announced. if plummer manages an oscar nod out of this i will piss myself to dehydration. Reply

if plummer manages an oscar nod out of this i will piss myself to dehydration.



lol damn what a way to go Reply

LOL Reply

This comment is killing me, ILY <3 Reply

BWAHAHA, omg...I want this to happen now and I have never been more serious about wanting an outcome in my life in a very long time.



LMAOOOOO Reply

"ive been screaming about this since it was announced." hahah, same!



I feel like it had to take a big-wig like Ridley Scoot to say "Fuck it, we'll replace him" and mobilise to do that. It's probably a game-changer, making sure artists know that if they fuck up they can be erased from history.



What a time to be alive Reply

I'm truly shocked. Reply

My fav gif Reply

Mine too, it was everywhere during Kristmas in July... Reply

This is fucking bananas. I never thought I'd actually see Spacey get full fledged Gary Glitter'd



Still, Georg von Trapp >>> Lester Burnham. Good luck @ everyone in the production not losing their minds before Christmas Reply

Beautiful avi Reply

how much money will this cost????? hasn't this already screened ???? Reply

No, they cancelled the first screening because of the scandal. But the trailer and posters have been out for weeks now. This is honestly insane Reply

Now if they can recast Wahlberg that would be the cherry on top but god I love that this can be the precedent. Of course if he was in every single scene, you couldn't reshoot like this but I loved the trailer when it came out and then all this shit came out and it soured me. Now I am def intrigued! Reply

i think it was supposed to premiere at the AFI fest but was dropped because of spacey Reply

WOW that's hardcore! Reply

Wow his career in America is actually over. Reply

Yeah I️ don’t see how he could come Back from this. Nor do I️ want him to, Reply

