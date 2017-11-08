Harry - glance

Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in Oscar bait 'All the Money in the World'




-- due to Spacey being a shitbag, Sony and director Ridley Scott are removing all of his scenes from 'All the Money in the World', and Oscar-winner Christopher Plummer will come in to reshoot/replace all of the scenes as John Paul Getty
-- this movie comes out December 22 (yes in 6 weeks), still in time for Oscar season
-- costars Michelle Williams and Marky Mark will return to do reshoots with Plummer as well in the coming weeks

Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/928437776231546881
