Kevin Spacey will be replaced by Christopher Plummer in Oscar bait 'All the Money in the World'
BREAKING: Kevin Spacey to be replaced by Christopher Plummer in 'All the Money in the World' https://t.co/1KM4TewzMq pic.twitter.com/zaZK336NfU— Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2017
-- due to Spacey being a shitbag, Sony and director Ridley Scott are removing all of his scenes from 'All the Money in the World', and Oscar-winner Christopher Plummer will come in to reshoot/replace all of the scenes as John Paul Getty
-- this movie comes out December 22 (yes in 6 weeks), still in time for Oscar season
-- costars Michelle Williams and Marky Mark will return to do reshoots with Plummer as well in the coming weeks
this must cost a ton of money
One thing at a time, I suppose. But IA.
Ah yes. He could have saved America....so far up his own asshole he can't quite reach the prostate
that said, ive been screaming about this since it was announced. if plummer manages an oscar nod out of this i will piss myself to dehydration.
lol damn what a way to go
I feel like it had to take a big-wig like Ridley Scoot to say "Fuck it, we'll replace him" and mobilise to do that. It's probably a game-changer, making sure artists know that if they fuck up they can be erased from history.
What a time to be alive
Still, Georg von Trapp >>> Lester Burnham. Good luck @ everyone in the production not losing their minds before Christmas
Yeah I️ don’t see how he could come
Back from this. Nor do I️ want him to,