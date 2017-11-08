NYT: Taylor Swift Sticks to her Safe Space

I'd laugh if she was behind her own tumblr posts just because it means you can be thin, pretty, rich as fuck, and still have no goddamn life. Reply

She's been liking posts during award shows and her friends wedding so I somehow doubt it and she goes on sometimes

I'm not even a Taylor fan, but this logic is crazy. Smartphone exist lol.

I hope she isnt because it would be pathetic.

We need Taylor Swift round ups, this is getting ridiculous.

But I guess this is better than another depressing sexual assault post.

this is the 8th* post in 12 hours lmao it is exhausting



Edited at 2017-11-09 02:34 am (UTC)

ia, lol

This is what ONTD has become. I want more Jelena posts tbh.

I wish Hiddleswift would reunite. I didn't appreciate them enough back in the day and I think I missed out.

This

ikr, tho at this point i really can't figure out which is worse

the "gener8 more taylor hatred!!!" got old like 3 days ago

for real

ONTD is basically rape, Taylor Swift's album and Stranger Things kids posts these days.



I miss the Marvel crowd.



Edited at 2017-11-09 03:10 am (UTC)

i think she likes some stuff on tumblr but a good portion of it is her team. she probably never even sees half of it. her account was liking stuff on tumblr while she was the maid of honor at her best friend's wedding lol

You would think her social media assistant would be more savvy & not like posts while Taylor's at an event to retain the ~authenticity~

10 posts about her in one day? You guys are as exhausting as she is

This is why I take a long break during taylor seasons. She's so boring.

when u hate taylor swift but are exhausted by endless posts about sexual abusers...



she's at least entertainingly awful

I love complaining about her rn but I think I've hit my max tolerance for Swift posts today lol.

I saw this this afternoon and it made me furious. I can't believe a valid news source looked into her 27,000 likes and saw it as anything more than narcissistic and manipulative. The members of this "community" she built spend day and night trying to get her attention, tagging her in every god damn moment of their lives. It's fucking brutal.

I'm just here to pray her album leaks tbh. After all her crap, I want it to SO BADLY. Just for the meltdowns.

Yeah I want it to leak mainly cause of how OTT her fans are being about the whole damn thing.

Seriously. I stan for 90s boybands, I know how crazy fangirls can be. But this shit is next level.

god i hope the NYT popcast D R A G S her



go hard or go home @joncaramanica

he loves her and has a cardboard cutout in his office sis

oh



i wonder if he fucks it

I hope they do and halfway through her brother-lover bursts into the room and defends her honor, serving up punches until they re-name their show to TOE AF.

bloop i should have read the article before assuming they were actually going to call her out on her shit



goddammit NYT why are you doing this to me

Why pay ppl when your fans will do it better than overpriced consultants? Shit I'd do that same. Dance, monkeys, dance!

In all honesty though I'd never go on the internet if I was famous expect maybe fansites or something. It's not just narcissism, it's self preservation? People are disgusting and say the most horrible shit. Twitter and literally any place with a comment section is a cesspool. Fuck that tbh!

imagine if beyonce actively encouraged the beyhive



omg

Beyonce would NEVER invite some stans over to her house to listen to her album lmao





Edited at 2017-11-09 02:43 am (UTC)

Beyonce is smart to keep boundaries.

omg can you imagine

Beyoncé doesn't even tweet, the fuck lol

Damn. 10 posts on the first page and 5 of them are on Tay Tay. This is totally Swift overload.

Not everything about Taylor needs posted here.

lol

drag us!

LMAO

mte, i'm here like

she's complete trash.

