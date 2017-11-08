this stupid show.....



poor Vanessa, she already got so much hate before this.



Edited at 2017-11-09 02:28 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

who is Vanessa?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the Toni actress Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Toni's actress. She was joking but mentioned death threats before the season even started and after tonight - both the kiss and calling Jughead 'Juggy' - it's only bound to be worse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





what episode does Sabrina the Witch show up?? Reply

Thread

Link

Andrew Keegan was SO FINE in the 90s/Early 2000s, shame he's a cult leader now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah he was. But he was never a good actor so it's not shocking he turned to a fool proof way to make money. Too bad its a cult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG WHAT Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She'll appear when the gang attends the Republican Fundraiser in hollywood Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jughead’s storyline should be so fucking funny but it’s just extremely embarrassing tbh



that cheryl scene scared me...i’ve already been burned by reign. seeing the girls kick the shit out of that fucker was amazing tho. big little lies realness



also cheryl’s lipstick tonight was stunning Reply

Thread

Link





The girls beating the shit out of him was AMAZING even if in gifsets I can see all the cutaways more evidently.











And I appreciated the moment at the end with the girls



MTE about ReignThe girls beating the shit out of him was AMAZING even if in gifsets I can see all the cutaways more evidently.And I appreciated the moment at the end with the girls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Those gifs are amazing. Josie came in with the HOOK. Melody looks like she’s smiling lol.

I appreciated that moment too but I was crying for Cheryl :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ALICE'S PARTY LOOK



LEMME STAN! Reply

Thread

Link

omg m t f e. my jaw dropped!!!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A QUEEN! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and was that an old Twin Peaks pic for her mugshot? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omfg YESSS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I love that she just embraced it and wore a fucking snake necklace









Definitely iconicI love that she just embraced it and wore a fucking snake necklace Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WHY DID YOU ALL GET ME INTO THIS SHOW? ugh. Reply

Thread

Link

You already watch worse, stop LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fair BUT ... this is a mess. and i'm hooked. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yet again I was expecting Veronica to go full Veronica on Betty when Betty went off but she didn't.



I need more of the Pussycats! They should be performing way more then they do. At least every 2/3 episodes.



Alice stealing the show at the party was so good. Reply

Thread

Link

i saw a hint of ha when she was like “excuse me????” or w/e but sadly that was only like a second. and unfortunately camilla can’t salvage the awful writing for ronnie



Edited at 2017-11-09 03:09 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I swear to god, Cole gets worse at acting with each passing episode. It's almost impressive.



Alice's entrance at the party was my favorite moment of this season, if not the whole series. Reply

Thread

Link

Very rude of them to cut that singing scene into so many other scenes so I was forced to listen to them sing or miss stuff.



Idgaf I love this trash show. Next week looks sf good. Can't wait.



Edited at 2017-11-09 03:49 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

so have they just completely given up on making veronica a character of any substance or interest at all



every ep i just feel like dropping this show cus its painful to see her get abandoned by apparently every single remotely good writer :( Reply

Thread

Link

im just here to give alien queen cheryl some appreciation and i hate seeing betty stuffer Reply

Thread

Link

That goddamn ringtone...



Betty’s storyline made me sad for her. Damn @ her sicking the Black Hood on Nick though. She did it without a fucking second thought too.



I lived for seeing the girls kick Nick St. Clair’s ass, but I just need Cheryl to be happy for once in her life. Still, nice to see girls saving the day and fighting back, especially in the current climate. The Pussycats didn’t get no damn lines besides singing though smh.



The gang shit is so lol-worthy and ridiculous. It’s so heavily inspired by cliches that I can’t help but crack up. They pour so much of their budget into that shit too like omg. Reply

Thread

Link





I'm glad that Veronica was steering the ship in regards to telling Nick to back the fuck off and rescuing Cheryl. There'd been a lot of assumptions that Archie would beat the shit out of him, but I like that it's about the girls banding together.



But agreed on the Pussycats. I realized that Mel and Val's solos were not making it into the episode. And SMH that we still didn't get substantial Reggie/Josie interaction.



Well, Cheryl looked like she had fun while high on pixie sticks? But lol at Kevin for whatever it is he's doing. Feeling the room? The robot??







She also looks great in the promo! Jughead and the old Serpent guy straight up yelling in each other's faces as part of the ~~ritual was so fucking hilarious. His whole plot was ridiculous. I especially liked how he was able to take the gauntlet of beatings because he was supposedly dead inside from his breakup with BettyI'm glad that Veronica was steering the ship in regards to telling Nick to back the fuck off and rescuing Cheryl. There'd been a lot of assumptions that Archie would beat the shit out of him, but I like that it's about the girls banding together.But agreed on the Pussycats. I realized that Mel and Val's solos were not making it into the episode. And SMH that we still didn't get substantial Reggie/Josie interaction.Well, Cheryl looked like she had fun while high on pixie sticks? But lol at Kevin for whatever it is he's doing. Feeling the room? The robot??She also looks great in the promo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Besides that dumbass gang crap, this was a good episode. The Black Hood story is finally interesting. Poor Betty, but ... shit, man ... she didn't hesitate about naming Nick.



Meanwhile, the girls beating up Nick was fucking hilarious. I was howling. Reply

Thread

Link

This shit is getting beyond ridiculous but somehow I can't stop watching. Lol at them playing Sign of the Times during the Jughead/Toni scene.

And speaking of Juggy, he gets uglier and more charisma free with each ep.

As for Archie, even Dawson had more impact on his show than Arch has on his. Reply

Thread

Link

"Sign of the Times" cracked me the fuck up because I know one of the writers is a giant Harry Styles fan (she dressed like him for Halloween and has a bunch of tumblr posts about him. she might've even been a Larry??) so I immediately thought she suggested it for the episode Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It would be hilarious if she was a Larry. But she's doing her boy Harry no favours, Bughead shippers already saying the song is cancelled lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope the Black Hood is her brother Reply

Thread

Link

That's the only thing that makes sense. By saying she would know his face he probably means he looks like her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What was the sheriff saying about the letter earlier? Because I'm wondering if they'll catch one dude by the midseason finale so that when Chic shows up to try and ingratiate himself back into the fold, they'll treat it like a reveal that he pulled this shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link