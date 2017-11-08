November 8th, 2017, 09:11 pm pikapika217 Riverdale 2x06 'Death Proof' promo sourceDid you ever know you'll get blamed for a breakup you literally had nothing to do with ONTD? Tagged: television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4646 comments Add comment
poor Vanessa, she already got so much hate before this.
Edited at 2017-11-09 02:28 am (UTC)
Vanessa Morgan
that cheryl scene scared me...i’ve already been burned by reign. seeing the girls kick the shit out of that fucker was amazing tho. big little lies realness
also cheryl’s lipstick tonight was stunning
The girls beating the shit out of him was AMAZING even if in gifsets I can see all the cutaways more evidently.
And I appreciated the moment at the end with the girls
I appreciated that moment too but I was crying for Cheryl :(
LEMME STAN!
I love that she just embraced it and wore a fucking snake necklace
I need more of the Pussycats! They should be performing way more then they do. At least every 2/3 episodes.
Alice stealing the show at the party was so good.
Edited at 2017-11-09 03:09 am (UTC)
Alice's entrance at the party was my favorite moment of this season, if not the whole series.
Idgaf I love this trash show. Next week looks sf good. Can't wait.
Edited at 2017-11-09 03:49 am (UTC)
every ep i just feel like dropping this show cus its painful to see her get abandoned by apparently every single remotely good writer :(
Betty’s storyline made me sad for her. Damn @ her sicking the Black Hood on Nick though. She did it without a fucking second thought too.
I lived for seeing the girls kick Nick St. Clair’s ass, but I just need Cheryl to be happy for once in her life. Still, nice to see girls saving the day and fighting back, especially in the current climate. The Pussycats didn’t get no damn lines besides singing though smh.
The gang shit is so lol-worthy and ridiculous. It’s so heavily inspired by cliches that I can’t help but crack up. They pour so much of their budget into that shit too like omg.
I'm glad that Veronica was steering the ship in regards to telling Nick to back the fuck off and rescuing Cheryl. There'd been a lot of assumptions that Archie would beat the shit out of him, but I like that it's about the girls banding together.
But agreed on the Pussycats. I realized that Mel and Val's solos were not making it into the episode. And SMH that we still didn't get substantial Reggie/Josie interaction.
Well, Cheryl looked like she had fun while high on pixie sticks? But lol at Kevin for whatever it is he's doing. Feeling the room? The robot??
She also looks great in the promo!
Meanwhile, the girls beating up Nick was fucking hilarious. I was howling.
And speaking of Juggy, he gets uglier and more charisma free with each ep.
As for Archie, even Dawson had more impact on his show than Arch has on his.