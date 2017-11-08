Taylor Swift Wins Song of The Year for "Better Man" At CMA's
In NYC for SNL rehearsals. I️ LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs. pic.twitter.com/3QT7bX6yOe— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 9, 2017
Little Big Town accepting Song Of The Year for 'Better Man' on behalf of Taylor who couldn't attend. #CMAAwards pic.twitter.com/JEAygbwBti— TSwiftPR Media (@TSPRMedia) November 9, 2017
that nyc view tho!!!
These days, the music is so dude bro and garbage, who knows if their standards have changed.
lololol it's so apparent here
so much of popular country music is trash (especially anything from the dudes) but i've recently grown to rlly like certain artists from that genre so it kind of sucks that most of what that industry is promoting is so generic and terrible. i love kacey and i've liked miranda for awhile and i enjoy what i've heard of sturgill simpson's work. i love jason isbell a lot too although there seems to arguments whether he even counts as a country.
maren morris is doing a lot for the ladies of country this year
Me too! I like kacey, maren morris and midland. Country music can be good :) I think a lot of artists just make what they know is going to sell (songs about booze, trucks and girls lol - every song must include all three to be successful ) but there is good stuff out there.
Such a good song. Is it bad that I want her to go back to country? While she became huge from 1989, she was still a huge star before that too and I want another All Too Well god damn it. Hell I’ll settle for a Clean if I have to.
Also is it necessary to have 20 Taylor posts within an hour. I can’t keep up lol
It’s not All Too Well though hence why I said I’d settle for it lol 😂