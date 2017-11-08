Taylor Swift Wins Song of The Year for "Better Man" At CMA's

going for that Sherri Papini post kidnapping look, huh ? Reply

Literally spit out my water! Comment on point! Reply

She looks 12 here. Reply

cuteee 💖



that nyc view tho!!! Reply

this is actually killing me for some reason lmao Reply

that view lawd Reply

i feel safer knowing she's here in nyc too. Reply

lmao still acting shocked. Reply

why does she look so creepy? Reply

So jealous of her NYC penthouse dammit Reply

I want the tea on her and Klossy not being OTT besties anymore. Reply

We are all those people at the end of the clip Reply

The better song! Reply

better man is what reputation should have been Reply

this is suuuch a good song. Reply

Karlie is there? #Kaylor is real Reply

What's karlie kloss doing there ?? Also I wonder if country fans are bitter that TSwift faked a country accent and used them as a stepping stone into pop lol Reply

I mean, they all but shunned Shania Twain for daring to go more pop and she didn’t create a fake persona to gain their coin. Country fans used to be really hardcore about that sort of thing.



These days, the music is so dude bro and garbage, who knows if their standards have changed.



lololol it's so apparent here Reply

I love this video Reply

Lmaooo grew up "right between the coal mines and Amish country" yas sis leave out the fact that Reading is one of the biggest cities in PA and appeal to those future Trump voters !!



Edited at 2017-11-09 03:06 am (UTC)

She should get an Oscar for this performance. Reply

Smh how did she ever pull off the small town girl act Reply

Yes and no. They’re bitter because think about how big she is and how huge her fan base is. But if she wanted to come back, they’d open the door wide open because again think about how big she is and how huge her fan base is. Reply

Don't forget her cute childhood being raised on a Christmas Tree farm!!! Reply

This song was the last good thing she’s done. Reply

leak the calvin demos!!!!!!!!! Reply

I liked her country pop better Reply

love that song. she should've stuck to country pop. Reply

this is the best taylor song of 2017 lol



so much of popular country music is trash (especially anything from the dudes) but i've recently grown to rlly like certain artists from that genre so it kind of sucks that most of what that industry is promoting is so generic and terrible. i love kacey and i've liked miranda for awhile and i enjoy what i've heard of sturgill simpson's work. i love jason isbell a lot too although there seems to arguments whether he even counts as a country. Reply

Thy didn't even invite sturgill tonight even though he won the Grammy for best country album, so he did a Facebook live video playing music from out front of the building. lol I love him Reply

maren morris is doing a lot for the ladies of country this year Reply

This is great, thanks for the rec! Reply

It makes me sad when I see ppl praising Taylor's lyrics and songwriting when artists like Jason isbell exist in the world Reply

Kacey needs to hurry up and give me that damn album. I’ve already shelled out money to see her open for Little Big Town and Harry Styles next year, we better get the album before Feb. Reply

Me too! I like kacey, maren morris and midland. Country music can be good :) I think a lot of artists just make what they know is going to sell (songs about booze, trucks and girls lol - every song must include all three to be successful ) but there is good stuff out there. Reply

What a fuckin joke but maybe it was the best in its category bc I see the other options are trash. Anyway while you ppl are listening to the garbage she's dropping this week, I'm going to listen to Margo price's new album this weekend. Reply

Why does the middle guy in the group look like a cross between Tom Hulce and Ross Matthews? Reply

This is what Reputation should have been.



Such a good song. Is it bad that I want her to go back to country? While she became huge from 1989, she was still a huge star before that too and I want another All Too Well god damn it. Hell I’ll settle for a Clean if I have to.



Also is it necessary to have 20 Taylor posts within an hour. I can’t keep up lol Reply

you don't like clean? that song is amazing!!! such a good recovery song Reply

I LOVE Clean.



It’s not All Too Well though hence why I said I’d settle for it lol 😂 Reply

