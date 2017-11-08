November 8th, 2017, 03:04 pm eastaccidental New Behind-the-Scenes for Ready For It This full behind-the-scenes video surfaced for Ready For It. Earlier only short clips were released Source: https://youtu.be/JLuFS4iopRU Tagged: behind the scenes, taylor swift Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 139139 comments Add comment
Ontd is so invested that she’s a hardcore republican but deep down she’s gonna end up playing all of them!
that'd be a terrible strategy. as a stan, you should expect a bit better from her.
Taylor liked this on Tumblr. It made me laugh because it was so cheesy.
Idk when that will be tho. I live in Latin America and I haven’t looked into whether or not it will release on time or if it will take a while.
leak update for anyone who cares
- allegedly a Target in North Miami, FL was selling rep, but this is unconfirmed
- another screenshot surfaced on FB of a dude holding copies of rep
- some of my contacts have said that it's nearly impossible that an industry/insider leak is gonna happen b/c the leaks that have happened [which I havent seen but are "confirmed" by some of my sources] have trackers on them, so nothing that's viable for distribution unless y'all tryna get See You In Court'd
- New Zealand stores allegedly will start selling Fri 9am (Thursday 5pm EST)
- Some Aus stores said they would sell at midnight (8am EST Thursday) which is the latest we would for sure get it (but its looking like this is gonna be it unless someone legit steals it from a store)
Idk man I get defensive for women who are getting called crazy or "difficult" or anything along those lines, even if it is Taylor, so this isn't even entertaining for me lol
